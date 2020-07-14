"The kids were adamant that we pick out a tree," says Julie. "It's always been a tradition in our family to go out to the tree farm and choose a big tree the first week of December." When the couple and their two teenagers, Megan and Scott, made the outing in 2013, they weren't even living in the house yet, but they were counting on being there by Christmas.

Double doors open to the spacious foyer anchored by a "Trieste" table from Formations. Glass Christmas trees from Simon Pearce on the table are gifts from Brad's mother.