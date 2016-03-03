23 DIY Holiday Decorations You Can Make in 20 Minutes or Less
Festive Christmas Porch
Greet your holiday guests with a fresh outdoor Christmas tree. To decorate your front porch for winter, start with a mini evergreen tree in a wooden farmhouse planter. Trim the tree with shatter-proof ball ornaments in a variety of shades and sizes and fill in with sprigs of pine at the base of the planter.
Glass Jars Photo Display
Personal touches are always a welcome addition to homemade Christmas decor. Display your favorite winter-themed snapshots in glass bottles or small glass bud vases ($6, World Market) along with a few greenery sprigs.
Editor's Tip: Display the finished glass bottles on your as part of your holiday mantel decorations.
Frosted Mirror with a Christmas Tree
Jazz up a full-length mirror during the holiday season with this dazzling DIY. Coat the looking glass with a can of spray snow ($10, Lowe's), and use your finger to draw a freehand tree shape or to stencil an evergreen design onto the mirror while the product is still wet.
Red Carnations Wreath
Craft an inexpensive Christmas wreath that looks stunning from any angle using faux carnations and a foam wreath. Simply cut the stems and push them into all sides of the foam until the entire wreath form is covered. Attach a bow and hang the wreath with a wide red ribbon.
Branch Countdown Calendar
Stir up excitement in December with an Advent calendar countdown that offers a small present each day before Christmas. To make, stamp numbers one through 25 onto mini muslin bags ($7 for 12, Michaels) and fill each bag with a treat. Tie the bags' drawstrings to a couple of branches and hang the display with red baker's twine.
Amaryllis in Birch Vases
Dress up a shelf or mantel with candy cane-inspired flower arrangements made from crimson and white amaryllis flowers. Add stems of varying lengths to birch vases surrounded by small evergreen branches, pinecones, and other trinkets that give the display its rustic appeal.
Wood Bead Ornaments
Deck the halls in just a few minutes with some inexpensive materials. All you really need is wire, wood beads, and tassels made from leftover thread. These DIY wood bead ornaments are an easy and fun way to dress up a tree without spending a fortune on fancy ornaments.
Yarn Christmas Tree
Decorating a small space for the holidays? Create a colorful yarn Christmas tree in under 20 minutes! To get the look, attach small clear hooks to the wall in a triangle shape and string yarn through to create the outline. Then zig-zag yarn through the shape at random. For a festive touch, use the tree to display your holiday cards.
Coatrack Ornaments
Got hooks? Then glam 'em up! Oversized Christmas ornaments and festive wreaths add instant good cheer to any household hanging spots—think coat racks or mantel hooks. To round out the easy Christmas decorations, group extra ornaments and bits of evergreen (gathered from your yard) in a basket to brighten a nearby bench or side table.
Cranberry-Filled Poinsettia Jars
Need a quick Christmas centerpiece before your holiday party guests arrive? If you have cranberries and poinsettias, you're set. Just grab a couple of glass jars ($12 for 6, Oriental Trading Co.) and fill them halfway with the bright red orbs, then pop a couple of poinsettia bracts on top before you open the door and say "Welcome!"
Mason Jar Lid Wreaths
This quick Christmas craft doubles as a festive gift topper! These Mason jar lid wreaths are so easy to make—and you don't even have to buy a full set of jars. Grab a set of Mason jar lids ($3, Michaels), use hot glue to attach a few sprigs of faux greenery, and hang the wreaths around your home or attach them to wrapped Christmas gifts.
Cupcake-Liner Tree
Create festive 3-D art with items you probably have on hand—namely cupcake liners! Fill a frame with white paper, and attach colorful cupcake liners to the frame's glass surface with glue dots, arranging them so their crimped sides pop outward. Don't want to bother with a frame? Stick 'em directly to your wall!
Swagged Chairs
Add a quick flourish before a holiday meal when you gather sprigs of evergreens (from your backyard, if they grow there!), and secure the stems together with florists wire ($6, Walmart). Tie a long-tail bow around the stem ends with red ribbon, concealing the florists wire, and wrap the ribbon securely around the back of a dining room chair.
Photo Candles
With a few sheets of printer paper and an inexpensive hair dryer ($9, Walmart), transfer your favorite winter photos onto white pillar candles. These custom photo candles are an easy holiday centerpiece but also make a sweet personalized gift for a loved one.
Classic Holiday Mantel
Save some ornaments from trimming the tree and use them to decorate your holiday mantel. Collect a variety of ornaments in any color combination you like (we used red and gold) and use them to fill simple glass cloches ($8, Walmart). Complete the look with mini bottle brush trees, small wrapped packages, and mercury glass candles.
Mirror Garland
Nothing brightens an out-of-the-way nook quicker than a purchased garland and some gathered greenery. We draped a white felted-ball garland across the front of a mirror and swagged its top with evergreen boughs on sticky-back hooks. A festive pillow placed strategically below pulls it all together.
Twin Window Wreaths
When you're crunched for time, stick to a classic design concept: symmetry. Hang two matching wreaths from your windows with a bright red ribbon, suspending them from the curtain rod. Finish each wreath with a pretty red velvet bow ($9, Walmart)—either store-bought or made by hand.
Bright Bedroom Decor
Adding holiday cheer to a bedroom can be as simple as changing the sheets. Showcase cheerful red-and-white comforters and red or green throw pillows, and tie a bright scarf to the bedpost for a festive finish. For a look that's both merry and bright, drape a strand of Christmas lights and evergreen garland over the bedroom window.
Candy Cane String Tree
Decorating a tree has never been this sweet—or quick! To get the look, cut four pieces of twine in successively smaller lengths (our longest piece was 26 inches) and grab a big box of candy canes ($15 for 40, Walmart). Tie the candy cane hooks onto the twine, spacing each about 2 inches apart, and use tacks or tape to secure the twine ends to the wall. Make your unique Christmas tree festive by varying the candy cane colors!
Red Carnation Letters
Joyful, joyful, we adore thee—and we certainly adore this super-easy "JOY" Christmas project! We filled store-bought papier-mache letters with vivid faux carnations, hot-gluing the blooms in place. Buy these cheap, bright red beauties in bulk at crafts stores.
Doily Tree
This pretty tree almost looks like it's made of snowflakes! We used a variety of large- and medium-size doilies to create a Christmas-tree shape, attaching each doily to the wall with glue dots or quick-release tape. If you have time to plan ahead, make a few "ornaments" from tiny doilies that you've dyed with food coloring and let dry.
Candy-Stripe Window
Does your plain window frame need a little something? Line it with red-and-white ribbon for a quick holiday refresh. Crisscross ribbon over the window frame, tacking or taping the ends to the frame to secure, then hang decorative wooden letters from the ribbon-wrapped frame using double-stick tape to keep them firmly in place. Looking for additional graphic punch? Add a few glass jars of coordinating candy to the windowsill.
Poinsettia Holiday Tin
By all means, eat the cookies or popcorn—and keep the tin that housed them! Pretty holiday tins make perfect containers for brightly colored poinsettias. Just snip the bracts from the poinsettia plant, place them in a low water-filled container, and set the container inside your tin. Easy-peasy!