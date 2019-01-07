Indoor Christmas Decorating Ideas

Set a festive holiday mood throughout your house with our simple Christmas decorating ideas. Every room can use a Christmas touch, and we cover all your indoor spaces with our classic Christmas inspiration. Whether you have a traditional home or prefer a more contemporary Christmas look in your living room, kitchen, and entry, our holiday ideas will inspire you. If your fireplace deserves a little focus, check out our festive Christmas mantel ideas, which include garlands, simple wreaths, and twinkling Christmas lights. But don't let us dictate your Christmas decor decisions -- get custom, just-for-you results with our Easy Holiday Decorating Idea Finder, a fun and free tool that helps you transform your Christmas home into a holiday haven.

5 Uncommon Poinsettia Varieties That Have Stolen Our Hearts

You're used to seeing classic red, but these plants also come in a rainbow of other colors. We've picked out 5 of our favorites.
9 Delightfully Easy Tricks to Make Your House Smell Like Christmas

Fill your home with the best scents of the holidays.
19 Farmhouse Christmas Decor Ideas to Make Your Space More Festive

Whether you grew up at the end of a gravel road or have simply fallen in love with the laid-back charms of rustic style, you are sure to enjoy this merry collection of farmhouse Christmas decorating ideas. From burlap tree skirts to hand-strung garland, there are dozens of easy ideas to get the look. Unwrap the style that delights you with plenty of neutral designs paired with natural accents as well as colorful designs that will fill any home with joy. Farmhouse Christmas decor is all about feeling warm and welcoming.
Waxed Amaryllis Bulbs Are the Easiest Flowers to Grow This Holiday Season

They're so hands-off you don't have to water them and you can even grow them upside-down.
The Scott Brothers Avoid These 3 Things When Decorating for the Holidays

And what they really think about artificial trees.
How to Make a Christmas Poinsettia Tree

Use your favorite holiday plant to decorate an evergreen tree for a stunning display. Instead of relying on faux flowers, use real stems and floral vials for a lively poinsettia tree.
The Great Christmas Light Debate: White vs. Multicolor

It's the most wonderful time of the year. What shade of Christmas lights will you be hanging?
These Nostalgic Vintage Ceramic Christmas Trees Are Making a Comeback

You can find them on eBay for more than $400, but Amazon has them for a fraction of the cost. Here’s where you can find ceramic Christmas trees in different colors, sizes, styles, and price points.
How to Make a Christmas Centerpiece with Paper Trees

Whimsical Pinecone Ornaments

Adorable Woodland Winter People

How to Dress Up Your Entryway for the Holidays

How to Make a Plaid Runner Perfect for the Holidays

Look no further for Christmas decoration ideas. Complete your front porch or entryway holiday display with this so-simple DIY tartan rug.

Make an Ombre Glittered Vase

7 Cheap Christmas Decorations Made with Fir

Christmas Decorating for Small Spaces

These Easy Homemade Christmas Decorations Will Make Your Home Merry and Bright

Inspiring Flea Market Christmas Decor Ideas

20 DIY Holiday Decorations You Can Make in 20 Minutes or Less

Holiday Decorating Ideas for Small Spaces

Classic Christmas Decorating Ideas

Holiday Decor that Lasts from Thanksgiving to Christmas

Our Favorite Real Home Christmas Living Rooms

Adorable Ways to Decorate for the Holidays

25 Adorable Mason Jar Christmas Crafts

25+ Simple Christmas Centerpieces

Gorgeous Holiday Place Settings

Speedy Christmas Decorating

DIY Winter Decorating Ideas

Elegant Holiday Arrangements

Simple Ways to Decorate for Christmas

Fabulous Step-by-Step Holiday Napkins

Easy Christmas Candle Displays

Festive Christmas Napkin Ideas

41 Pretty Ways to Decorate Your Mantel for Christmas

Fun and Festive Christmas Color Schemes

Crafts for a Beautiful Christmas Table

Crafts for a Beautiful Christmas Mantel

