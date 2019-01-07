Gingerbread Houses

Create your very own gingerbread house for Christmas with our creative ideas. Begin with our 10 basic (and delicious!) gingerbread houses -- we have ideas for every taste and skill level. You can create fantastic gingerbread houses, including a North Pole workshop gingerbread house, a princess cottage gingerbread house, a Victorian-style gingerbread house, and a Noah's gingerbread ark -- the possibilities for a fun gingerbread house are endless! We have several different ideas for decorating flat gingerbread house shapes with frosting and colored candy. Just start with our easy-to-make recipe and let your creativity take over. For a sweet afternoon, invite a few friends over and create masterpieces from gingerbread! Use any leftover gingerbread dough to make a few gingerbread cookies -- use them in garlands, desserts, or even in the shapes of people to add to your gingerbread house vignette. Finally, for the more ambitious gingerbread house builder, we show you how to create a farmyard scene from gingerbread, plus other ingredients and decorative items, including a barn, silo, fence, hay bales, and farm animals.

Most Recent

Make a Confetti Cookie House

Make a Confetti Cookie House

This confetti cookie house is everything you didn't know you needed this year. A rainbow cookie house decked out in every kind of candy imaginable will put all other gingerbread houses to shame this cookie-decorating season. Plus, we'll show you how to get the pieces just right, every time!
Read More
5 Surprising Ways to Make a Gingerbread House Alternative

5 Surprising Ways to Make a Gingerbread House Alternative

We're using the term "gingerbread" lightly.
Read More
7 Clever Hacks for Making the Best Gingerbread House

7 Clever Hacks for Making the Best Gingerbread House

Building a gingerbread house is serious business.
Read More
How to Make a Gingerbread House

How to Make a Gingerbread House

Carry on Christmas traditions with a sugar-bedazzled gingerbread house that would impress Grandma. Here's how to make gingerbread dough and decorate a gingerbread house.
Read More
Gingerbread House City

Gingerbread House City

This snowy gingerbread city makes a stunning holiday centerpiece. We're sharing one of our favorite gingerbread house ideas including a free printable template. It's an easy Christmas decoration the kids can help make.
Read More
10 Delicious Gingerbread Houses

10 Delicious Gingerbread Houses

Find a gingerbread house to fit your taste and skill level. Any one would make a perfect handmade holiday gift.
Read More

More Gingerbread Houses

Gingerbread Cookies

Gingerbread Cookies

This holiday season, get the kids involved in making classic gingerbread cookies for party treats, favors, gifts, or tree decorations. We've got gingerbread drop cookies, spiral cookies, and creative cutouts that are perfect for your next Christmas cookie exchange.
Read More
Fresh Ideas for Gingerbread

Fresh Ideas for Gingerbread

This holiday favorite isn't just for gingerbread houses. Every stunning dessert here takes traditional gingerbread desserts to the next level.
Read More

All Gingerbread Houses

A Gingerbread Farm

A Gingerbread Farm

Read More
Gingerbread Mountain Chalet

Gingerbread Mountain Chalet

Read More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com