20 White Elephant Ideas That Won't Be Re-Gifted
Some silly, some sweet. These quirky white elephant gifts are sure to be a hit.
No holiday season is complete without a white elephant gift exchange. Whether it’s an annual tradition with hometown friends or an office party swap with coworkers, it’s all about bringing the fun. We’ve rounded up our favorite quirky white elephant gifts for you to give this year, from foodie picks like a dumpling nightlight and ranch cookbook, to show favorites such as a Friends door phone case and Downton Abbey tea set. No matter what you choose, these white elephant gift ideas will surely be sought after.
Dumpling Nightlight
This cute dumpling is love at first light. Thanks to its battery-operated glow, it makes an adorable bedside buddy and will be a darling addition to your nightstand. It is just about four inches tall and comes in four colors: clear, pink, purple, and tan.
Buy It: Smoko UO Exclusive Dumpling Light, $16, Urban Outfitters
Mini Dinosaur Planter
No one looks after your succulent baby quite like this mini (but mighty) T-Rex. The quirky planter is about 9 inches tall. Get it in gold or in white and watch it instantly liven up your shelf or desk.
Buy It: Home Essentials White Dino Mini Planter, $27.99, Amazon
Bath Wine Holder
What better way to wine down at the end of a long day than with a good soak in the tub, glass of Chardonnay in hand. This stemware holder is held up by hand-picked beach stones and suctions seamlessly to your wall. Bonus: It comes with a BPA-free wine glass, so you don’t have to worry about it slipping and breaking mid-bath.
Buy It: Bathtime Essentials Wine Holder, $38, Uncommon Goods
Ranch Cookbook
You’re sure to be elevated to best friend status when the wrapping falls off this funny white elephant gift. Not only does it come with deliciously creamy recipes they can’t wait to dip into—like ranch mac and cheese and ranch frittatas—but it also features fun facts about the history of America’s favorite dressing.
Downton Abbey Gift Box
Pinkies up! Your Downton Abbey super-fan friends will swoon over this fine tea gift box featuring their favorite characters. The set includes two holiday-ready blends: Lord & Lady Grantham’s apple and cinnamon-laced black tea and Violet & Mary’s floral sipper made with elderberries and elderflowers.
Buy It: The Republic Of Tea Downton Abbey Gift Box, $24.99, World Market
Harry Potter Socks
Watch Potterheads swap like crazy for these Harry Potter & The Sorcerer's Stone socks. The nostalgic design was pulled straight from the series’ original book cover, making it a classic addition to any fan’s collection, no matter what house they’re in. Just be sure to keep an eye on those Slytherins, or these sought-after socks might slip away.
Buy It: Harry Potter & The Sorcerer’s Stone Socks, $14, Modcloth
Pocket Disco Ball
If you’re wondering where the party’s at, it’s with the lucky winner of this white elephant gift. This pocket-sized disco ball lights up with your phone, thanks to its easy USB plug. Plus it’s got two modes to match your mood: still light or spinning. Hello, impromptu dance parties!
Milk & Cookies Shot Glass Making Kit
Milk and cookie shots? Sign us up! These silicone molds from Dominique Ansel, creator of the cronut, are here to make your cookie dreams come true. The set comes with eight individual molds that are dishwasher-safe and feature flexible tabs to help pop your fresh-baked cookie shots right out.
Buy It: Milk & Cookies Shot Glass Making Kit, $18, Uncommon Goods
Dream Decoder
Ever wake up and wonder what last night’s dreams meant? This set is here to help, explaining 60 of the most common dreams and why you’re having them. Each card shows an illustration of an archetypal dream on one side and interpretations on the other, plus games for one or more people.
Marshmallow Roasting Skewers
Forget found twigs. Campfires are about to get far more stylish thanks to these marshmallow-handle roasting skewers. And they’re much sturdier, too. Made with stainless steel, they extend 12 to 32 inches and are dishwasher safe. Pair them with all the makings of a s’more for the ultimate white elephant gift.
Buy It: Fred TOASTY Marshmallow Roasting Skewers, $20, Amazon
Ban.do Mini Cooler Bag
Purse, cooler, or a lunch bag? You don’t have to choose! This mini cooler bag does it all and carries up to eight regular-sized cans. Tote it to your next picnic or use it as a purse at the farmers’ market. With its fun retro design, it may just be the best high-five this white elephant gift winner has ever received.
Ramen Noodle Ornament
Gone are the days of candy canes and popcorn strings. There’s a new tasty ornament in town! This cup of ramen noodles will be a fun addition to the traditional ornaments sprinkled on the Christmas tree. Plus, it's the perfect way to pay tribute to those college days spent studying alongside the beloved cup of noodles.
Silk Sleep Mask
Give the gift of restful sleep, whether they're cozied up at home or jet setting to far-off destinations. This silly sleep mask is as cool as a cucumber, and is made with 100% pure grade silk so the recipient can sleep like a queen! It comes in over 30 different colors and prints and is machine-washable.
Buy It: Slip Sleep Mask, $50, Slip
Chardonnay Go Party Game
Partygoers may think this white elephant gift is a bottle of wine at first, but it’s even better. It’s classic board game meets charades, and features 160 challenge cards and six player barrels. Game night parties just got even more fun!
Buy It: One Funny Mother Chardonnay Go Party Game, $34.99, Amazon
Prosecco Pong Drinking Game
Forget beer pong. This Prosecco version classes things up and has arrived just in time for your New Year’s Eve celebration. The box set comes with 12 plastic Prosecco glasses and three pink ping pong balls. We’ll cheers to that.
Plant Sitting Watering Stakes
Headed out of town or just forget to water your plants? (Hey, we’re not judging.) These clever terracotta stakes have your back. Just fill a wine bottle with water and turn it upside down into the stake. They’re best paired with water-loving plants like hibiscus, papyrus, herbs, and ferns.
Desktop Cornhole
Why not start the tailgate early? Grab your coworkers and get a game of cornhole going right from your desk with this miniature kit. It comes with two raised platforms, eight bean bags, and an illustrated book about the popular lawn game.
Buy It: Desktop Cornhole, $9.95, Amazon
Sushi Salt & Pepper Shakers
Pass the…sashimi? Uh, yes, please! These ceramic, shaped salt & pepper shakers are so cute, you’ll want to eat them. Buy them as a set but just warning: they may cause major sushi cravings!
Singing Egg Timer
If your alarm clock didn’t wake you up enough this morning, this singing egg timer sure will. Pop it in the water alongside fresh eggs and listen to each tune for your desired level of doneness. Whether you prefer them soft, medium, or hard, this easy-to-use egg will ensure it’s cooked to your liking.
Two-Sided Puzzle
Fine art photographer Gray Malin, known for his stunning aerial photographs, turns two of his best pieces into puzzle form. Bask in the sun beachside or hit cool ocean reef waters on the other. Either way, this 500-piece puzzle is sure to be a hit.
Buy It: Gray Malin The Beach Two-Sided Puzzle, $25, Gray Malin
