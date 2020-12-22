Print a Custom Photo Calendar at Walgreens for a Speedy Last-Minute Gift

You can whip up this personalized present in no time and pick it up the same day.

For anyone with a tendency to procrastinate, the final days before Christmas are often a mad dash to finish up holiday shopping. But you don't have to sacrifice quality for timeliness. You can still whip a personalized gift anyone on your list will love, and you don't even have to worry about shipping. Customize this pretty photo calendar from Walgreens with just a few clicks and pick it up in mere hours.

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Walgreens

The calendar features a wood easel and 12 cards, with a different photo and design for each month, so you can fill the pages with your favorite memories and enjoy them throughout the year. Printed on thick cardstock paper, the cards are displayed upright inside a maple-finish wood block. The 5x7-inch size is perfect for perching on a desk or side table, and it's available in 29 different designs, including floral, watercolor, seasonal, and abstract patterns, so you can personalize the calendar to the recipient's style.

After you select the overall design, fill out each page with one to six photos, then add a thoughtful message if desired. Once finished, add it to your cart and select same-day pickup at your nearest Walgreens store. If you're gifting the calendar to a long-distance friend or family member, you can also order it to their local Walgreens and have them pick it up for a faster option than shipping. Just be sure to check the box that says, "I would like a friend to pick up this order" and enter their information.

Even better, this photo calendar is now on sale with a buy-one, get-one-free deal through December 26, so you can cross two people off your list for the price of one. Just enter the code WINTERDATE when you check out to grab the discount.