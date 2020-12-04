These Succulent Lip Balms Make the Cutest Stocking Stuffers

This super cute product comes in two flavors—watermelon and vanilla—in different succulent varieties. The watermelon has "Can't touch this" scrolled across the pot in gold lettering, and the vanilla has "What up, succa" on it. The lip balm is safe for sensitive skin and is free of sulfates, parabens, and formaldehyde. I personally have the vanilla and have been using it every day since I got it. The scent isn't strong, so if you're sensitive to smells, it's an ideal choice. It goes on super smooth and isn't sticky at all.