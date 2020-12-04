These Succulent Lip Balms Make the Cutest Stocking Stuffers
Give the gift of a moisturized pout (at a super affordable price) this year.
Stocking stuffers are underrated. You usually have some sort of idea what's inside the gifts with your name on them underneath the Christmas tree, but the goodies in your stocking can often be a mystery. Plus, the best things often come in small packages, which is another reason why stocking stuffers deserve more love. If you're playing Santa Claus this year, you're probably already buying or at least thinking about the items to put in the big socks that hang below your mantel. Well, we have a perfect item for the beauty lover, the plant-obsessed, or just about anyone on your list. It's a succulent-shape lip balm that retails for just $8 at Sephora.
Buy It: Watermelon Succulent Lip Balm ($8, Sephora)
This super cute product comes in two flavors—watermelon and vanilla—in different succulent varieties. The watermelon has "Can't touch this" scrolled across the pot in gold lettering, and the vanilla has "What up, succa" on it. The lip balm is safe for sensitive skin and is free of sulfates, parabens, and formaldehyde. I personally have the vanilla and have been using it every day since I got it. The scent isn't strong, so if you're sensitive to smells, it's an ideal choice. It goes on super smooth and isn't sticky at all.
Buy It: Vanilla Succulent Lip Balm ($8, Sephora)
Not only are the lip balms adorable and affordable, but they're practical, too. We're in the middle of winter with cold temperatures and dry hair that wreaks havoc on our skin. It's important to moisturize our entire body, and that includes the lips. A hydrating lip balm will be a saving grace to your pout this season.
Christmas is just a few weeks away, so you'll want to add these lip balms to your cart soon. Plus, Sephora is having its first-ever Sephorathon sale event, so you could even get your purchase at a discount.
