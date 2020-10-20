22 Sentimental Gifts That’ll Help You Make This Christmas Special

Christmas celebrations are likely to look a little different this year, and that’s OK. While you may not be able to have a traditional Christmas cookie exchange or have the big holiday parties you’re used to because of social distancing guidelines , you can make the season extra special by giving sentimental gifts this year.

2020 has been hard for a lot of people, and after being away from our loved ones for many months, this season is the perfect time to let them know how much you love and appreciate them. I love giving sentimental gifts (I pride myself on being able to choose the perfect gift for everyone on my list), and after the year we’ve had, it seems fitting to shop for gifts that are especially meaningful. Whether you’re having an intimate in-person gathering or mailing your gifts from afar, these sweet gifts will let your family and friends know how much they mean to you.