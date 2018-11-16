16 Spa Gifts to Treat Your Friends (or Yourself!) This Christmas

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Share the gift of self-care during the busy holiday season with our favorite beauty products for everyone on your list. Or, you know, treat yourself with a grown up stocking stuffer.

Prioritizing our own health often gets cast aside during December, but this year, we're giving the gift of self-care! By sharing self-care gifts that promote relaxation—and clear skin, relaxing scents around the house, etc.—we can all do each other a favor during these busy weeks. We've rounded up our favorite sleep-inducing products, rejuvenating facial products, the best diffusers and candles, and more, to help you get rid of holiday stress while sharing the calm vibes with others. Pick up a few of these products, add one of our free printable Christmas gift tags and you'll be ready for the big gift exchange.

There’s no reason that anyone needs to spend the last month of the year in a haze of hustle! So let’s all agree to put more of these self-care gifts under the tree (or to give one as a stocking stuffer) and let everyone take a collective deep breath. We feel better already! For more Christmas gift ideas you can feel extra good about, check out our editor's picks of gifts that give back.

Image zoom Courtesy of Herbivore

Rose Body Polish

This hydrating body scrub from Herbivore Botanicals is ideal for all skin types, whether normal, oily, combination, dry, or sensitive—which makes it a perfect gift for almost anyone on your list! It can help with winter dry skin or redness, and boasts the subtle scents of rose and coconut. It makes a great Secret Santa gift or a fun stocking stuffer idea. Share the softer skin all winter long.

Image zoom Courtesy of Bath & Body Works

3-Wick Candles

With up to 45 hours of fragrance—and spoiler alert, we love the PSL-inspired scent since it smells exactly like our favorite fall drink—this candle from Bath and Body Works delivers all through the dark days of winter. Not in the mood to share the scent of pumpkin and spice? Check out their dozens of other scents including Cinnamon Caramel Swirl and Champagne Toast. This is a great gift for anyone, but candles are one of our favorite gifts for new homeowners around the holidays. We can even show you how to gift wrap a candle—it's easier than you think!

Image zoom Courtesy of Summer Salt Body

Salt Soak

This organic bath soak from Summer Salt Body combines salts, clays, oils, and vitamins for total relaxation—in modern packaging that deserves a prime spot in any bathroom. The vegan-friendly ingredients help to rejuvenate and detoxify…and it just smells wonderful, too.

Image zoom Courtesy of Beauty Counter

Mini Facial Oils

Share the gift of glowing skin this holiday season with a set of Beauty Counter’s best selling facial oils. The size is easy to take on the go, and we especially love the Jasmine scent to help destress and freshen up while traveling. Do-good bonus: For each set sold, the company will donate a set to a patient at the UCLA Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

Rose Quartz Facial Roller

If you’re looking for the perfect way to gift a little relaxation to a loved one (or, ahem, yourself), this holiday season, a facial roller needs to be on your list. This beauty tool firms and relaxes the skin with gentle massage, and can even de-puff after a too-late night of scrolling through social media. Bonus: It doubles as a pretty decorative accent to display on the counter in the bathroom.

Image zoom Courtesy of Aera

Fragrance Diffuser

Of all the diffusers we've tried, this is by far our favorite⁠—and well worth the splurge. Instead of filling this with water and oil, this no-mess machine does all the work for you. Simply load a scent capsule (the new Hot Toddy scent is our favorite!) into the machine and adjust the settings to control how strong the scent is. It uses hypoallergenic scent technology (the same kind used in most hotels) to make your home smell delicious while keeping it safe for pets and children. You can even hook it up to Alexa!

Image zoom Courtesy of Sephora

Anti-Fatigue Body Wash

Brisk and dry winter weather, combined with indoor heat, can quickly take a toll on even the most beautiful skin. Which is why our beauty editors reach for this invigorating body wash from REN time and time again. It moisturizes as it protects, and includes energizing essential oils to refresh sluggish, tired skin. Who needs a New Year’s resolution when you have this?

Image zoom

Moisturizing Hand Cream

We've been washing our hands a lot this year and while it's an important part of staying healthy, it can lead to dry skin. Treat her hands to this moisturizing blend of aloe and shea butter. Created by a small woman-owned business, we love this lotion's pretty pink packaging and lightly scented formula.

Image zoom Courtesy of Brooklyn Bedding

Weighted Blanket

Whether you're taking a well-deserved nap or reading a book in bed, a weighted blanket can help you relax. By applying light pressure to your whole body, a weighted blanket can help relieve anxiety, insomnia, PTSD, and a variety of other stressors. This one comes with an insanely soft duvet cover you can remove for easy washing, and the blanket itself is available in 15- and 20-pound weight options, so you can get the best fit for you. (The general rule is the blanket should be about 10% of your body weight.) Pair it with Brooklyn Bedding's signature Tencel Sateen Sheets (from $69) for your most restful sleep ever.

Image zoom Courtesy of Republic of Tea

Organic Peppermint Tea

Peppermint has long been known to soothe aches, pains, and tummy troubles—and this organic peppermint from The Republic of Tea is something extra-special. It’s cooling, refreshing, and relaxing and can be sipped warm or chilled. It’s a perfect drink to transition from the holiday festivities right into the blank slate of the New Year, so bookmark this for your office Secret Santa or to top off a stocking. At under $15, this is one of our favorite inexpensive Christmas gift ideas.

Image zoom Courtesy of Gaiam

Yoga Mat

With bold (and pretty!) colors to fit any personality, this is the perfect new or replacement yoga mat to start the new year. We love that the yoga mats from Gaiam are thick enough to make even kneeling poses comfortable, yet lightweight to carry. Plus, it’s made without harmful phthalates and latex, so you can feel all “oommmm” about sharing this mat with a friend. A quick at-home yoga class is the perfect way to squeeze in a workout during the busy holiday season.

Image zoom Courtesy of Lush

Bedtime Body Spray

Body sprays are a great gift, but picking the right scent is the hard part. That's why we like this vegan Twilight Body Spray from Lush. A sleep-inducing lavender scent and skin-softening glycerin team up for a spritz that will help anyone fade off into dreamland, no matter how tough the day. You can even wear it during the day for an extra air of calm throughout the busiest days of the holiday season. If your sleep schedule needs a little booster help during the holidays, our tips for better sleep can help too.

Image zoom Courtesy of Sephora

Lip Sleeping Mask

We all have those loved ones on our list who are incredibly hard to shop for—which is where this lip mask from Laneige comes in. It’s perfect for nearly anyone! The mask simply goes on the lips overnight and come morning, soft, supple lips are revealed. Gift this to your favorite lady friend, mom, or co-worker who you know deserves the gift of self-care.

Image zoom Courtesy of Baublerella

Makeup Brush Cleaner

Here’s a gift we never knew that everyone needed: A portable jewelry cleaner! With makeup, lotion, hairspray, and more taking its toll on our jewelry—the fine gemstones and our fashion accents—this fun champagne bottle from Baublerella can give it all a refresh. We love the thought behind this gift and think our moms, aunts, and grandmas would get a particular kick out of the bubbly packaging.

Image zoom Courtesy of Anthropologie

Satin Sleep Set

Made of satin charmeuse (a vegan alternative to silk), this sleep set adds a glamorous touch to bedtime. The scrunchie and queen-size pillowcase help protect hair from creases and snags caused by traditional cotton. As one reviewer raved, "It leaves my skin breakout free and my curls are smoother and more defined in the morning".

Image zoom Courtesy of Urban Outfitters

Smoothing Body Scrub