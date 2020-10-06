19 Practical (But Heartfelt) Gifts to Give This Christmas

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

As we approach the holiday season, we’re relieved to be nearing the light at the end of the tunnel—but the holiday season doesn’t come without stress. But as you shop for this year’s holiday gifts, remember that it’s been a difficult year, and a lot of people are struggling personally and financially. Know that it’s okay to press pause on the traditional gift-giving traditions this year if you need to. You can make a fun game out of drawing names from a hat so that each family member only has to buy one gift, and don’t be afraid to ask your friends and family what they could actually use this year, even if it’s not anything glamorous.

This Christmas, be sure that when you do spend money on a gift, it’s something they’ll actually use and enjoy. Plus, Christmas gifts can be a great way to help alleviate some stress or ease a financial burden. And just because you’re shopping for practical gifts doesn’t mean you’re limited to the bare necessities like socks and dish soap (although we’d be happy to find those in our stockings!). Think of gifts your recipient wants or needs, but likely won’t buy for themselves. A gift as simple as a voucher for a month of yoga classes or a certificate for meal kit delivery are thoughtful ways to help out, and won’t break your budget either. Of course, you can always make your own gifts too!