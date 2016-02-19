19 Personalized Christmas Gifts You Can Make Today
Personalized Pillows
From initials to a holiday message, pre-made pillows and pom-pom trim make quick work of these personalized gifts. To make the pom-pom-edged pillow: Use a large pom-pom maker to make your own pom-poms, or use purchased Pom-Pom Trim ($5, Etsy). Sew a pom-pom to each corner of a purchased pillow. Fill in evenly around the perimeter with remaining pom-poms. For the message pillow, use white chalk to trace a word onto a purchased pillow, and adhere mini pom-pom trim with slip stitches along the outline.
Felt Monogram Christmas Ornament
Transform bright colors of wool felt into a sweet ornament you can give as a gift or use as a package-topper. We'll show you how to make your own felt monogram ornament with a Felting Needle ($20, Etsy). It's easy, we promise! The hardest part about this project will be choosing which colors to use.
DIY Handprint Ornaments
Spend the day making this fun Christmas craft project with the kids. These salt dough handprint ornaments are easy to make and make a sweet holiday gift for family members who will cherish the tiny handprints for years to come.
Embroidery Sampler
Send a message or create a monogram craft with basic embroidery skills. Choose a fabric and contrasting embroidery floss, then trace a message onto fabric, sizing to fit the Embroidery Hoop ($6, Joann). Use six strands of embroidery floss and simple split stitches to embroider the message onto the fabric. Remove fabric from hoop. Using a warm iron and working on wrong side, press finished embroidery. Insert embroidery back into hoop, centering design and pulling fabric taut. Trim fabric 2 inches beyond hoop edges. Glue the fabric to the back side of hoop; let dry. Trim excess fabric as needed.
Homemade Cookie Butter
A tasty food gift is always a welcome surprise on Christmas morning, and this delicious cookie butter recipe is one of our favorites to package up. You can even customize it with your recipient's favorite flavors. We've also got free printable tags to help you decorate your Short Mason Jars ($8, Target) in style.
Monogram Ornament
Trim the tree with stunning personalized wood slice ornaments. To create, simply take cut log sections and paint a strip down the middle. Or, use purchased Wood Slice Ornaments($3, Michaels) for this project. Using a stencil, paint a letter with gold glitter paint over the strip. Finally, drill a hole through the top and tie with ribbon.
Decoupage Monogram
Not sure what to get this year? This decoupage monogram is easy to make and can be totally customized for your recipient! You don't even have to buy patterned paper for this project: Use our free coloring pages to decorate each letter in your their favorite colors.
Kids' Artwork Becomes Artwork
Have a chance to enlist the recipient's kids in a project? This is the perfect way to celebrate the creativity in the family: Scan a collection of art pieces and import them into image-editing software. Crop and shrink art to desired size and take to a print shop to print into a poster you can use to display kid's artwork.
Living Wreath
Hang this living succulent display indoors or out! The form is made from a plywood back, 2-inch cedar boards, and chicken wire. Spray-paint the form and fill with moss and succulents. Add hooks to the back for easy removal for cleaning and refilling.
Near-and-Far Art
Create this sweet embroidered art project for your favorite travel buff. Simply trace the state of your choice onto fabric and outline with thread. If you're not sure how to get started, look for patterns like this Texas State Embroidery Pattern ($15, Etsy) that can help you create the outline and fill it in with hearts or flowers.
Message in a Candle
Create your own creative Christmas candle display your recipient will love. Use these doily-wrapped candles to send a personalized holiday message; just wrap tall votive candles with doilies and add holiday phrases with purchased gift tags and twine.
Handmade Stockings
Transform simple, undecorated stockings into personalized gifts in minutes. Purchase plain white stockings and decorate with yarn poms, ribbon and any other festive decorations you can think of.
Framed Monogram
A gilded frame and bold monogram makes this a stunning holiday gift. We like to place it on a shelf or bookcase for maximum impact. To create, paint the frame white and let dry. Paint the bottom third of the frame gold and let dry. Using stencils, paint a letter and border onto cut fabric. Frame the fabric and wrap your gift with a gold ribbon.
Perfect Pillow
Create a one-of-a-kind monogrammed throw pillow—it's easier than you think! Simply trace and cut a letter on paper and attach it to a neutral pillow using a small pin. Use fabric paint to cluster small paint dots all the way around the paper letter. Let dry and remove the paper.
Framed Maps
This homemade gift is perfect for world travelers. Frame antique maps of the places they've visited. For an extra-special touch, use pins to mark the specific places they've been.
Colorful Letter Art
Decoupage wooden letters and make cheery works of art with bright paint and paper. Simply trace the letter on the back of patterned paper and cut out. Paint the wooden letter and let dry. To finish, glue the patterned paper to the painted letter and hang!
Chic Case
You'll never guess what this tablet case is made of. Duct tape! Get the kids involved in this easy craft. To make, find a scrap of fabric to use as your guide. Wrap it around your tablet and cut to fit. Lay the fabric flat and cover one side end to end with duct tape in your desired pattern, folding tape ends around both edges. Wrap fabric around tablet, tape side out. With flap open, tape the length of the sides, finishing edges. Add adhesive hook-and-loop tape; embellish as desired.
Welcome Mat
Welcome! Transform a plain welcome mat into a chic monogrammed greeting. Print your chosen letter onto cardstock and cut it out. Attach the remaining cardstock stencil to the mat, and spray-paint the letter opening. Cover the painted letter and repeat the process to add dots.
Individual Tea Kit
This cozy gift is perfect for the tea-lovers out there! Make it special with a custom blend. Start with individual-size heat-seal tea bags. Create a loose tea blend, and spoon it into the bags. Insert a length of yarn or twine into the bag, keeping it in the center of the bag opening. To seal, press down on the edge with an iron. Don't forget to add a decorative gift tag and honey sticks!