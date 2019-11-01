It's Not Too Late! These Last-Minute Christmas Gifts Will Arrive in Time
Save time shopping with these thoughtful last-minute Christmas gift ideas for friends, family, hostesses, and more.
We know that it can be hard to plan ahead for everything that might come up during the crazy-busy holiday season. And even if you put up Christmas decorations early and checked your list twice, there’s bound to be at least one last-minute gift-giving need. Enter, our best picks for last-minute gifts! This list of presents are ones that your loved ones, neighbors, office mates, hosts, secret Santas, and friends will love to receive.
This holiday gift list includes cozy slippers and gloves, our go-to food gifts including tea tasting kits, coffee gift boxes, and artisanal olive oil, the best all-purpose tech gifts, beloved subscription kits, and so much more. It’s going to be so much easier to make those last-minute purchases! Pick these up in local stores or hit up Amazon’s same-day delivery or 2-day Prime shipping to make the gift-giving season stress-free…and holiday shopping much more fun.
For the Travler: Audible Subscription
Audiobooks are one of our go-to ways to stay up on the best recent books and to make the most of long trips travel days. With a monthly subscription, you can share unlimited access to the best books of 2019 and past years, no matter what sort of stories your recipient is into. Share a few recommendations (maybe Fleishman is in Trouble or Mrs. Everything!) or let Audible make some suggestions based on interests.
Buy It: $14.95 per month, Audible
For the Hostess: Josh Prosecco
Priced at just $14 and made of 100% Prosecco grapes, this refreshing bottle of bubbly is a perfect way to celebrate the season. We love bringing a bottle of this celebration-worthy drink to friends as a hostess gift—or when we’re stumped for what we should buy a friend—and love how it’s both affordable and super special. Bonus points for the classy label and on-trend gold lettering.
Buy It: $14/bottle, Josh Cellars
For Meal-Preppers: Stasher Bags
Gift the gift of a well-organized fridge with stand up bags. Made of high-quality silicone and available in a range of colors, this is a meal-preppers dream come true. The bags are easy to clean and super durable, so this is a gift that will give all 2020 long. (P.S. They make a range of other sizes, so pick an assortment to share!)
Buy It: $19.99, Stasher
For Kids: Slumberkins Snugglers
Plush lovies that help reinforce emotional bonds between kids and their care providers? We’re in! You'll love the designs of these cute stuffed animals (think Alpacas, Unicorns, Foxes, and Narwhals) but it's the corresponding stories that help share important messages like family bonding, gratitude, and authenticity that make them truly special. With backgrounds in education and family therapy, the founders have created a super soft toy that goes so far beyond just playtime.
Buy It: Starting at $36, Amazon
For the Foodie: Mustard and Co. Gourmet Mustard Set
Move over fancy salts, this handmade mustard set is here to take sandwiches, cheese boards, relish trays, and more next level. This set includes five mini 2.2-ounce jars of mustards that are just perfect for your foodie friends. Flavors include Black Truffle, Chipotle, Garlic Dill, Heirloom Blueberry, Sweet Beet, and more, depending on the box.
Buy It: $24.99, Amazon
For the Sweet Tooth: Vintage Candy Co. Retro Candy Gift Box
Pick the box based on the birth year of the recipient or just by favorite candy assortment and watch your friend or family member light up with the promise of sweet treats. We love the 80s box filled with Ring Pops, Wacky Wafers, Sour Patch Kids, Gobstoppers, Big League Chew, and more. This gift box can be sent via Amazon Prime, so you might get it there the same day depending on where it needs to go!
Buy It: $39.99, Amazon
For the Weeknight Rush: HelloFresh Meal Delivery
Share the gift of a restaurant-quality meal without the need for reservations or waiting for a table with a subscription to the HelloFresh meal delivery service. Each meal (hello, Cherry Balsamic Pork and Lemon Basil Shrimp Skewers) comes prepped and ready to cook, complete with step-by-step recipes and tips for meal-making success. It’s a fun way to guarantee a delicious date night in, any night of the week. We love this as a way to share a memorable experience and a night off from the bustle of the season.
Buy It: Starting at $59.94, HelloFresh
For the Entertainer: 'Nothing Fancy' by Alison Roman
We love any excuse to entertain and this cookbook makes it easy with Instagram-worthy dishes that we actually pull off in real life. Roman is a master of the low-key dinner party. And we are quite sure this book will help keep us merry and bright with plenty of excuses for informal gatherings long after the holiday fuss fades away.
Buy It: $29.25, Amazon
For the Cook: California Olive Ranch Olive Oil
Pick up this pack of two bottles of high-quality olive oil for the cook in your life—or for that person on your list who you know longs to cook, but might not know where to start. This olive oil is one of the best low-cost options for quality oil and we love it for roasting veggies and making delicious homemade salad dressings. Plus, ordering it from Amazon makes it fast and easy to get the gift there fast. It’s affordable and a super useful last-minute gift.
For the Podcast-Lover: Apple Airpods
Ditch the cords and share this gift of easy listening with more than 24 hours of fully charged listening time or 18 hours of talk time. The wireless earbuds come in a charging case, are Bluetooth enabled, and make a nice upgrade from wired headphones. The best part? Even if your recipient already has a pair, they’ll be psyched to stash an extra set in their desk drawer or purse to make sure they never have to go without their favorite podcast or tunes.
Buy It: $144, Amazon
For Hygge Fans: Halfinger Classic Wool Slippers
Made from breathable boiled wool, these indoor slippers are whisper-light and winter warm. They feature latex molded insoles to support arches and have double felt bottoms with traction dots. Choose from a range of classic colors like gray, navy, or black, and expect your loved ones to wear these until they wear out…which will take years and years!
Buy It: $78, Amazon
For Self Care: Beauty by Earth Bath Bomb Gift Set
Give a gift of relaxation, even at the last minute, with this set of six natural bath bombs. Packaged in a pretty gift box, this set of bath bombs includes essential oils designed to relax muscles, relieve joint pain, boost immunity, detox skin, unwind for bed, and more. Each bath bomb is made with shea butter for maximum moisturization.
Buy It: $28.99 for a pack of 6, Amazon
For Relaxation: French Girl Rose Sea Soak
With four salt varieties in the mix and a heady combination of peppermint, French lavender, and rosemary, this soak will soften skin and relax minds…even during the busiest of days. It’s a perfect gift to share with a friend who deserves a little R&R but might need a little push to take time for self-care. We particularly love how pretty the pink salts will look displayed on a bathroom shelf.
Buy It: $24, Amazon
For the Eco-Conscious: Bees Wrap 3 Pack
Help keep her food fresh and chicly wrapped in our favorite reusable (and zero waste!) food storage wraps. These are a perfect last-minute stocking stuffer or Secret Santa—or even for the hostess who has everything. We love the original honeycomb design and how easy these wraps are to use again and again to pack up sandwiches, leftovers, and more. This is a one-size-fits-all kitchen gift for anyone on your list.
Buy It: $18, Amazon
For the Caffeine-Lover: Bean Box Coffee Sampler
Send a taste of four gourmet coffees from some of Seattle’s favorite roasters—including Kuma, Herkimer, Ladro, Blubears, True North, and more—with this box of whole bean coffee. We love that the coffee is freshly roasted to order to guarantee freshness and that it’s a perfect opportunity to try brews we might never have a chance to sip.
Buy It: $28, Amazon
For Chocoholics: Marshmallow Hot Cocoa Mugs
How sweet are these mugs that look like marshmallows?! This set of four mini 6-oz. mugs is perfect for hot chocolate with friends by the fire. The facial expressions on the mugs are so darling and we can think of so many on our list who would love these ceramic mugs. You can gift the whole set to a friend, or divide it up and share a small last-minute gift with four different recipients.
Buy It: $24.95 for a set of 4, Amazon
For the Chef: La Tourangelle Trio of Artisan Oils
Gourmet finishing oils are one of the best ways to add flavor to food in an instant, and this trio is one of our go-to gifts for foodies. The set includes flavors of Herbs de Provence, Garlic, and Basil, and each can be drizzled on everything from roasted potatoes and vegetables to fresh greens. Gift these to the aspiring or experienced cook in your life.
Buy It: $15.98, Amazon
For Writers: One Line a Day 5-Year Memory Book
Help your loved ones remember the small moments that make up a year with this line-a-day journal. Each day is on its own page, so they’ll get to look back to previous years as they jot down a current moment. This is an especially sweet (and somewhat bittersweet) gift for parents who are firmly in the “days are long, but the years are short” phase of life. This is one of the simplist ways to record family memories with an easy-to-use format and small size perfect that’s perfect to stash in a nightstand.
Buy It: $10.09, Amazon
For Yogis: Yoga Glo Subscription
Whether for a yoga newbie or an advanced meditation practitioner, this subscription will help finetune a practice, right at home. Members can choose classes based on favorite yoga styles, areas of the body to work, or suitability for a time of day—in yoga, pilates, conditioning, or meditation. With some of the best teachers in the business, each member gains unlimited access to hundreds of classes each month.
Buy It: $18 per month, Glo
For Muggles: Harry Potter Audio Book Series
Help a friend or loved one relive this favorite series. We love giving audiobooks since they allow us to get absorbed in a story while doing other things—walking the dog or cleaning the house—and this set is a classic that never goes out of style. It’s especially fun for parents who loved the books as they were growing up and want to share it with their own kids.
Buy It: $14.95, Audible
For the Tech-Lover: Echo Dot
This smart speaker can digitally show the time or outdoor temperature, or function as a timer. It’s an ideal gift for anyone on your list who might enjoy more access to music, podcasts, audiobooks, and news, all with Alexa’s help. We especially love this as a higher-quality listening experience, instead of playing with our phone's speaker.
Buy It: $49.99, Amazon
For the Movie Buff: AMC Stubs Subscription
With a monthly subscription, you can gift access to three movies a week, free online reservations, and 10% back on food and drinks. You can even customize the gift based on the number of free movie months you want to share.
Buy It: $23.95 a month, AMC Theatres
For the Tea Drinker: Tea Forte Tea Tasting Assortment
With 20 handcrafted pyramid-shaped tea bags, this sampler hits all the right marks for being thoughtful, tasteful, and useful. Included in the gift box are black, white, green, and herbal teas—such as black currant, white ginger peach, raspberry nectar, jasmine green, and more. So your recipient can enjoy a tea to suit their mood, any time of the day.
Buy It: $30, Amazon
For the Phone-Obsessed: Simplicity Ladies' 3 Fingers Touchscreen Gloves
Help keep her fingers warm and in style with chic cable knit gloves with touchscreen capabilities. The interior lining is cozy fleece with an outer ultra-soft wool blend for maximum warmth. These are functional enough for hiking or long winter walks, yet pretty enough for date night.
Buy It: $14.99, Amazon
For the Beauty Buff: Glossybox Subscription
Give a gift that she’ll get to enjoy all year long with one of our favorite beauty subscription boxes. Each month, the sweet pink Glossybox will arrive at her door with five handpicked beauty products—ideal for the beauty buff or a loved one who’s totally overwhelmed by choosing her own. Each box is worth more than $60, but cost less than half that—and you can pick the subscription length that works for you, whether one month, six months or 12 months. Previous boxes have included nail polish, sea salt sprays, eye gel, scalp detox, blotting powder, primer, and skin firming lotion from some of the best brands in the industry.
Buy It: Starting at $21, Glossybox
For the Minimalist: Bodum Bistro Electric Water Kettle
Whether she loves pour-over coffee or mug after mug of steaming tea, an electric kettle is a useful gift that’s always perfect to give in winter. It boils water quietly in minutes, anywhere you want to plug it in. We love the sleek white color for those farmhouse chic styles on your list or the more modern black for minimalist kitchens. This is a thoughtful last-minute gift to share with a package of coffee or tea.
Buy It: $33, Amazon
For On The Go: Contigo Couture Stainless-Steel Water Bottle
Make drinking her recommended eight cups of water a day so much easier—and more attractive!—with this 20-oz. water bottle. The white marble design is as classy as that coveted kitchen counter (though there are more than a dozen other designs) and the vacuum-insulated design means that the bottle is leak-proof when the lid is closed. It’s BPA-free, stainless steel, and has a convenient soft-touch carrying loop to make it easy to take favorite drinks on the go.
Buy It: $15.89, Amazon
