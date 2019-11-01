It's Not Too Late! These Last-Minute Christmas Gifts Will Arrive in Time

We know that it can be hard to plan ahead for everything that might come up during the crazy-busy holiday season. And even if you put up Christmas decorations early and checked your list twice, there’s bound to be at least one last-minute gift-giving need. Enter, our best picks for last-minute gifts! This list of presents are ones that your loved ones, neighbors, office mates, hosts, secret Santas, and friends will love to receive.

This holiday gift list includes cozy slippers and gloves, our go-to food gifts including tea tasting kits, coffee gift boxes, and artisanal olive oil, the best all-purpose tech gifts, beloved subscription kits, and so much more. It’s going to be so much easier to make those last-minute purchases! Pick these up in local stores or hit up Amazon’s same-day delivery or 2-day Prime shipping to make the gift-giving season stress-free…and holiday shopping much more fun.