The Best Last-Minute Gifts You Can Still Get from Walmart

The final days for holiday shopping are quickly counting down. Luckily, online retailers like Walmart can help you find and order last-minute Christmas gifts that will still arrive before December 25—no trip to the mall necessary.

Walmart’s website and app are brimming with products you can order with two-day shipping. This way, you can ensure the perfect present will arrive on time without the stress of trekking through stores during some of the busiest shopping days of the year. In fact, the Saturday before Christmas, which some refer to as “Super Saturday,” is expected to bring some of the biggest shopping traffic of the season, which is even more reason to skip the stores and order online.

With Walmart’s two-day and next-day shipping, you can get gift orders of $35 or more delivered before Christmas as long as you purchase before 11 a.m. PT on December 22. Not to mention, many of the qualifying items are seriously discounted right now. Shop our roundup of the best last-minute Christmas gifts you can find online from Walmart.

Image zoom Walmart

Instant Pot Pressure Cooker

This covetable kitchen appliance lets home cooks whip up delicious dinners in a flash. And with seven programmable features, including a slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, sauté and sear pot, yogurt maker, and warmer, it’s like giving seven gifts in one.

Buy It: Instant Pot DUO80 8 Qt. 7-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker, $99 (originally $150)

Image zoom Walmart

Fujifilm Instant Camera

This fun, throwback gift is perfect for kids and adults alike. The camera comes with a 10-pack of film and instantly prints credit-card-sized film pictures. Gift it to the person on your list who loves to commemorate events with a photo they can display.

Buy It: Fujifilm Instax Mini 7S Instant Camera, $49 (originally $59)

Image zoom Walmart

Apple Watch

Almost impossible to buy during Black Friday and Cyber Monday due to high demands, the Apple Watch is still available for Christmas. The 5 Series waterproof smart watch comes with GPS and a heart sensor, making it ideal for anyone looking to track their fitness progress and stay connected on the go.

Buy It: Apple Watch Series 5 GPS, $384

Image zoom Walmart

Sherpa Throw Blanket

Give the gift of coziness by wrapping up your recipient in this ultra-soft throw blanket. Choose from six colors, including blush, burgundy, cream, and navy. Not only is it stylish and comfy, but it’s also machine-washable.

Buy It: Mainstays Extra Plush Lightweight Sherpa Throw Blanket, from $9

Image zoom Walmart

116-Piece Tool Set

For the DIYer on your list, gift this tool kit filled with all the essentials. It comes with 116 items, including a hammer, screwdrivers, pliers, and wrenches, for the low price of $19 (while it’s still on sale, that is). This kit is ideal for small home repairs and DIY projects.

Buy It: Hyper Tough Home Repair Tool Set, $19 (originally $30)

Image zoom Walmart

KitchenAid Stand Mixer

With its retro design and high-quality performance, this KitchenAid stand mixer looks as good as it works. Although a bit of a splurge, Walmart reviewers say it’s worth every penny and helps make perfect bread, cakes, and other baked goods. The Artisan Series mixer comes with four attachments (a flat beater, dough hook, wire whip, and pouring shield) and a 5-quart stainless-steel bowl and features 10 mixing speeds.

Buy It: KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer, from $279 (originally $380)

Image zoom Walmart

Revlon Hair-Styling Tool

This multi-functional beauty tool dries and straightens hair all at once. It’s a major time-saver that reviewers say leaves hair smooth and frizz-free. Gift it to someone who loves to try the latest beauty trends.

Buy It: Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Styler, $34 (originally $40)

Image zoom Walmart

Google Home Mini

Smart speakers allow you turn off the lights, play music, make calls, and so much more, all via voice command. For the tech fan in your family, gift a Google Home Mini. It's even compatible with your other smart-home devices, like thermostats and security cameras and locks, so you can connect your entire home.

Buy It: Google Home Mini, $45 (originally $98)