11 Christmas Gifts That Celebrate Female Empowerment
Perfect for everyone from your niece to your grandma.
We’re all about recognizing girl power this year, and what better way to honor the strong women in you life than with a gift that celebrates female empowerment? Whether you’re shopping for your mom, your grandma, or your best friend, these gifts will let her know how much you love and appreciate her. Give her a practical Christmas gift that’ll inspire and motivate her at work, or order a sentimental gift that’ll remind her that you value her.
To help you get a head start on your holiday shopping, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite gift ideas for any strong woman on your shopping list. No matter what you choose, each time she uses these gifts she’ll be reminded that you believe in her.
This season, give her a gift that's inspirational and informational. This coffee table book is filled with stories and photos of some of history's most influential women. And $5 from each purchase benefits Women for Women International, a non-profit that provides care and support to female survivors of wars around the world.
Buy It: NYT Women Making History Book ($50, UncommonGoods)
Who better to motivate you on an off day than Beyonce herself? A pack of these gorgeous Queen Bey-inspired pencils will remind your recipient that girls run the world—and they're pretty good at it, too. The set of six pencils ships free with orders of $35, and 50% of the shop's proceeds go toward charities that benefit women.
Buy It: Formation Pencil Set ($15, Etsy)
Honor the life of the late Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg with a book about her life. The New York Times bestseller (by two female authors) was written before Ginsburg's passing, so the book provides readers with insights and interviews from Ginsburg, in her own words.
Buy It: Notorious RBG Book ($23, Barnes & Noble)
While you can't promise her that every day in the coming year will be a good one, you can remind her that no matter what happens, you've always got her back. This, 'You got this,' sticker can be applied to a laptop, water bottle or anything else she uses regularly so she never forgets the support and encouragement she has from other women.
Buy It: Inspirational Quote Sticker ($3, Etsy)
The saying, 'Empowered women empower women' has always been one of my favorites. It's a good reminder that women don't have to compete against each other: Everyone benefits when there are more women at the table. This quote keychain is the perfect gift for the boss lady or other successful woman on your shopping list.
Buy It: Empowered Women Keychain ($14, Etsy)
For anyone into female empowerment, fashion or both, this bold graphic tee would make the perfect stocking stuffer. The shirt comes in 23 styles and sizes, so you can get one for everyone on your shopping list, from your niece to your grandma. Plus, it comes in 13 different colors, so you can don a matching set the next time you brunch together.
Buy It: The Future Is Female Shirt ($19, Etsy)
This motivating quote has grown increasingly popular over the past few years. The words stamped on this gorgeous gold cuff bracelet will remind your recipient to chase after her passions and work hard for her goals—with you alongside her, of course.
Buy It: Gold Bangle ($29, Mint & Lily)
If your bestie is the type who always has a book on her bedside table, consider wrapping this one up for her this year. Big Friendship: How We Keep Each Other Close is a book written by Aminatou Sow and Ann Friedman, two female authors, real-life friends, and hosts of the podcast Call Your Girlfriend. It's filled with real stories and insightful lessons about one of life's most important relationships: friendships.
Buy It: Big Friendship ($24, Barnes & Noble)
If you're on the hunt for a practical gift that also makes a statement, place a bottle of MiniLuxe nail polish under the tree this year. This bold red is appropriately titled, 'Take Action,' and it is meant to empower women to go out and get things done—and ask for what they deserve. Plus, the polish is non-toxic, cruelty-free and vegan.
Buy It: Take Action Nail Polish ($20, MiniLuxe)
If you're shopping for anyone who got into puzzles during quarantine, consider this one. It's decorated with the faces of 24 powerful women. From Amelia Earhart to Billie Jean King to Ruth Bader Ginsburg, each of the figures on these puzzle pieces comes with a reminder of what women can do to make a difference in the world.
Buy It: Nevertheless She Persisted Puzzle ($18, UncommonGoods)
Powerful women come in all ages and from all walks of life. Whether you're shopping for your little sister or your great aunt, this pink art will make a welcome addition to any bedroom, kitchen, or desk area. Plus, this listing is for a design that can be downloaded directly to your phone or computer, so you can print and frame it yourself if you're in need of a last-minute gift.
Buy It: Girl Power Print ($5, Etsy)
