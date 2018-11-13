'Tis the Season to Give Back: 20 Christmas Gifts That Help Do Good

The holidays are all about spending time with family, being thankful for those you love, and giving back. Charitable giving is an important aspect of the holiday season, but it can be tricky to budget your holiday spending. We’ve rounded up our favorite gifts that give back, so you can support worthy causes by purchasing gifts for friends and family.

While you might like to give a sizeable donation to your favorite charity, the holidays are also the most expensive time of the year for most families. We’re all about efficiency at the holidays, so we’ve picked our favorite gifts that also give back—knock out your holiday shopping while also providing meals to children, promoting literacy, and saving the planet.

Read on to find our favorite gift ideas and learn how your purchase will make an impact—and don’t forget to let your recipient know how their gift made a difference.

For the Kids: Knit Dolls

We’re obsessed with how cute these knit dolls are, and we’re even more excited about how they give back. Each doll is handmade in Peru, using sustainable fair trade practices—which means each artist is compensated fairly for their work. In addition to supporting local artists, the company works with the World Food Program's School Meals Program and Children’s Hunger Fund to provide meals to school children in 65 countries. Each doll purchased provides 10 meals to children around the world, giving them energy to learn and an incentive to attend school.

Buy It: Sebastian the Lamb, $55-75, Cuddle + Kind

For the Beauty-Lover: Milky Rose Soap

Osmia’s beauty products focus on making your skin and body as healthy as possible, and each purchase helps make the planet healthier, too. Every order placed on the company's website plants one tree through One Tree Planted, a Vermont-based non-profit organization that focuses on reforestation projects in North America, Latin America, Asia, and Africa. Another bonus: their products are gorgeous. We're adding this rose and buttermilk soap to the top of our wishlist.

Buy It: Milky Rose Soap, $18, Osmia

For the Fashionista: Knit Hats

We’re betting at least one person on your gift list this year can use a cozy cap, and we’re totally on board with Love Your Melon’s cause. Plus, how cute are these beanies? Fifty percent of the profit from each sale goes toward supporting families of children battling cancer. When you purchase a hat, you provide opportunities through 26 non-profit partner companies, including St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and Make a Wish America.

Buy It: Black Speckled Pom Beanie, $45, Love Your Melon

For the Self-Care Fan: Bath Bomb Kit

Spa-inspired gifts are always in style, and we’re seeing bath bombs everywhere this season. This bath bomb set from Soapbox is gorgeous, and each purchase helps support groundbreaking research in water sanitation and hygiene education to reduce health risks in at-risk countries. With each purchase, the company also provides a bar of soap to communities in need.

Buy It: Soapbox Bath Bomb Kit, $24.99, Soapbox

For the Game-Lover: Win for Good Cards

Lottery tickets make quick and easy stocking stuffers that work for anyone. Instead of hitting the convenience store, this year we’ve got our eye on a new variety from LottoLove. When you buy a normal lottery ticket, there’s a chance your recipient could win cash. With these cards, they’re guaranteed to win—but instead of pocketing cash, they’ll scratch to reveal that a charitable donation was made on their behalf. Every card purchase provides funds to one of four charities: SolarAid, LitWorld, Rise Against Hunger, or WATERisLIFE. We’ll be buying these for everyone on our list!

Buy It: 2-Card Variety Pack, $20, LottoLove

For the Traveler: Sunset Canyon Blanket

Anything from Keep Nature Wild makes the perfect gift for travel-lovers on your list. They sell beautiful products like clothing, adventure journals, and this seriously cozy blanket. As their name suggests, the company is committed to keeping nature wild by using a portion of each purchase to restore, maintain, and preserve local wild places in the Southwest.

Buy It: Sunset Canyon Blanket, $48, Keep Nature Wild

For On the Go: Elements Collection Water Bottle

S’well is the fastest-growing woman-owned company in the country, so chances are you’ve probably seen their trendy water bottles in use at the gym, in the office, or at your favorite stores. The triple-walled and vacuum-insulated bottles keep cold beverages cold for up to 24 hours, and hot beverages warm for up to 12. Plus, they’re condensation-free for comfortable use all day every day. Basically, they’re perfect for anyone on your list, and they support a great cause. The company partners with UNICEF USA to bring clean water to Madagascar (where almost 50% of the population lacks access to clean drinking water).

Buy It: Geode Rose Water Bottle, $35, S'well

For the Beauty Fan: Hair Products

Saving hair and saving lives is the mission of Save Me From. The haircare company is dedicated to suicide prevention, donating 10% of their net income to prevention and awareness programs. And their products are the real deal: After just one use, the Thermal Obsession mask will give you that freshly-cut healthy look, no matter how many times you've straightened or blowdried it. Fill your cart with the 15ml containers for stocking stuffers, or grab their new 6-pack Hair Despair Kit and treat yourself just in time for the Christmas card photo.

Buy It: Thermal Obsession Hair Reboot, $30, Save Me From

For the Candle-Obsessed: Sweet Grace Collection

Bridgewater Candle Company creates soy-based candles with clean ingredients to keep you and your loved ones healthy. For every jar candle, holiday candle, or Sweet Grace Collection candle sold, they’ll donate 3 meals to children in need through RiceBowls.org.

Buy It: Sweet Grace Candle, $32, Bridgewater Candle Company

For the Java-Drinker: Good Boy Coffee

Animal lovers and coffee fanatics alike can get behind the mission of Grounds & Hounds Coffee Co. The company donates 20% of every purchase to animal rescue initiatives and organizations around the country—and their coffee is delicious. We recommend the Good Boy blend: A dark roast made with fair trade organic beans sourced from Sumatra and Peru.

Buy It: Good Boy Dark Roast, $14.99, Grounds & Hounds

For the Beauty Buff: Charity Pot

This body lotion from Lush smells amazing, and is great for your skin—and the world! The ingredients in the Charity Pot lotion are sourced from Lush’s Sustainable Fund projects that support regenerative agriculture around the world. In addition to feeling good about the ingredients you’re putting on your body, you can also feel good about the purchase—one hundred percent of the price of the Charity Pot is donated to small grassroots organizations that support environmental conservation, animal welfare, and human rights. The small pot is only $7.95, which makes it a great stocking stuffer!

Buy It: Charity Pot Lotion, $7.95-27.95, Lush

For the Sweet Tooth: Cookies for Kids' Cancer

A delivery of fresh, warm cookies makes a perfect gift for just about anyone, and now you can make the delivery even sweeter. By sending a box of chocolate chip, chewy oatmeal raisin, or triple chocolate chunk cookies, you’ll directly impact a child living with cancer. Cookies for Kids’ Cancer provides funding to seven of the largest pediatric cancer centers in the country. There are four box sizes to choose from (all with free ground shipping): The hardest part of sending this gift delivery will be deciding which of the 11 delicious cookie varieties to include.

Buy It: Chunky Chocolate Chip Cookies, $29.99, Cookies for Kids' Cancer

For the Book-Lover: Harry Potter Shirt

Anything from Out of Print makes the perfect gift for the book-lover in your life. Their collection of clothing, mugs, trinkets and more celebrate your favorite books and stories while funding literacy programs and donating books to communities in need. Plus, your purchase also supports authors, publishers, and artists.

Buy It: Muggles into Wizards T-Shirt, $30, Out of Print

For the Plant Lady: Magenta Triostar

Gifts from Leon & George are perfect for anyone in your life who has reached plant lady status. Their gorgeous potted plants come in mid-century style ceramic and wood stands that are handcrafted using reclaimed wood and natural oils. And, your tree-loving friend will appreciate the gift, even more, when you let them know your purchase planted a tree as well. For every plant sold, the company plants a tree in a United States National Forest in an effort to preserve those landscapes and offset emissions from fossil fuel usage in America.

Buy It: Magenta Triostar with Stand, from $109, Leon & George

For the Lotion-Lover: Beauty Product Gift Set

Tatcha products pair Japanese skincare secrets with all-natural ingredients for products you’ll feel great about—and that will make you feel good too. This set includes a cleansing oil, rice polish, and anti-aging solution a moisturizer, all made with pure natural ingredients that are free of synthetic fragrances, sulfate detergents, and parabens. Plus, all purchases support the Beautiful Faces, Beautiful Futures program through Room to Read, which sponsors days of school for girls in Asia and Africa.

Buy It: The Starter Ritual Set, $59, Tatcha

For the Bookworm: Better World Books

A recent bestseller is always one of our go-to holiday gifts, and making your purchase through Better World Books is an easy way to make your gift extra special. For every book purchased, the company will donate a book to Feed the Children, Books for Africa, or another literacy partner. To date, they have donated more than 26 million books and more than $28 million dollars. They offer a selection of new books that are perfect for gifting, but you can also snag used books at great prices to treat yourself.

Buy It: Big Little Lies Paperback, $14.45, Better World Books

For the Commuter: Tote Bag

FEED’s products are totally adorable (we seriously need this canvas bag), and each purchase helps provides school meals to children in 63 countries. The company's mission is to improve children’s health, aid in their education and alleviate poverty by providing meals and employing artisans around the world. Many items are made by artisans in Mexico, El Salvador, Peru, Columbia, Guatemala, Haiti, India and Kenya, and when those items are sold, part of the sale goes toward providing meals to those communities.

Buy It: Cultivate Kindness Tote, $38, FEED

For the Shoe Queen: Suede Booties

You’re probably familiar with the classic canvas shoes from TOMS, and you may even be aware that for every pair purchased, the company donates a pair of shoes to someone in need. But since its launch in 2006, the company has created a larger shoe collection and expanded their donation programs to make an even bigger impact. In addition to their one-to-one donation model, shoppers also have the option to “Pick Your Stand,” and choose one of six charity initiatives that their purchase will directly impact. Gifting a friend a new pair of trendy shoes (we recommend the suede and canvas Leilani Booties for style and comfort) can now help to promote equality, provide safe water, help the homeless, aid mental health efforts, end gun violence, and give shoes to someone in need. To date, TOMS has provided shoes, sight, and safe water to more than 94 million people around the world. If you’re not sure what size buy, purchase a gift card instead and let your recipient choose their own shoes and charitable cause.

Buy It: Drizzle Grey Suede Leilani Booties, $119.95, TOMS

For the Wine-Drinker: Cabernet Sauvignon

This holiday, you can drink wine while doing good. Purchase a bottle of OneHope wine for your office white elephant party, or buy several to stock up on holiday hostess gifts. Each wine gives back to an important cause: For example, proceeds from the Cabernet Sauvignon help provide ABA therapy for children with autism. To date, the company has planted more than 100,000 trees, found homes for more than 65,000 pets, provided meals for more than 2.7 million children, and funded more than 190,000 vaccines.

Buy It: Vintner Collection Cabernet Sauvignon, $25, OneHope

For the Chocoholic: Organic Chocolate

This year, send Christmas wishes in the form of sweet treats that give back. Alter Eco sells organic, fair trade chocolate bars and truffles—and for each gift box purchased, Alter Eco will plant one tree in the Peruvian Amazon to support the farmers who grow the organic cacao used in their products. Since 2008, the company has planted 30,000 trees in the Amazon.

Buy It: Chocolate Meets Nature Gift Box, $24.99, Alter Eco