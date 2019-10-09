15 Great Gift Ideas for Every Type of Teacher
Spoil the teachers in your life with these thoughtful presents.
The holidays are only a few months away, which means it’s time to start writing your shopping list. You’ve probably already thought of some great gift ideas for your friends and family, but choosing a present for your child’s teacher can be tricky. You want to show them how much you appreciate their hard work (especially amid all the challenges 2020 has brought), but you may not know their likes and dislikes. To help you find a gift they’ll love, we spoke with several teachers to get the lowdown on what they actually want.
Although you may think a No. 1 Teacher mug or anything apple-adorned would be welcome, most teachers we spoke with said they would prefer fun and practical gifts that can be used outside of the classroom when they’re off-duty. Think: a bottle of wine and yummy snacks to indulge in or some pampering products that will help them unwind after a long day at school.
We’ve rounded up our favorite thoughtful and useful gifts for teachers, both practical for in or out of the classroom and personal to make them feel special, including a cute, cozy scarf and a monogrammed tote bag.
These are some of our favorite gifts to buy the teacher in your life:
- Best for Travel: Yeti Rambler Stainless Steel Tumbler
- Best Accessory: Snakeskin Print Tassel Keyring
- Best Budget: Minimalism Art Dotted Grid Page Notebook
- Best Jewelry: MOMOL Initial Mini Disc Bracelet
- Best Beauty: Herbivore Botanicals Coco Rose Luxe Hydration Trio
- Best for Cooks: Stonewall Kitchen Maine Morning Batter Bowl Gift Set
This Yeti tumbler features double-wall vacuum insulation so teachers can bring their brewed hot coffee from home without it getting cold. (On the flip side, it keeps iced coffee colder longer as well.) The sleek stainless-steel travel mug also features a lid and a no-condensation design. What’s more, there are 13 colors to choose from so you’re sure to find one that suits them.
Buy It: Yeti Rambler Stainless Steel Tumbler ($20, Amazon)
Help teachers stay organized and collect their thoughts with this notebook. (It also makes an inexpensive stocking stuffer.) Each journal features dotted grids for writing. Plus, the 192 pages are thick, high-quality paper, which means pen or marker ink won’t bleed through.
Buy It: Dotted Grid Page Notebook ($8, Amazon)
Many teachers we talked with said they love getting gift certificates to get their nails done. If you’re not sure which salon yours goes to, this nail polish set is the next best thing. Each set comes with six high-gloss neutrals including brown and pink undertones.
Buy It: Deborah Lippmann Set ($36, Sephora)
If your child’s teacher loves fashion, why not gift them a stylish scarf. We love this floral option from Madewell because it can be worn in a variety of different ways—around the neck, tied as a headband, and more.
Buy It: Madewell Feline Floral Jacquard Scarf ($55, Madewell)
This candle not only smells delicious like harvest apples with cinnamon, vanilla but the jar is gorgeous too. The soy-wax blend ensures a soot-free burn and was hand-poured in the United States. The candle burns 38-hours so it will last a large portion of the school year.
Buy It: Capri Blue Spiced Cider Candle ($14, Anthropologie)
Help her unwind after a long day of teaching with a nice bottle of wine from Winc. This set comes with a delicious bottle of 2016 Diviner Cabernet Sauvignon from California's Santa Ynez Valley and two Riedel stemless wine glasses—in other words, everything she needs for an at-home happy hour.
Buy It: Cabernet Sauvignon Tasting Gift Box ($60, Winc)
This tote from Mark & Graham is not only roomy enough to hold both teaching supplies and personal items but stylish enough to wear in and out of the classroom. The durable canvas is hand monogrammed, and leather straps are comfy on the hands.
Buy It: Hand-Painted Canvas Tote Bag ($89, Mark & Graham)
Teachers spend a lot of their days on their feet educating and caring for children. This hydrating skincare kit will help them kick back and relax once they are off-duty. Each set comes with a body polish, a face mist, and a lip conditioner—basically everything they need to pamper themselves with an at-home spa treatment.
Buy It: Coco Rose Luxe Hydration Trio ($39, Anthropologie)
Although you might be tempted to buy them a “No. 1 teacher” Christmas ornament, a personalized ornament they can use anywhere will be appreciated more. This custom engraved option can be used as a traditional ornament or as a festive package topper.
Buy It: Engraved Christmas Ornament ($6, Etsy)
These cooling and hydrating eye balms strike the balance between luxurious and relaxing. Tula has packaged together three of their cult-favorite products in one festive holiday bundle so you can treat any teacher to on-the-go relaxation (or split up the set and gift them individually). They can use these to get ready for the day, pamper themselves on their lunch break, or to have their very own spa day after they get home from a long day in the classroom.
Buy It: Eye Balm Wonderland ($68, Tula)
The most important meal of the day can also be a treat when pancakes and waffles are on the menu—even on weekdays. Each kit contains a mix that whips up into pancakes or waffles, Maine maple syrup and blueberry jam, and a whisk and melamine bowl. Of course, they might want to linger over the indulgent flavors during a weekend brunch too.
Buy It: Batter Bowl Gift Set ($50, Stonewall Kitchen)
Some teachers only get one break a day, so a large water bottle is a classroom necessity. This 16-ounce bottle will help them stay hydrated and keep their water cold up to 24 hours.
Buy It: Corkcicle 16-Ounce Water Bottle ($30, Amazon)
Help the teacher in your life get a much-needed full night’s sleep with this sleep mask. Because the elastic strap is wrapped in silk, she won’t wake up with lumps or bumps in her hair.
Buy It: Mulberry Silk Sleep Mask ($30, Brooklinen)
This delicate bracelet’s minimalist design ensures it looks good with anyone’s wardrobe, and the monogrammed disc adds a sweet touch.
Buy It: Initial Mini Disc Bracelet ($10, Amazon)
Who says practical gifts are boring? This snakeskin keyring will help her keep track of her classroom keys and school badge in style. We love the ultra-modern look of the snakeskin design, but the keyring also comes in blush and animal print.
Buy It: Hold You So Close Tassel Keyring ($12, Pink Lily)
Comments (1)