The holidays are only a few months away, which means it’s time to start writing your shopping list. You’ve probably already thought of some great gift ideas for your friends and family, but choosing a present for your child’s teacher can be tricky. You want to show them how much you appreciate their hard work (especially amid all the challenges 2020 has brought), but you may not know their likes and dislikes. To help you find a gift they’ll love, we spoke with several teachers to get the lowdown on what they actually want.

Although you may think a No. 1 Teacher mug or anything apple-adorned would be welcome, most teachers we spoke with said they would prefer fun and practical gifts that can be used outside of the classroom when they’re off-duty. Think: a bottle of wine and yummy snacks to indulge in or some pampering products that will help them unwind after a long day at school.

We’ve rounded up our favorite thoughtful and useful gifts for teachers, both practical for in or out of the classroom and personal to make them feel special, including a cute, cozy scarf and a monogrammed tote bag.