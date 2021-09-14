Spoil Your Pets With These Fun (and Practical) Christmas Gifts
As you're making your Christmas list and checking it twice, don't forget to add your pets! While your four-legged friends won't necessarily know that it's Christmas morning, they're sure to appreciate whatever is wrapped under the tree for them. And while it can be tempting to stock up on new toys and treats, now's the perfect time to grab something that's practical too—like a cozy new bed to replace an old and tattered one, a new collar, or pretty new food bowls.
Whether you're in the market for a big-ticket item like a new bed, or just looking for something to fill their stocking (or the stocking itself!), these are a few of our favorite fun and useful Christmas gifts for pets.
Mix-and-Match Leash and Collar Set
The Foggy Dog is one of our favorite shops for matching pet gear, and we're crushing on this upcycled denim collection that's pretty, functional, and sustainable. The products are all made from pre-consumer denim scraps and are made in a zero-waste textile mill. The collection includes a matching bandana, collar, bow tie, squeaky toy, dog bed, and waste bag, but you can buy each piece separately which makes it easy to mix and match your own set based on your pup's needs.
Buy It: Denim Dog Collar ($32, The Foggy Dog)
Personalized Pet Beds
If it's time for a new dog or cat bed, consider splurging on one of these sustainably-sourced beds by Jax & Bones that are made with organic-certified materials. The best part? The cover of the center pillow zips off for easy washing. The beds come in three sizes and seven colors, and can be personalized for an additional $12.
Buy It: Personalized Pet Bed ($179, Mark & Graham)
Cozy Elevated Cat Bed
Dog and Cat Advent Calendars
Advent calendars aren't just for people! While you're working your way through your wine Advent calendar, treat your pup to 12 days of new toys from Target. They also carry a cat version of the countdown with 24 small toys included.
Buy It: Dog Toy Advent Calendar ($30, Target)
Holiday Plaid Pet Bandanas
Dress your furry friend for the season with a gorgeous plaid flannel bandana. They come in seven sizes (from XXS to XXL) and you can add a personalized tag for a few dollars more.
Buy It: Plaid Pet Bandana ($10, Etsy)
Dipped Ceramic Food Bowls
We love pet accessories that feel more like home decor, and these dipped ceramic bowls are so pretty we are eager to set them out. The bowls are available in small or large, and currently come in navy or white. You can personalize the bowls with your pet's name, or have 'food' and 'water' printed on them to differentiate.
Floral Dog Bone Squeaky Toy
We love a practical gift, but we had to include a few fun toys too. Your pup will love playing with this bone-shape squeaky toy from The Foggy Dog, and the floral pattern is so pretty you won't mind when it's inevitably left laying around the house.
Buy It: Floral Dog Bone Squeaky Toy ($16, The Foggy Dog)
Modern Cat Condo
If you've been on the lookout for a new cat condo for your feline friends, we love this modern gray and white option. It's neutral enough to blend in with any color scheme, and has all the elements your kitty needs to keep them entertained—including scratch posts, a dangly toy, a cozy bed, and even a box to hide in when they're feeling not-so-social.
Buy It: Modern Cat Condo ($60, Chewy)
Travel Carrier
This is one gift you might need to let your pet open a few days early! If your holiday plans include any traveling, consider splurging on a stylish and comfortable travel carrier. This one has breathable mesh walls, an ultra-comfy interior, and durable shoulder straps for easy transportation. It's also airline compliant, so whether you're flying or driving your pet will feel safe and secure.
Personalized Christmas Stockings
Don't forget the four-legged family members when it's time to hang the stockings! These adorable plaid bone-shape stockings are the perfect way to represent your pups, and are available in four styles and 28 font styles, so they're completely customizable!
Buy It: Personalized Christmas Stockings ($14, Etsy)
Woven Pet Hutch
Dogs and cats aren't the only pets on our shopping list this year, and this woven pet house is perfect for any small animal, from hamsters to guinea pigs to rabbits. Hand-woven from seagrass, this tunnel house is the perfect hiding spot for your pet—and it's all natural and totally safe for them to chew on!
Buy It: Woven Pet House ($22, MadeTerra)
Sushi-Theme Cat Toys
Of course, we have to finish off each pet's stocking with a fun toy, and we can't get over how cute these sushi-theme cat toys are. Each toy comes out to about $2 each, and they include catnip—which your kitty may be able to sniff out as soon as the set is placed in their stocking or wrapped under the tree.
Buy It: Sushi-Theme Toys ($6, PetSmart)