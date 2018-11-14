At a housewarming party or moving celebration, it's customary to bring a small token of congratulations to the happy homeowners. Help family and friends settle into their new home (or apartment!) with the perfect gift for a fresh beginning. Choose a customized piece of artwork to fill empty walls, spring for a traditional broom gift, or give small items that allow the homeowners to build new memories in the space. These gifts for new homes and yards will help loved ones transform an empty house into a comfortable, personalized home.

1. Welcome Mat

If homeowners want to give a welcoming first impression to the neighborhood, a doormat can be an easy first step. The scripted “Oh, Hello” flocked on this sweet, welcoming mat is certain to add a little sunshine to any front porch. The 18x30-inch design is handmade, and the Etsy shop, The Cheeky Doormat, offers plenty of varieties to fit your family’s style.

Buy It: Oh, Hello Welcome Doormat, $40

2. Wine Bag & Cooler

Celebrate a new home with a bottle of wine placed in an understated fiber cooler. The lightweight paper of this chilled wine bag is designed to look like leather, but it also provides water- and stain-resistant properties. The beautiful Italian wrapping is available in blush, grey, brown, and black, and it’s designed for reuse. Cheers!

Buy It: Wine Bag & Cooler, $34

3. Serving Tray

This colorful serving tray features a stunning watercolor print that will brighten every home. The Society 6 accessory is made out of eco-friendly bamboo, and it’s pretty enough to sit on a coffee table when not in use. Bonus: The same company offers its beautiful bloom pattern on an assortment of other living room necessities, like throw pillows and coasters.

Buy It: Eco-Friendly Bloom Serving Tray, $37

4. Moscow Mule Mugs

If your new homeowners enjoy handmade cocktails, consider investing in a nice set of copper Moscow mule mugs. The vintage-style vessels are marked with small indents that make them adorable to leave sitting out in the open. To take this gift to the next level, pick up a few ingredients to make Moscow mules, and surprise the new homeowners with a sip “on the house.”

Buy It: Hammered Moscow Mule Mug Set, $39

5. Mini Wreath

Give friends a sweet-smelling, welcoming wreath that doesn’t overwhelm the senses. We love these small, farmhouse-chic wreaths that are lightly scented with your choice of fragrance. Pick a long-lasting artificial grapevine wreath, then add a favorite smell like eucalyptus, vanilla cinnamon, or spring tulips.

Buy It: Mini Farmhouse Eucalyptus Wreath, $23

6. Monogrammed Key Tag

Let new homeowners add that brand-new house key to a classic keychain made from silver-plated brass. The timeless accessory can be monogrammed with your choice of letters and font, allowing you to fully customize the thoughtful housewarming gift.

Buy It: Monogrammed Silver Key Tag, $39

7. Succulent Subscription Box

Help friends fill their home with organically grown plants by purchasing a short-term succulent subscription box. Recipients will get two baby succulents each month for the duration of the subscription through Succulent Studios. It’s a thoughtful gift that says welcome to the neighborhood—and plant parenthood! Plus, succulent care is almost goofproof.

Buy It: Succulent Studios Subscription Box, $17

8. Custom Painting

Document a couple’s first home with a customized home illustration they will cherish no matter where they move. These beautiful watercolor paintings capture the facade and charm of individual houses, and once framed, they make a perfect housewarming gift.

Buy It: Customized Watercolor House Painting, $70–$130

9. Letterpress Coasters

Party planners are always running out of coasters, especially in a new space. Order a set of letterpress coasters and package them with a bottle of wine to celebrate a new homeowner’s space. We love this set of 100 wine-theme coasters, but there are dozens of personalized designs to choose from.

Buy It: Letterpress Wine Coasters, $25

10. Homebody Book

What would Joanna do? Let new homeowners gather wisdom from the “Fixer Upper” star with her guide to designing a home that represents the personalities who live there. The book, “Homebody: A Guide to Creating Spaces You Never Want to Leave” by Joanna Gaines, offers tips for blending decorating styles and sketching new plans of your own.

Buy It: Homebody: A Guide to Creating Spaces You Never Want to Leave, $24

11. Welcome Sign

Say it loud and proud: “Welcome!” An oversize front-door sign is sure to send a creative curbside message. This 6-foot pallet sign is hand-painted, adding a thoughtful touch to the beautiful porch decoration.

Buy It: Oversize Front Door Welcome Sign, $45

12. Pizza Baking Stone

Ready for a homemade pizza night? New homeowners will love receiving this bread and pizza baking stone from King Arthur that promises a crispy crust to rival stone ovens. This made-in-America gift will be adored for the date nights and delicious dinners it provides for years to come.

Buy It: Bread and Pizza Baking Stone, $65

13. Seed Delivery

Give your new homeowner’s garden the best foundation from seed to sprout. A package of heirloom seeds from Seed Savers Exchange will give gardeners the most delicious products, and you can order everything from miniature bell peppers to mountain sweet yellow watermelons. If you aren’t sure what seeds your new homeowners need, consider a gift card instead.

Buy It: Heirloom Seed Savers Delivery, $25

14. Plaid Throw Blanket

A classic blue-and-red plaid pattern makes a stylish and cozy addition to any living room. We love this warm wool blanket from Magnolia’s Hearth & Hand line as a hygge-inspired household addition for fall mornings and winter nights. The fabric is machine washable, making it an easy choice for new homeowners.

Buy It: Blue and Red Plaid Throw Blanket, $29.99

15. Calla Lily Bulb Kit

This ready-to-plant kit of Calla lily bulbs is as beautiful as it is thoughtful. New homeowners will receive the premium bulbs of two rush lilies, lipstick lilies, and mint julep lilies. The colorful and vibrant gift will begin blooming six to eight weeks after planting.

Buy It: Calla Lily Gift Bulb Kit, $270

16. Birdhouse

Greet fluttering friends with a small cedar birdhouse designed to resemble an acorn. New homeowners will love the opportunity to hang this handmade copper birdhouse near a window where wildlife can be appreciated by all.

Buy It: Cedar Acorn Birdhouse, $60

17. All-Purpose Brooms

According to superstition, homeowners are supposed to receive a new broom when they arrive at a new home to symbolize a fresh start. The old broom is said to carry all the negativity remaining from the old home into the new house. While we don’t believe that, it does provide the perfect opportunity to buy your homeowners a simple yet beautiful barn broom.

Buy It: All-Purpose Barn Brooms, $65

18. Cheese Board with Knives

We love any excuse for a DIY cheese board, and hopefully your new homeowners do too. This round bamboo cheese board transforms into a stacked wheel with extra storage for serving tools, including an all-purpose cheese knife, a flat cheese knife, and a cheese fork. The easy-to-store design makes this housewarming gift both functional and pretty.

Buy It: 13-Inch Compact Swivel Cheese Board with Knives, $40

19. Cheese Markers

Say cheese—or whatever your heart desires! These cute and budget-friendly Chit Chat Markers come recommended from the Museum of Modern Art design store, and homeowners are sure to love their dry-erase simplicity. The pack of 12 allows a quick label for each item served on your DIY charcuterie board.

Buy It: Chit Chat Cheese Markers, $10

20. Flannel Sheet Set

This new homeowner gift is certain to bring comfort and warmth to a new house. The fan-favorite L.L. Bean ultrasoft comfort flannel sheet set is true to its name, and it promises to resist shrinking, fading, and pilling. Brushed cotton flannel is ideal for winter nights, but homeowners will be grateful for their beautifully made bed year-round.

Buy It: Ultrasoft Comfort Flannel Sheet Set, $119

21. ZIP Code Pillow

What’s our new ZIP Code again? Help new homeowners adjust to a new address with a pretty, personalized ZIP Code pillow. The handmade throw pillow adds a rustic touch to front porches, residence halls, and living rooms.

Buy It: Personalized ZIP Code Pillow, $25–$41

22. Magazine Rack

A modern wire wall hanging doubles as storage for magazines and vinyl records. Homeowners can easily organize the media while unpacking, and the high-quality metal is built to last from home to home.

Buy It: Wall-Mount Magazine Rack, $30

23. Lattice Letter & Key Holder

Never again wonder where the keys went! This lattice-style mail tin and key hook offer a quick and easy spot to drop small essentials upon entering a new home. The design is sturdy yet stylish, so every homeowner can appreciate it.

Buy It: Lattice Design Letter and Key Hook, $28

24. Vase Bookends

Add bright, natural blooms to bookshelves with a set of vase bookends. The handmade glass bookends are ideal for small storage, and we love seeing florals among the stacks. To complete this thoughtful housewarming gift, consider getting silk flowers that match your friend’s style.

Buy It: Handmade Flower Vase Bookends, $40

25. Water-Resistant Picnic Blanket

It’s time to explore the new neighborhood! Whether your friends are stargazing, camping, or going to the beach at their new home, a large picnic blanket will go a long way. The waterproof blanket is easy to fold into a small tote for convenient yet cozy carrying.

Buy It: Water-Resistant Picnic Blanket, $21.99

26. Picnic Basket

Give new homeowners the excuse to host a quintessential picnic with a traditional red-and-white gingham-lined basket. To complete the housewarming gift idea, fill the picnic basket with delicious foods or small household items that your friends need. The wicker basket is even adorable enough to sit out in a new home as an accent.

Buy It: Country Picnic Basket with Gingham, $39

27. State-Theme Candle

Home is where the heart is, but sometimes you still miss it. If your new college student or homeowner is worried about adjusting to a new state, consider gifting him or her a familiar memory. The state-theme Homesick candle line channels iconic scents designed to bring back memories of an old place and time.

Buy It: State-Theme Homesick Soy Candle, $29

28. Magnetic Knife Storage

A simple knife strip is an overlooked but highly appreciated homeowner gift. Order your friends and family a personalized knife holder made from cherrywood, and watch them delight over the intricate design and personalized engraving. The magnetic wooden surface is fixed with keyholes for quick and easy hanging and storage.

Buy It: Personalized Magnetic Knife Rack, $39–$65

29. Polka-Dot Pillow

Give homeowners a preppy accent pillow designed to brighten their living space. The black-and-white speckled design of this throw pillow seamlessly fits alongside most styles, making it an easy present for new arrivals in the neighborhood.

Buy It: Preppy Polka Dots Black and White Pillow, $30

30. Personalized Recipe Box

Keep favorite family recipes close to their heart with a personalized wooden recipe box. Add a few cards with Grandma’s secret dishes, and this new homeowner gift will be cherished for generations to come.

Buy It: Personalized Recipe Box, $15

31. Sushi Kit

It’s sushi date night! Give new homeowners an exciting and delicious opportunity to make fancy sushi for dinner with an inexpensive yet effective kit. This present comes with chopsticks, rolling mats, a rice paddle, and a rice spreader. From beginner level to sushi-rolling master, this gift will be appreciated by all.

Buy It: Sushi Making Kit + Chopsticks, $9

32. Homeowners Tool Set

Tasks in a new home are bound to come up, and it’s best to be prepared. Give new homeowners an appreciated dose of pragmatism with a high-quality Anvil tool set. The 76-item kit comes with everything beginners need to tackle life’s little jobs.

Buy It: 76-Piece Homeowners Tool Set, $25

33. Decorative Globe

Add a modern, worldly feel to a new home with a miniature marble and resin globe. The black-and-chrome design is perfect for bookshelves or desks, and new homeowners will love the reminder that the world is theirs for the taking.

Buy It: Marble and Resin Globe, $28

34. Mixed-Seed Bird Feeder

Welcome cheerful songbirds to a new backyard with a high-quality mixed-seed feeder. The same company offers add-on items and defensive squirrel guards, so the bird feeder is virtually guaranteed to be a safe haven for new birds—and not their unwanted companions.

Buy It: Mixed-Seed Feeder, $71

35. Folding Step Stool

If you are searching for a practical gift that will get a lot of use, take a (stool) step forward. This isn’t a glamorous gift, but a folding step stool is incredibly useful and easy to store. Homeowners can keep this handy accessory in bathrooms for children, the laundry room for storage, or the kitchen for hard-to-reach shelves.

Buy It: Lightweight Folding Step Stool, $10

36. Dutch Oven

It’s hard to beat an enameled cast-iron Dutch oven at this price point, especially for roasting and bread baking. Buy this 6-quart dish for a new homeowner who is still learning the basics, but invest in a higher-quality item if your new homeowner is a dedicated chef who needs more high-temperature versatility.

Buy It: Enameled Cast-Iron Dutch Oven, $45

37. Swirl Baking Dish

Beautiful and baking-ready? Sign us up. This marbled dish is created with hand-dipped blue-and-white enamel that is swirled to perfection. Each piece is one of a kind and can transition easily from oven to tabletop. Bonus points for being dishwasher safe.

Buy It: Large Swirl Baking Dish, $27

38. Polaroid Magnaframes

It’s the time for new beginnings and memories! Encourage new homeowners to hang memory-making Polaroids in frame-like magnets with this six-piece gift. The Magnaframes can be arranged in countless designs, allowing people to build a miniature gallery wall in their new space.

Buy It: Magnaframe Polaroid Original 6-Pack, $50

39. Bath Caddy

Unpacking is finally finished, and it’s time to relax with a bubble bath. This adjustable bathtub tray rests easily along a ledge to hold a book, wineglass, and candle. New homeowners will appreciate the reminder that it is finally time to kick back and enjoy their home.

Buy It: Wood Bathtub Caddy Tray, $39

40. Muffin Pan

The versatility of a muffin tin is hard to overstate. If you’re doubtful, consider egg muffins, mini mac-n-cheese pies, pizza cups, and a plethora of sweet desserts. Get your new homeowners a set of regular or miniature muffin tins, then print a few of our favorite muffin tin recipes to complete the clever housewarming gift.

Buy It: 12-Cup Regular Muffin Pan, $14

41. Metallic Art

Give that new mantel a touch of metallic beauty! This customized foil art from Minted allows homeowners to receive a street print of their favorite address. Remind newlyweds of where they met, or simply mark the location of their newest beginning.

Buy It: Custom Streetview Map Foil Art, $115