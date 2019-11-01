33 Thoughtful Christmas Gifts for Your Friends—Because They're the Best
From the environmentally-conscious fashionista to a master-chef-in-the-making, we’ll help you find the perfect Christmas present for every friend in your life.
Whether they’re a workout buddy, office bestie, or long-distance childhood friend, your crew is important. Show them just how much you care with a gift that suits their personality and style. Our Christmas gift guide for friends features an affordable range of gift ideas, including travel items, self-care essentials—like jade facial rollers and plush slippers they’ll never want to take off—plus personalized presents such as a hand-cut birth flower necklace.
Looking for gifts that give back? We’ve got those, too. Whatever you choose this year, these thoughtful Christmas gift ideas are sure to make your friends feel loved.
For the Beauty Buff: Glossier Balm DotCom Trio
It’s not just the trendy packaging we love. These skin salves really are the balm dotcom, and we can vouch. Customize a set of three to gift to your closest friends. Go with tinted or untinted, then choose from 8 different flavors like cool mint or fragrant rose. They’ll never go anywhere without one!
Buy It: $30, Glossier
For the Cook: Antoni in the Kitchen Cookbook
Binge-watch Queer Eye with your friends every time a new season hits Netflix? We get it. This Christmas, gift your own fab five with a cookbook from one of our favorite cast members, Antoni Porowski. Not only is it the perfect way to get reinspired in the kitchen, but you can bet it’s full of delicious avocado creations!
Buy It: $17.99, Target
For the Tea-Drinker: Tea Forte Matcha Set
Matcha is everywhere these days and with good reason. It’s rich in antioxidants, boosts your metabolism, and provides long-lasting energy that doesn’t follow your typical caffeine crash. Not to mention, it tastes delish. Show your friend how matcha you love them with a DIY kit by Tea Forte. The trendy set comes with a handcrafted porcelain ceremonial bowl, handmade bamboo whisk, and measuring ladle. Bring on the matcha lattes!
Buy It: $50, Neiman Marcus
For the Brown-Bagger: Takenaka Bento Box
Lunchtime at work has never looked so good. This peppermint bento box from Takenaka is equal parts fashion and function and comes with two tiers, a reusable fork, and a wraparound band. Plus, it’s microwave and dishwasher-safe.
Buy It: $38, Williams Sonoma
For the Fashionista: Love Your Melon Hat
A cute beanie that gives back? Count us in. Fifty percent of profit from each hat sold will go towards the Love Your Melon Fund to support nonprofit partners in the fight against pediatric cancer. A gift to warm both your head and heart.
Buy It: $45, Love Your Melon
For the Commuter: W&P Design Porter Ceramic To-Go Mug
Perfect for your morning tea or cold brew, this ceramic mug makes it easy to get out the door and on with your day. Not only is it dishwasher-friendly, but its millennial pink color is sure to put an extra pep in your step. Pair it with a matching bowl for the ultimate take-to-work duo.
Buy It: $25, Goop
For the Coffee Date Planner: Together Time
She’s the friend who always gathers the gals for book club, a lunch date, or a girls’ getaway. Return the favor this year by sending her a custom Time Card, which gifts her time spent with you, doing any activity you choose. You can personalize your card and send it anywhere in the U.S., for free.
Buy It: Free, chick-fil-a.com/timeshop
For the Candle Queen: Capri Blue Volcano Blue Signature Jar
As much as we love a good candle-smelling sesh at the local home goods store, there’s no competition when this citrus-scented candle is in the mix. Bonus: It burns up to 85 hours. Yes, please!
Buy It: $30, Capri BLUE
For the Shoe-Obsessed: Rothy’s Leopard Flats
These leopard-print flats from Rothy’s will be your fashionista friend’s new favorite shoe. They’re chic, comfy, and made with upcycled plastic water bottles. Who knew? You can even throw them in the wash (on cold, of course) and air-dry them, which means these sustainable shoes will be super long-lasting.
Buy It: $145, Rothy's
For the Sentimental: Made by Mary Birth Flower Necklace
This birth flower necklace makes a thoughtful gift for your sweetest friend. They’re each hand-cut and stamped, and come with a cute card sharing its meaning. Order it in gold, rose gold, or silver—whichever strikes your friend’s fancy!
Buy It: $38, Made by Mary
For the Fit Friend: OPTP Lorox Aligned Travel Foam Roller
This travel foam roller is perfect for the workout buddy in your life. It’s only 12x4 inches making it easy to carry on flights or pack away in the car. Whatever getaways are in store, this is sure to keep your on-the-move friend feeling their best.
Buy It: $17, Goop
For the Phone-Obsessed: Knit Tech Gloves
Don’t let chilly weather keep you from chatting with your girls! These soft knit gloves offer more than just warmth—they’ve got touchscreen-friendly tips so you and your crew never have to miss a call or text on account of the cold again. Shop for them in blush, black, or light grey.
Buy It: $29, Nordstrom
For the Music-Lover: Beach Bomb Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker
Give your friend the gift of future jam sessions. Whether it’s at the beach, on a boat, or a picnic in the park, this two-toned shockproof speaker will let your music-loving friend jam wherever she can. Enjoy 4-6 hours of playing time plus take hands-free calls thanks to its easy Bluetooth capabilities.
Buy It: $48, Anthropologie
For the Fashion Fan: Machete Margot Earrings
Hoop there it is! These go-with-everything tortoise shell hoops are a stylish staple for any friend’s collection. Atlanta-based designer Jennifer J. Matchett looks to eco-friendly materials to make the 2-¾-inch drop earrings. Dress them up with your go-to LBD or pair them with jeans and a white tee for a casual yet classic look.
Buy It: $38, Lou & Grey
For the Acessory-Lover: J.Crew Square Silk Scarf
This 25-inch square silk scarf comes in a funky animal print featuring evergreen colors like jade, navy, coral, and gold, and will transition with your friend from season to season. We recommend tying it around your neck or fashioning it to a go-to tote bag for an instantly chic look.
Buy It: $49.50, J.Crew
For the Caffiene-Fiend: Vietnamese Coffee Portable Pour Overs
Coffee connoisseurs will appreciate this Vietnamese coffee kit, complete with five single-serve coffee packets and sweetened condensed milk sachets. Pour-over kit creator Debbie Mullen sampled over 40 different Vietnamese coffees before landing on the one featured in this set—so you know it’s good.
Buy It: $15, Uncommon Goods
For the Salad Connoisseur: Olive Press Balsamic & Olive Oil Set
Whether they’re a well-versed chef or just like trying new things, this set of California balsamic vinegars and olive oils will get them playing in the kitchen in no time. Six award-winning flavors to create their Fiesta California Kit: Italian Blend EVOO, Arbequina EVOO, Classic Balsamic, Fig Balsamic, Mandarin Orange Olive Oil, and Mango Balsamic. Warning: With samplers this tasty, you may want to order a second set for yourself.
Buy It: $43, The Olive Press
For the Yogi: Yoga Card Deck
Help your friend go from novice to yogi with this one-of-a-kind Christmas gift idea. They can try a new pose each week or dive right into all 52. Either way, this yoga deck is a fun way to get moving and feel more balanced in the new year. Pair it with a yoga mat for the ideal starter kit.
Buy It: $14.95, Paper Source
For the Night Owl: Goop Bedtime Bath Soak
Gift this restorative bath soak to a friend who could use some well-deserved R&R. This bedtime blend is made with premium Epsom and sea salts, plus botanicals like passionflower, sandalwood, and lavender to help you kick back and relax. Ahh, now that’s the stuff.
Buy It: $35, Nordstrom
For the Traveler: Ban.do Travel Pillow
Everything’s coming up roses this Christmas, thanks to this pretty neck pillow from Ban.do. The playful lifestyle brand collaborated with New York-based artist Helen Dealtry to create its eye-catching floral design. Featuring a removable microfiber cover, it makes jet setting all the more enjoyable and can be washed after each use.
Buy It: $24, Ban.do
For the Adventerous Eater: Sushi Making Kit
Roll into the new year with a DIY sushi making kit. Whether they prefer salmon, tuna, or crab, your foodie friends will be all over this tasty gift idea. Not only does it come with a rolling mat and base ingredients to get you started, but it also includes creative drink pairings so you can make your first homemade sushi dinner a party.
Buy It: $24, Uncommon Goods
For Bookworms: The Testaments by Margaret Atwood
It’s no secret The Handmaid’s Tale is a huge hit. The best-selling book is now an award-winning Hulu series and fans can’t stop gushing about it. Give your fanatic friend the next-in-line sequel before the fourth season returns this spring.
Buy It: $17.39, Target
Hydro Flask Water Bottle
Whether they’re big into hiking or just want to drink more water in the new year, a stainless steel Hydro Flask is always a good idea. The BPA-free bottle has TempSheild insulation, keeping liquids cold for up to 24 hours. Choose from five different colors: lilac, frost, black, white, and graphite.
For the Eco-Minded: Baggu Reusable Bags
When it comes to reusable bags, you can never have too many! Stash one in your desk at work, in the pantry at home, and in your car for those last-minute grocery runs. This set comes in three playful prints: Yubari Melon, Daikon, and Cantaloupe Slice. Divide them among friends or gift them together.
Buy It: $36, Baggu
For the Spa-Obsessed: Korean Face Mask Set
Make every day a self-care day with this Korean face mask set. It comes with seven different masks: milk, honey, pearl, charcoal, aloe, aqua, and collagen, plus an exfoliating pad. Perfect for your busy bee friend who could use some quality, kick-your-feet-up relaxation.
Buy It: $24.95, Paper Source
For the Golfer: Callaway Supersoft Matte Pink Golf Balls
Give the golfer in your life a gift they’ll use over and over. These matte balls feature an advanced core that promotes a slow spin, making for longer, straighter shots. Plus, with a batch this bright, they’ll never lose a ball again. Not a fan of pink? Choose from neon yellow, orange, red, or green.
Buy It: $22.99, Callaway Golf
For the Self-Care Fan: Skin Gym Jade Face Roller
Treat your gem of a friend to the ultimate self-care tool: a jade facial roller. Using stones for skincare may seem like a new thing, but beauty enthusiasts have actually been using them since the 17th century. Their crystal healing properties are said to help reduce puffiness, increase circulation, and give skin a radiant glow.
Buy It: $32, Anthropologie
For the Work Out Warrior: Ban.do Work It Out Gym Bag
Not only does this pink duffel provide some serious motivation, but it’s also big enough to fit all of your gym essentials, and comes with two side pockets and a place to loop earbuds when you’re jamming on the go. Make a taco run part two of the present and your friend will love you forever.
Buy It: $26.99, Ban.do
For the Bold: Madewell Color-Blocked Scarf
Have a friend who’s all for adding color to her closet? This striped scarf will fit right in. The oversized accessory is made with 100% acrylic fiber making it super cozy and lightweight. A feathery fringe trim gives it a fun finish. Snag one for your color-happy bestie before they’re gone!
Buy It: $29.97, Nordstrom Rack
For the Farmers Market Fan: The Little Market Purposeful Tote
Lauren Conrad does it again. This adorable tote comes from her nonprofit, The Little Market, where she teamed up with co-founder Hannah Skvarla to create a fair trade shop selling gorgeous handmade products from artisans around the world. Gift one with black or white lettering—either way, this tote will be a staple come farmers market season.
Buy It: $20, The Little Market
For the Minimalist: Stella & Dot Stacking Ring
These delicate stacking rings will be an elegant addition to your friend’s jewelry collection. They’re made with more than 70 hand-set pave stones and come in gold or rose gold. Plus, you can get free gift packaging with every order! Perfect for shipping to your long-distance bestie.
Buy It: $49, Stella & Dot
For the Cozy Queen: EMU Australia Mayberry Slippers
Thanks to their sheepskin material, your friend will feel like she’s walking on clouds. Get them in sandy neutral, black, bright seafoam, or summer berry. Just be careful when testing them out—you may be buying an extra pair for yourself!
Buy It: $59, Lou & Grey
For Winter Skin: Kiehl’s Ultimate Strength Hand Salve
Because their typical wintertime lotion just won’t do. This hand salve is a go-to for our editors. It’s formulated with avocado oil, eucalyptus oil, and sesame seed oil to give dry cracked hands an ultra-conditioning treatment. Trust us, this stuff is so good they’re going to want one for the car, office, and nightstand.
Buy It: $16, Kiehl's
