26 Thoughtful Christmas Gifts for Your Long-Distance Bestie
These sweet gift ideas will let her know you’re thinking about her—no matter how many miles apart you are this season.
Living far away from your bestie is hard—but it’s been especially so in 2020. If limited travel opportunities and social distancing guidelines have you missing your BFF a little more this season, let her know how much her friendship means to you with a sweet and sentimental gift. We’ve rounded up our favorite festive makeup picks, feel-good, self-care products, and a few splurge items for your very best pal. Plus, we’ve also got practical gift ideas that will remind her of you each time she uses them.
You can have any of these gifts delivered straight to her door (most of the items have a gift receipt option at checkout), or you can order a couple of small items and put together your own holiday package to mail out.
With a gorgeous jewel tone earbud case, she’ll never be without her Airpods when she calls you on the go. The case has a mesh pocket on one side, so she can also use it to store her charger, spare cash, or other small items. Available in black, pink, and blue, the 4.5-inch case is just $10, so you can use it as a gift or a stocking stuffer.
Buy It: Vixen Earbud Case ($10, Anthropologie)
Sure, you FaceTime frequently, but it’s nice to get something in her handwriting every now and then. This year, give her the gift of snail mail supplies by giving her greeting cards or stationery. Minted’s greeting card subscription makes a great gift, since she’ll be able to plan out which cards she wants to send and when.
Buy It: Minted Gift Card ($25+, Minted)
Jewelry doesn’t have to be an over-the-top expensive gift. This holiday, give her an ultra-trendy initial necklace—for under $25! The design is available in silver, gold and rose gold, and it ships free anywhere in the U.S.
Buy It: Big Letter Necklace ($23, Etsy)
If your bestie enjoys a frequent glass of red, white or bubbly, gift her this state wine map. At $35, it’s an affordable way to give her something personalized, and she’ll also have a way to save all her favorite corks. To make this gift extra special, send her a bottle of your favorite wine to help her break it in.
Buy It: Wine Cork State ($35, Uncommon Goods)
This custom state ornament will let her know you're always just a road trip or plane ride away. This hand-painted wood slice ornament ships free anywhere in the U.S., so you can send it directly to her mailbox. But don't delay—the last day to order for Christmas delivery is December 13.
Buy It: Best Friend Ornament ($15, Etsy)
If you’re looking for a personalized gift that’s not too sappy, add a monogram to a practical gift you know she’ll use. This velvet jewelry box comes in gorgeous fig, gray and blush options, and you can choose from various monogram designs.
Buy It: Velvet Jewelry Box ($29, Pottery Barn)
If you can’t be together in person this year, send her a memory of a special time when you were. A custom map print from Minted captures the topography of anywhere in the world. Choose your hometown, the city where you attended college together, or the location of a favorite trip you’ve taken together.
Buy It: Custom Map Print (from $36, Minted)
One of my favorite things to do after a long day is curl up in my coziest blanket, call my best friend on FaceTime, and tell her all about it. This Christmas, give your bestie the same opportunity by gifting her this insanely cozy throw blanket available in four gorgeous hues.
Buy It: Channel Faux Fur Throw ($49, Sleep Number)
These pinky promise enamel pins are like the grown up version of a friendship bracelet. The set comes with one for you and one for her (this makes them $10 each!), so you can let her know you’ve always got her back—pinky promise.
Buy It: Enamel Pin Set ($20, Etsy)
You may not be able to watch the classic Christmas movies together on the couch, but you can don matching holiday sweatshirts and have a virtual movie night. This very merry sweatshirt comes in two colors, so you can get a matching set for your movie marathons.
Buy It: Merry Christmas Sweatshirt ($22, Etsy)
My friends are obsessed with the trendy Fab Fit Fun deliveries, and they’re an easy way to give her something she’ll love. It’s perfect for anyone who is hard to shop for, because you don’t have to pick out the products yourself. For $50 a box, she’ll get $200 worth of 8-10 full-sized beauty, fitness, wellness, and home products. The subscription is delivered four times a year, so you can just buy one, or pay to send her the yearly subscription.
Buy It: Fab Fit Fun Box ($50, Fab Fit Fun)
We’re all about girl power this year, and this self-care set from Anthropologie is one of our favorite finds. Each bath bomb features a famous woman (Amelia Earhart, Frida Kahlo and Maya Angelou are featured), so she’ll get a little history lesson before her bubble bath.
Buy It: Frida Kahlo Bath Bomb ($9, Anthropologie)
Practical Christmas gifts are always in style, and this Swedish dish cloth is a good budget-friendly option. The Paris-themed dishcloth is insanely absorbent, and because it can be used in place of paper towels, it’s a great option for anyone who wants to be more conscious about their environmental impact.
Buy It: Paris Je T'aime Cloth ($6, Au Marché)
Life is like a box of chocolates—but in this case, you do know which one she’s going to get. This season, spoil her with a box of really good chocolates delivered straight to her doorstep. She’ll appreciate every delicious bite!
Buy It: Assorted Holiday Chocolates ($19, Godiva)
You can have virtual happy hour together anytime, but since it’s the season of Hallmark Christmas movies, consider hosting a themed wine night via Zoom. Send her this Hallmark-theme wine glass and get ready to queue up one of this year’s 40 new Hallmark holiday movies. Let her open this one a few weeks early so you can start the movie nights before Christmas.
Buy It: Christmas Wine Glass ($12, Etsy)
If she picked up knitting as a hobby during quarantine (or if she’s looking for a new one), consider gifting her a kit from We Are Knitters. Buy one and give her the finished product as a gift, or grab matching kits and learn together. You get to choose the yarn colors of any product kit, so you can totally customize the finished product.
Buy It: Kilim Blanket Kit ($82, We Are Knitters)
Homesick candles are my go-to for almost every occasion. Get two so that you have each other’s locations, or give her a candle with sentimental value, like the location of the place you met or where you went to college together.
Buy It: State Candle ($34, Homesick)
This set of full-size lip tints (a $57 value) comes with holiday names, but the colors are versatile enough to use year-round. The set of three includes Merry Martini (a bright pink), Buttered Rum (a rosy beige), and Holiday Spritz (a pink beige). Plus, they’re vegan, so you can feel good about giving them to anyone who is conscious about using or consuming animal products.
Buy It: Maracuja Lip Trio ($29, Tarte)
If you're shopping for a book worm, it can be hard to know what books she's already read. The solution? Send her a new release! The Twelve Dates of Christmas is one holiday book I can't wait to read.
Buy It: The Twelve Dates of Christmas ($13, Target)
This season, send your bestie a few self-care products she won’t splurge on for herself. This Glow & Get It Balm from Tula is a cooling and brightening eye balm that’ll make her feel refreshed and relaxed on her most stressful days. If you know what other products she likes, gift her a larger set, like the best-sellers travel kit.
Buy It: Glow & Get It Balm ($30, Tula)
This ultra-popular luggage brand makes a great gift for anyone who travels often. The Away suitcase is made with a durable hard shell that’s built to withstand heavy-duty travel, and it comes with a removable battery (it’s TSA-approved!) that holds four full phone charges—a game-changer for long layovers. This is definitely a splurge (think Christmas and her birthday combined) but this gift will mean that when she’s planning her next trip to see you, the suitcase isn’t one of the travel items she has to worry about.
Buy It: The Bigger Carry-On ($245, Away)
Let her know you’ll be there for her—’cause she’s there for you too. Could this Friends-themed latte mug be any more perfect for a fan of the show? She'll think of you every time she sips her morning coffee from it. The oversized mug also makes a great Friendsgiving gift!
Buy It: Central Perk Latte Mug ($19, Pottery Barn)
Sure, she's probably got a reusable face mask (or two) by now, but cloth face coverings won't be going anywhere in the new year. This season, gift her a fun corgi-themed mask she can wear anywhere. She'll think of you each time she grabs it on her way out the door.
Buy It: Corgi Face Mask ($12, Brits)
If you can’t decide on just one gift, give her a month’s worth instead. This year’s 24-day beauty Advent calendar by George and Viv is full of travel-size face, skin, and hair products from some of the most popular beauty brands. She’ll love opening the cardboard door each day and discovering something new to pamper herself with!
Buy It: George & Viv Beauty Advent Calendar ($72, Anthropologie)
This Christmas, give her everything she needs to host an at-home game night. You can even turn it into a virtual game night so you can play too! Send her the Half-Truth board game (it comes with 500 trivia cards with obscure categories like ‘animals with blue tongues’) and read the cards to each other over Zoom—just be sure to keep track of the score!
Buy It: Half-Truth ($30, Mind Sculpt Games)
The holidays can be a hard season (especially if she’s not able to travel home), but this box of sunshine will add a pop of happiness to her day. The “just because” gift box is packed with sunny yellow products like a personalized stainless steel mug, sunshine-theme soap and tea, and a ‘you are my sunshine’ bath bomb.
Buy It: Just Because Gift Box ($50, Box Babe)
