26 Thoughtful Christmas Gifts for Your Long-Distance Bestie

Living far away from your bestie is hard—but it’s been especially so in 2020. If limited travel opportunities and social distancing guidelines have you missing your BFF a little more this season, let her know how much her friendship means to you with a sweet and sentimental gift. We’ve rounded up our favorite festive makeup picks, feel-good, self-care products, and a few splurge items for your very best pal. Plus, we’ve also got practical gift ideas that will remind her of you each time she uses them.