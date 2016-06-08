Keep jewelry or other trinkets secure in drawstring wool bags. To make, cut two circles of colored wool felt. Use iron-on adhesive to secure the two pieces together. Using an eyelet kit and rotary punch of the same size, punch holes around the circle, then use the eyelet tool and hammer to set eyelets. Cut braided ribbon to size, knot one end, and add a wooden bead. Weave the ribbon in and out of the eyelets, then add another wooden bead and knot. Fray both ends for a final flourish.

Editor's Tip: Fill this handmade gift with small treats, self-care items like essential oils, or jewelry.