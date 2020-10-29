8 Family Christmas Pajama Sets to Stay Cute and Cozy This Holiday Season
These affordable sets come in a variety of seasonal prints.
For many families, getting new Christmas pajamas each year is a special tradition. (Especially with kids around because they've definitely grown out of their previous pair.) Some people like to gift their PJs on Christmas Eve, maybe as an early gift from Santa Claus, and others enjoy wearing theirs all December long while sipping hot cocoa by the fire on a chilly winter night. These Christmas pajamas are perfect for all your winter activities, especially now that we're staying at home. There are options for everyone in your family, including the adults, kids, babies, and even your pets. Make sure you start shopping soon; some sizes are selling out fast and you want to make sure you have your favorite set for the upcoming holiday season.
This set is perfect for family photos. The pajamas feature various animals, including giraffes, elephants, and zebras, donning Santa hats. They come in a handful of sizes for each person and are made of 100% cotton that are machine-washable and dryable. They're all two-pieces except for the baby version, which is a onesie.
Buy It: Women's Holiday Safari Animal Set ($20, Target)
Buy It: Men's Holiday Safari Animal Set ($25, Target)
Buy It: Kids' Holiday Safari Animal Set ($15, Target)
Buy It: Baby's Holiday Safari Animal Set ($12, Target)
Before you watch the movie, make sure you dress your kids in these PJs. (They come in adult and bab versions, too!) This two-piece set is made of machine-washable and dryable cotton and features all the characters from Dr. Seuss's classic story. The kids' set comes in a variety of sizes, from 2T to 14.
Buy It: Dr. Seuss's The Grinch Pajama Set ($40, Pottery Barn Kids)
This cozy and cute set featuring cups of hot chocolate is made of 100% cotton and is machine-washable and dryable. It's available in sizes extra-small through extra-large, and comes in a variety of holiday prints, including Santa hat-wearing flamingos, skiing penguins, and smiling gingerbread men.
Buy It: PJ Salvage Flannel Pajamas ($62, Nordstrom)
These plaid joggers are festive enough for the holiday season, but also subtle enough for year-round wear. Each pair is made of 100% cotton, comes in sizes extra-small through double extra-large, and can be washed and dried in your machines. Pair the pants with a comfy long-sleeve ($22, Everlane) for a complete look.
Buy It: Flannel Joggers ($19, GAP)
It doesn't get much more adorable than the bum on these red and white striped PJs. They come in tons of sizes, from newborn to adult triple extra-large. They're made of cotton and come with free personalization. The best-selling item comes from the Esty store Shop Sunny Bear that has a 5-star rating with more than 10,500 sales.
Buy It: Matching Christmas Pajamas (from $35, Etsy)
Your little guy will love these gray and blue pajamas that features the Abominable snowman skiing. The two-piece set is made of 100% polyester and you can wash it and dry it in your machines. It's available in sizes extra-small through extra-large
Buy It: Cat & Jack Cozy Pajama Set ($15, Target)
You and your special someone can match in these affordable pajamas featuring Santa Claus himself. Each set is made of machine-washable and dryable cotton in regular and tall sizes. They're also available in several other seasonal prints including Christmas elves, snowmen, and tartan.
Buy It: Patterned Flannel Pajama Set for Women ($35, Old Navy)
Buy It: Patterned Flannel Pajama Set for Men ($30, Old Navy)
Yes, even your pet can get in on the fun. These fleece pajamas that feature Santa Claus and snowmen fit both dogs and cats and come in size extra-small to triple extra-large. The polyester material is machine washable and dryable. If you're looking for other patterns, Chewy has a handful of other options.
Buy It: Frisco Jolly Christmas Dog and Cat PJs (from $13, Chewy)
Comments