8 Family Christmas Pajama Sets to Stay Cute and Cozy This Holiday Season

For many families, getting new Christmas pajamas each year is a special tradition. (Especially with kids around because they've definitely grown out of their previous pair.) Some people like to gift their PJs on Christmas Eve, maybe as an early gift from Santa Claus, and others enjoy wearing theirs all December long while sipping hot cocoa by the fire on a chilly winter night. These Christmas pajamas are perfect for all your winter activities, especially now that we're staying at home. There are options for everyone in your family, including the adults, kids, babies, and even your pets. Make sure you start shopping soon; some sizes are selling out fast and you want to make sure you have your favorite set for the upcoming holiday season.