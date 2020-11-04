23 Affordable Christmas Gift Ideas For Just About Anyone—All Under $25
Looking for the perfect gift this holiday season, but don’t want to break the bank? We hear you, and we’ve got you covered. From self-care essentials to kitchen accessories and everything in between, these budget-friendly holiday gifts are all $25 or less. We’ve got a feeling your wallet and your loved ones will thank you. Even better, you just might earn a reputation for giving the best gifts every year.
Foot Care Salve
Don’t let the name fool you—this lotion isn’t goopy or green. It’s a mini-spa experience in a 4-ounce jar. Gift it to your friend who likes pedicures. She’ll enjoy the soothing scents of calendula and rosemary in this celebrated foot cream. One reviewer summed it up like this, “By the third day, I was hooked...this is such an affordable product and makes such a significant and genuine difference.”
Buy It: Foot Care Salve ($25, Green Goo)
Capri Blue Candle Tin
It may be winter, but just a whiff of this citrusy 8-ounce candle from Anthropologie will transport you to a sun-drenched beach. The colorful striped tin also gives off a warm, happy vibe, and your girlfriend who’s living the hygge lifestyle will love it (and the 36 hour burn time!).
Buy It: Capri Blue Candle Tin ($16, Anthropologie)
Al Fresco Wine Glass
Your favorite hostess or host will adore these simple yet elegant wine glasses. Made in Spain of tempered glass, they exude a certain amount of European charm. Each glass holds 8 ounces, making them the perfect size for any occasion or drink. Salud!
Buy It: Al Fresco Wine Glass ($10, Fitz & Bennett)
Artsy Print Pack
Give your artistic friend the gift of chic with this print pack from artist Jordan Grace Owens. The three 4x6 prints are sure to bring a touch of modern sophistication to any room, but we think they’d look perfect in a coffee nook or library.
Buy It: Print Pack, Three Mini 4x6 Prints ($18, Etsy)
Floral Canvas Tote Bag
Banish the winter blues away with one of these garden-inspired canvas totes. Your bestie who’s always on the go will appreciate the bag’s cheerful print and useful qualities—the 11-inch strap easily fits over the shoulder.
Buy It: Tote Bag ($20, Rifle Paper Co.)
Silicone Spatula Set
This spatula set from OXO Good Grips is an ideal present for anyone who made quarantine baking their hobby this year. It includes three sturdy spatulas in a variety of shapes, sizes, and colors, so you can be prepared for whatever the holiday baking season brings. The cheap Christmas gift set is made of heat-resistant silicone and is dishwasher safe.
Buy It: OXO Good Grips 3-Piece Silicone Spatula Set ($20, Bed Bath & Beyond)
Cavallini Papers Apron
To create that memorable holiday dinner, every chef needs the right tools. That includes an apron that can hang in there during meal prep and beyond. Enter this sweet Cavallini Papers apron. While the succulent motif is sure to plant a smile on anyone’s face, your foodie friend will be equally thrilled with the apron’s classic silhouette, adjustable straps, and the divided front pocket.
Buy It: Cavallini Papers Apron ($24, Urban Outfitters)
Photo Magnets
Transform your picture-perfect memories from your Instagram feed into photo magnets and share them with your loved ones this holiday. Just upload your photos at Social Print Studio, choose the magnet size you want, and they’ll take care of the rest! One reviewer commented, "These magnets are such great quality, and make such a thoughtful gift. I love giving them as much as they like getting them."
Buy It: Photo Magnet Set ($18, Social Print Studio)
YETI Rambler
The YETI brand is famous for its quality, and this tumbler is no exception. The 10 oz. lowball is the perfect size for any adventure, and it comes in a variety of colors. Plus, its double-wall vacuum insulation means your cocktails will stay icy and your coffee will remain hot for hours. Seriously. This inexpensive Christmas gift idea is also dishwasher safe and made of stainless steel.
Buy It: YETI Rambler, 10 oz. ($20, Amazon)
Quitter Wine Stopper
This clever bottle stopper is a playful gift for the vino lover in your life. And after a good laugh at the joke, she’ll also appreciate the ceramic craftsmanship of this cute piece. You may even be tempted to buy one for yourself.
Buy It: Quitter Wine Bottle Stopper ($14, Buffalovely)
Eye Pillow
All you need is love. And maybe this relaxing eye pillow from Thistle Farms. Hand-sewn and filled with flax seed by survivor artisans from Ecuador, the pillow is designed to provide stress relief from head and neck aches. Perfect for the friend who needs a little extra TLC this year.
Buy It: Relaxing Eye Pillow ($15, Thistle Farms)
Picnic Gingham Tea Towel
Anyone who loves the farmhouse look will want to get their hands on this Heirloomed tea towel. With its classic black and white checkered pattern, the pre-washed linen towel is sure to play a starring role in the kitchen long after the holidays are over.
Buy It: Picnic Gingham Large Check Tea Towel ($16, Heirloomed)
Jade Facial Roller
This gem of a beauty tool can help reduce puffiness, promote fluid drainage, and soothe skin. Simply wash your face before you roll it along your skin. Pair it with a serum or moisturizer for glowing results.
Buy It: Mei Apothecary Jade Facial Roller ($20, Target)
PAVOI Cuff Earrings
These sparklers from PAVOI are like the little black dress of earrings—they're stylish and go with practically everything in your closet. Not surprisingly, the dainty hoops have gained a cult following on Amazon with thousands of positive reviews. Treat yourself and your fashionista friend with a pair. They’re available in three colors, rose-gold, white-gold, and yellow-gold.
Buy It: PAVOI 14K Gold Plated Cubic Zirconia Cuff Earrings ($14, Amazon)
Embrace The Good Sign
Give your favorite co-worker’s home office a mini-makeover with this encouraging sign from Magnolia. Spoiler alert—there’s a strong possibility it will make a guest appearance in your next Zoom meeting. The two-piece Christmas gift set is made of wood and acrylic.
Buy It: Embrace The Good One Liner ($15, Magnolia)
Drybar Prep Rally
Have a friend who’s all about taming her wild mane? Introduce her to Prep Rally from Drybar. Packed with vitamins, this detangler will keep her locks frizz-free, shiny, and soft. One customer dubbed it, “The Holy Grail hair product. My hair appears professionally blown out every time I use it.”
Buy It: Prep Rally Prime & Prep Detangler ($24, Drybar)
Cozy Sherpa Pullover
The snuggle is real. This soft fleece pullover will soon become a staple in your friend’s closet this winter. She’ll love wearing it around the house on a lazy Sunday or while running errands in town. One reviewer said, “It’s so cozy... feels like I’m being hugged by a teddy bear!” The cheap Christmas present idea is available in four different colors.
Buy It: Weatherproof Vintage Ladies' Cozy Pullover ($17, Costco)
Daisy Jones & The Six
This must-read 2019 novel about a fictional iconic ‘70s band is set to become a must-watch TV series on Amazon Prime. Give your music-loving, bookworm friend a copy of the bestseller before the series is released later next year. She’s bound to love all the Fleetwood Mac vibes.
Buy It: Daisy Jones & The Six: A Novel ($14, Amazon)
Gilded Garden Trinket Dish
Your friend’s delicate treasures can be kept nearby in this jewelry dish. It’s sure to look lovely on her vanity or nightstand. Choose from three different blooms, a chrysanthemum, a dahlia, or a crocus. Talk about flower power!
Buy It: Gilded Garden Trinket Dish ($10, Anthropologie)
Clinique Happy Rollerball
These days, we could all use a little bit of happiness. Try Clinique’s popular perfume in this .34 ounce rollerball application. It’s great for travel and the “happy” scent reminds us of simpler times.
Buy It: Clinique Happy Rollerball ($22, Sephora)
Molly on the Range Cookbook
Fans of Molly Yeh, the star of Food Network’s Girl Meets Farm, will love her latest autobiographical cookbook. With more than 120 featured recipes, the cookbook dives deep into Molly’s Jewish and Chinese heritage and her life on a Midwestern farm. One reviewer wrote, “Buy it for the recipes. Stay for the stories.”
Buy It: Molly on the Range: Recipes and Stories from An Unlikely Life on a Farm ($23, Amazon)
Infuse and Pour Alcohol Kit
Get creative with this at-home alcohol infusion kit from Uncommon Goods. The mixologist in your life will enjoy crafting his or her own cocktails with flavorful results. The kit includes four 16 oz. infusion bottles, four recipe cards, and a variety of dehydrated fruit. Simply add your spirit of choice, wait a week, and drink up!
Buy It: Infuse & Pour Alcohol Kit ($25, Uncommon Goods)
Checkered Sherpa Blanket
Cuddle up with this comfy 90-inch square blanket from Pavilia. With sherpa lining on one side and a simple checkered design on the other, it’s the perfect companion for lounging on the couch and binge-watching your favorite Netflix shows. Stay warm, my friends!
Buy It: Checkered Sherpa Fleece Blanket ($21, Pavilia)