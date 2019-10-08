30 Unique Gifts That Will Put a Smile on Your Grandparents' Face
The holidays are a time to gather with loved ones you might not get to see often, like your grandparents. Whether you visit each other once a year or once a week, it’s still a special occasion to spend with relatives. And while sharing family meals and memories together is the most important part of the holiday season, this time of year is also the perfect opportunity to offer up a little something to show your grandparents how much you care.
Some of the best Christmas gifts for grandparents are the most thoughtful ones. And you certainly don’t have to spend a fortune to impress your family members—the simplest presents like a photo album filled with cherished pictures or a nostalgic ceramic Christmas tree will put a smile on your grandparents' faces.
However, if you want to go all out on a big-ticket item like a home DNA ancestry kit or a time-saving pressure cooker, you can always turn to siblings or cousins to chip in on a gift with you. That way you can get an unforgettable present for your grandparents without breaking the bank.
If you’re still not sure what to get Grandma or Grandpa, here are 30 gift ideas. No matter their hobbies, passions, or lifestyle, there’s something for everyone.
Here are the best Christmas gifts for grandparents:
- Best Overall: 23and Me DNA Test
- Best Budget: Pinnacle Classical Spiral Bound Photo Album with Gold Trim
- Best Tech: Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Smart Speaker with Alexa
- Most Nostalgic: Christmas Memories: Gifts, Activities, Fads, and Fancies, 1920s-1960s
- Best for Gardeners: Thistle Butterfly Puddler
- Best for Cooks: Cook Like a Pro: Recipes and Tips for Home Cooks
- Most Sentimental: Grandparent & Grandchild Letter Book Set
- Best for Healthy Living: LETSCOM Fitness Tracker
- Best Home Decor: Nest Fragrances Moroccan Amber Reed Diffuser
- Best Accessory: Free People Jaden Rib Knit Blanket Scarf
DNA Test
What better way to connect with your grandparents than by gifting them an at-home ancestry kit? The 23and Me DNA Test will help them track their family history with a simple online registration and saliva sample. Within eight weeks, they’ll be able to see their ancestral composition, learn about family traits, and perhaps even discover relatives. Although the kit is a bit pricey for a Christmas present, going in with a few siblings or cousins pitch keeps it manageable while giving your grandparents the opportunity to learn more about their past.
Buy It: 23and Me DNA Test, $99, Amazon
Classical Spiral Bound Photo Album
Although you can easily email, text, and share photos digitally, there’s nothing quite like flipping through the pages of a thoughtfully curated photo album. An affordable Christmas gift idea, this simple photo album will only set you back a few dollars and holds up to 300 photos. Gather pictures from your extended family and put together a book of shared experiences and joyful occasions. Plus, everyone will enjoy flipping through the photos after the gift is unwrapped.
Buy It: Pinnacle Classical Spiral Bound Photo Album with Gold Trim, $9, Walmart
Echo Dot
Even if your grandparents aren’t exactly tech-savvy, they can use this smart device. All your grandparents have to do is plug the Echo Dot in, connect it to the internet with the Alexa app, and ask Alexa for whatever they want. The Echo Dot can help them use their smartphone to play their favorite song, check the weather, or turn off the lights. It’s compact, user-friendly, and will make their lives easier.
Buy It: Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Smart Speaker with Alexa, $50, Amazon
Christmas Memories Book
Wrap up this book to give your grandparents a nostalgic Christmas gift they’re sure to cherish. Susan Waggoner’s Christmas Memories brims with interesting holiday traditions and trends from the 1920s to the 1960s. Along with sentimental details, the book contains beautiful illustrations evoking days gone by. It will surely spark plenty of happy memories for your grandparents and an opportunity to make some new ones while you reminisce.
Buy It: Christmas Memories: Gifts, Activities, Fads, and Fancies, 1920s-1960s, $19, Amazon
Thistle Butterfly Puddler
For the grandparent who loves to spend time outside in the garden, this butterfly puddler would make a thoughtful Christmas gift. The stoneware piece not only looks beautiful but also contains special minerals to help attract butterflies. The shallow bowl—decorated with recycled glass—is designed to hold sand, rock salt, or even fruit and water. When the water evaporates over the course of the day, butterflies are drawn to the crystal mixture that remains.
Cook Like a Pro Book
Whether your grandparents are already experts in the kitchen or they're looking to learn a few new tricks, this cookbook written by Ina Garten would make a great holiday present. It’s filled with yummy recipes, beautiful food photography, and explanations of classic kitchen techniques (like how to know exactly when beef is cooked to perfection) all from one of the most well-known cookbook authors around. Offer to try a few recipes with your grandparents after they open their gift.
Buy It: Cook Like a Pro: Recipes and Tips for Home Cooks, $20, Amazon
Grandparent & Grandchild Letter Book Set
A special way to stay connected, this letter book was designed for grandparents and grandchildren to share their stories with each other. The book includes 40 cards with prompts for you and your grandparents. Once the cards are full, keep them safe in secret pockets throughout the book. This way, you can look back on fond memories and create a meaningful keepsake.
Buy It: Grandparent & Grandchild Letter Book Set, $40, Uncommon Goods
Fitness Tracker
For a health-conscious grandparent, a fitness tracker is the gift. The LETSCOM fitness tracker is currently the best-selling fitness tracker on Amazon and sells for a reasonable price. It tracks activity, heart rate, sleep, calories, and steps and is waterproof for stress-free daily wear. In addition to tracking that information, it analyzes the data to help your grandparents stay as healthy as possible.
Moroccan Amber Reed Diffuser
If your grandparents like to have people over often, they’ll appreciate a fragrant reed diffuser to make their home warm and inviting. This diffuser offers a bold, spicy scent punctuated with Moroccan amber, sweet patchouli, heliotrope, bergamot, and fresh eucalyptus. The diffuser releases the scent over about 90 days.
Buy It: Nest Fragrances Moroccan Amber Reed Diffuser, $48, Nordstrom
Jaden Rib Knit Blanket Scarf
Help take the chill out of the winter air by gifting this warm, cozy scarf to your grandma. It’s made of a plush ribbed knit for comfort. The fringe is a playful finishing touch. At 79 inches long and 24 inches wide, the scarf can be worn many ways. Wrap it up for the holidays, then show Grandma how to style it once she opens it on Christmas morning.
Buy It: Free People Jaden Rib Knit Blanket Scarf, $48, Nordstrom
Nordic Slipper
Keep their toes warm with a cozy pair of slippers. These feature a plush interior of soft faux fur. A special shock-absorbing design and a durable sole mean Grandpa can wear them outside. Plus, the green-and-black check offers a classic look.
Leather Journal
This leatherbound journal will inspire your grandparents to write down daily thoughts, memories, and musings. It’s a great excuse for them to take a few minutes to reflect and write or draw every day, which promotes overall well-being. The small, lightweight journal is easy to take on the go but also looks good sitting out on a desk or bedside table. It’s a thoughtful present for grandparents who have a knack for writing or drawing.
Buy It: Moonster Leather Journal Writing Notebook, $25, Amazon
Blue Bucket Electric Ice Cream Maker
Many people have fond memories of getting ice cream with their grandparents. This electric ice cream maker makes it all the easier to do. The clever device churns up to four quarts of homemade ice cream, frozen yogurt, or gelato using an electric motor. Recipes are included, or you might want to dream up your own concoctions. Reviewers noted that the machine is quick, easy-to-use, and makes a tasty batch of ice cream.
Buy It: Nostalgia 4-Quart Blue Bucket Electric Ice Cream Maker, $20, Walmart
Crossword Puzzles 2020 Day-to-Day Calendar
Crossword fiends will love this daily calendar filled with puzzles from The New York Times. If you know your grandparents reach for the crossword puzzle in the newspaper most days, wrap up this fun yet challenging calendar for them this holiday season. Puzzles get increasingly challenging as the week goes on just like in the Times.
Buy It: The New York Times Crossword Puzzles 2020 Day-to-Day Calendar, $16, Amazon
Bouquet of Flowers
Whether you’re able to see your grandparents in person for the holidays this year or not, you can send them an expertly arranged floral bouquet from The Bouqs Co. The flower company partners with sustainable farms around the world so they can deliver fresh high-quality flowers like these Asiatic lilies.
Buy It: The Bouqs Co. Asiatic Lilies Bouquet, from $39, Bouqs
Entertaining Bridge Playing Card Gift Set
If you know your grandparents look forward to a night of playing bridge each week, consider gifting them this playing card gift set featuring a bright and colorful design of lemons and oranges inspired by the New York Botanical Gardens. The set includes two decks of playing cards and two score pads. Jumbo-size typeface means Grandma and Grandpa don't have to remember their readers.
Buy It: Caspari Entertaining Bridge Playing Card Gift Set, $19, Amazon
Pressure Cooker
Round up a few siblings or cousins and pitch in to buy this versatile pressure cooker for your grandparents and help them cut down time spent in the kitchen. It’s a slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, yogurt maker, warmer, and pressure cooker all in one compact appliance from Instant Pot. Easy-to-use controls will have your grandparents making delicious meals at the touch of a button.
Buy It: Instant Pot Duo Nova 6-Quart 7-in-1, One-Touch Multi-Use Pressure Cooker, $100, Amazon
Sleep Bath Soak
Created by British perfume experts, this bath soak from The White Company contains aloe vera to soothe the skin while the six calming essential oils relax the mind with a soft scent. Lavender, chamomile, and clary sage promote a good night’s sleep.
Temperature Control Smart Mug
This temperature-control smart mug keeps hot drinks hot. The sleek mug comes with a chargeable coaster designed to keep any beverage at an ideal drinking temperature (controlled from their smartphone) for as long as the coaster is plugged in. Spend some time showing grandma or grandpa how to work their new smart mug and they’ll never have to drink cold coffee again—no matter how leisurely they sip their daily brew.
Orchid Chocolate Truffle Tin
The truffles by Louis Sherry are made from Belgian chocolate and come in a nostalgic tin box designed in 1919 when the chocolates were offered to steamship passengers to welcome them aboard. Your grandparents will love the silky smooth taste and the nostalgic box design.
Buy It: Louis Sherry Orchid 12-Piece Chocolate Truffle Tin, $35, Nordstrom
Charm Bangle
Give your grandma a thoughtful piece of jewelry that will make her think of you every time she wears it. This silver bangle from Alex and Ani features charms symbolizing stages along the path of life. It’s supposed to represent the idea that everyone is exactly where there belong on their own path. It’s a sweet sentiment you and your grandma can both appreciate, even though you’re on different parts of your life paths.
Buy It: Path of Life Symbol Bead Charm Bangle, $28, Alex and Ani
Yarn Bowl
For crafty grandparents, this wooden yarn bowl would make a functional and stylish Christmas gift. Designed to keep crochet and knitting essentials organized, the 7x7-inch vessel includes holes for storing knitting needles and spooling out yarn. This set also comes with stitch markers, sewing needles, and a knitting counter. It’s everything a knitting novice or pro needs to get the most out of their hobby.
Rose Morning Eau de Parfum
This perfume from Fresh would make any grandmother feel special. The light scent evokes blooming roses with notes of rose petals, violet leaves, black currant, peach flowers, white tea, and warm amber. Made in France, the perfume is a great Christmas gift idea for a grandma who loves delicate fragrances.
Buy It: Fresh Rose Morning Eau de Parfum, from $25, Nordstrom
Whiskey-Enhancing Oak Honey Tumbler
If your grandparents are fans of whiskey, they’ll love sipping their spirit of choice from this tumbler. Made from oak, it features a wide base designed to enhance the aroma during the drinking experience. The tumbler is also lined with honey wax that brings out whiskey's subtle flavors. Extra wax ensures every sip is a tasty experience.
Buy It: Whiskey-Enhancing Oak Honey Tumbler, from $14, Uncommon Goods
Weighted Blanket
When you can’t be there to cuddle up on the couch with your grandparents, this cotton blanket filled with glass beads might feel as comforting. A weighted blanket helps them get a restful night's sleep and a sense of calm. This one comes in a variety of weights, although the brand recommends choosing one that weighs about 10 percent of the person's body weight. It comes in multiple colorways and has an optional duvet cover for easy cleaning.
Smartphone Headset with Mic
Help your grandparents listen to their favorite music, shows, and movies with a new pair of headphones. These on-ear headphones from Sony are lightweight, comfortable to wear, and deliver high-quality sound. Unlike newer bluetooth models, these basic headphones include a cable your grandparents can plug into their devices.
Buy It: Sony Extra Bass Smartphone Headset with Mic, $30, Amazon
Nirvana Midi Robe
Any grandma would be happy to unwrap this super-soft robe that wraps her in breathable fleece to stay warm and cozy. it comes in light purple and features a front and internal tie closures plus pockets for small items. It’s machine-washable and safe to put in the dryer for low-maintenance luxury.
Wooden Chess Set
You're going to need to brush up on strategy for matches of this board game. The 15x15-inch board is made of walnut. A felted interior protects all the chessmen. Challenge them to a game and start a new holiday tradition.
Buy It: Chess Armory Wooden Chess Set with Felted Game Board Interior, $33, Amazon
Gardener’s Harvest Basket
Let your grandparents show off their green thumb with this durable wooden trug. The wire mesh lets them rinse their freshly picked produce before coming inside. Your grandparents will love being able to bring mud-free fruits and veggies indoors, and it’s a gift that shows you care about one of their favorite activities.
Nostalgic Ceramic Pre-Lit Tree
Another Christmas gift that is sure to recall beloved memories of holidays past, this ceramic Christmas tree is only 7 inches tall and 4 inches wide. It’s a retro-inspired gift many likely remember from their childhoods. Wrap one up with a few batteries so your grandparents can leave the ceramic statue and its twinkling lights on display for all of their holiday guests to enjoy.
Buy It: BrylaneHome Nostalgic Ceramic Pre-Lit Tree, $21, Amazon
