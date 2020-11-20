11 Festive Advent Calendars to Treat Yourself to This Year

Advent calendars are one of my favorite classic holiday traditions , but they aren’t just limited to cardboard boxes of chocolate anymore. There are several wine advent calendars on the market right now, as well as dozens of other specialty calendars filled with things like candles, beauty products, jams, and more. I scoured the stores to find a handful of my favorite themed Advent calendars that will help you count down to Christmas in style.

This year, treat yourself to a self-care Advent calendar or grab one full of your favorite teas or coffees. And since we’re so close to December, we recommend ordering right away. Standard 24-day calendars should be started on December 1 so that each numbered door corresponds with the day of the month, ending with the last door being opened on Christmas Eve. But 12-day calendars can be opened whenever you like: Start it on the first of the month and open one every other day, or treat yourself to some extra Christmas cheer throughout the season.