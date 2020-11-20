11 Festive Advent Calendars to Treat Yourself to This Year
These splurge-worthy calendars will help you end the year on a high note.
Advent calendars are one of my favorite classic holiday traditions, but they aren’t just limited to cardboard boxes of chocolate anymore. There are several wine advent calendars on the market right now, as well as dozens of other specialty calendars filled with things like candles, beauty products, jams, and more. I scoured the stores to find a handful of my favorite themed Advent calendars that will help you count down to Christmas in style.
This year, treat yourself to a self-care Advent calendar or grab one full of your favorite teas or coffees. And since we’re so close to December, we recommend ordering right away. Standard 24-day calendars should be started on December 1 so that each numbered door corresponds with the day of the month, ending with the last door being opened on Christmas Eve. But 12-day calendars can be opened whenever you like: Start it on the first of the month and open one every other day, or treat yourself to some extra Christmas cheer throughout the season.
Perhaps this year’s most popular option is Aldi’s signature wine calendar. This is the third year it’s been available state-side, and it’s generated quite the buzz. It’s only available in-store and has been available for a few weeks now, so we recommend calling before you head to your nearest location. If the wine calendar is sold out, Aldi has more than 20 other seasonal Advent calendars to choose from (including a tasty cheese countdown!).
If you’re not quite ready to part with tradition, splurge on a gourmet chocolate Advent calendar from the chocolate experts themselves. This festive box features classic milk, dark, and white chocolates, along with the brand’s signature flavors of milk ganache bliss, raspberry star, dark mint medallion, and more. There’s even a chocolate Santa, snowman, and penguin hidden behind the doors!
Buy It: Luxury Chocolate Advent Calendar ($40, Godiva)
I’ll be honest: We’re weeks away from December, but I’ve already opened this ultra-popular Capri Blue Advent calendar. This gorgeous calendar features all things in the brand’s iconic Volcano scent, including bath bombs, hand lotions, soaps, room sprays, and of course, mini candles. Take my word for it—you deserve this one!
Buy It: 12 Days of Volcano Holiday Gift Set ($158, Anthropologie)
Calling all whiskey fans! This ultra-festive calendar from Jack Daniels is the perfect way to wind down after a hectic few months. The calendar features 24 windows that hold branded items like shot glasses, along with multiple flavors of the famous whiskey in varying sizes. Call your local liquor supplier to see if they have it in-store before you head in to purchase it.
If you like to splurge on makeup and skincare products, you’ll want to treat yourself to the Wild Wishes Advent calendar from Sephora. The 24-piece calendar features some of Sephora’s most popular beauty items, skincare products, and accessories. Behind the numbered doors you’ll find 15 full-size products and nine mini products—a total steal for just $45.
Buy It: Wild Wishes Advent Calendar ($45, Sephora)
This affordable holiday countdown is perfect for anyone who enjoys a hot cup of tea in the winter. It’s filled with 25 delicious organic tea bags in holiday flavors like white wonderland, happy holiday, and gingerbread treat. It’s a fun way to try different kinds of tea without committing to a whole box of each flavor. It’s not available to ship, but you can order it for curbside pick-up at your local Cost Plus World Market.
Buy It: English Tea Shop Advent Calendar ($15, World Market)
Whether you’re in the market for self-care or skincare, the Make It Real Together Advent Calendar is designed to have something for everyone. It’s filled with best-selling favorites from The Body Shop, including luxurious skincare products, popular makeup items, and of course, soothing face masks. The calendars quickly sold out online, but you can shop them in-store.
If you’ve found yourself lighting more scented candles than usual as you work from home, this calendar will make a perfect gift to you, from you. It holds 12 small candles that are hand-poured from clean-burning coconut wax in scents that are seriously heavenly.
Buy It: Voluspa Candle Advent Calendar ($75, Sephora)
I love all of Meri Meri’s holiday decor pieces, so I was excited to learn they’d partnered with World Market for an exclusive Advent calendar this year. This countdown is filled with delicate woodland creatures made from gorgeous wood pieces. As you unveil a new animal each day, you can use them to create your own forest-themed nativity scene.
Buy It: Meri Meri Nordic Friends Advent Calendar ($20, World Market)
Pamper yourself with an at-home spa day, made easy with this 7-day Advent calendar from Beekman 1802. The star-shaped kit contains travel-size versions of the brand’s most popular skincare items, including buttermilk cleanser, milk wash, milk drops, milk mud, and more. It’s a fun way to treat yourself, but it’s also a great deal: The calendar contains $110 worth of products for just $65.
Buy It: Skincare Stars ($65, Ulta)
As the holiday season ramps up, make yourself a delicious new kind of coffee each morning with these luxurious flavored coffees. The set contains coffees in flavors of ginger, lavender, peppermint churro, and pumpkin spice, along with 12 kinds of tasty creamers.
Buy It: 12 Days of Pour-Over Set ($69, Copper Cow Coffee)
Comments