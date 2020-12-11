Bath & Body Works Says This Is Their Most Popular Christmas Candle Ever

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

I love a good seasonal candle, and Christmas scents are my favorite. Every year I head to Bath & Body Works to stock up on all my beloved scents, and this year’s holiday candle collection is absolutely delicious (I’m loving Spiced Gingerbread and Salted Caramel Eggnog). But no matter how good the new seasonal scents are, I find myself coming back to the classics. And it turns out, I’m not the only one.

We asked the Bath & Body Works team what their most popular holiday candle scents are, and what they told us wasn't a big surprise. They shared their top five best-selling holiday candle scents of all time just in time for you to snag a few. Get one for your best friend's Christmas gift or give one as a practical holiday gift—because who can't use a festive, scented candle?

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works' Most Popular Holiday Candles

These are the brand's best-selling holiday candles ever—and they're all in stock right now.