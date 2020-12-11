Bath & Body Works Says This Is Their Most Popular Christmas Candle Ever
Hint: It smells just like Christmas trees!
I love a good seasonal candle, and Christmas scents are my favorite. Every year I head to Bath & Body Works to stock up on all my beloved scents, and this year’s holiday candle collection is absolutely delicious (I’m loving Spiced Gingerbread and Salted Caramel Eggnog). But no matter how good the new seasonal scents are, I find myself coming back to the classics. And it turns out, I’m not the only one.
We asked the Bath & Body Works team what their most popular holiday candle scents are, and what they told us wasn't a big surprise. They shared their top five best-selling holiday candle scents of all time just in time for you to snag a few. Get one for your best friend's Christmas gift or give one as a practical holiday gift—because who can't use a festive, scented candle?
Bath & Body Works' Most Popular Holiday Candles
These are the brand's best-selling holiday candles ever—and they're all in stock right now.
Bath & Body Works’ best-selling holiday scent is Fresh Balsam, which should come as no surprise since it smells just like a Christmas tree farm on a crisp winter day. It’s a scent that instantly makes you want to decorate the tree and wrap a handful of gifts to put underneath it. This fan-favorite Christmas scent is made from the combination of woodland balsam, crisp eucalyptus, fir branches, cedar wood, and a hint of sweet citrus.
Buy It: Fresh Balsam 3-Wick Candle, $24
The second most popular candle is one of my favorites. ‘Tis the Season is a bright red candle that smells like rich apples, sweet cinnamon, and cedarwood. This scent is my go-to candle to gift because it’s the perfect combination of sweet and spiced—and it smells just like Christmas.
Buy It: ‘Tis the Season 3-Wick Candle, $24
Coming in at No. 3 is Frosted Cranberry—another bright red candle that’ll fit in perfectly with your classic red and green Christmas decor. This one smells like iced cranberries, blond woods, red apples, and tonka beans.
Buy It: Frosted Cranberry 3-Wick Candle, $24
Just as the name suggests, the Winter scent smells just like a cold and crisp walk outdoors. It combines notes of white winter woods, pine needles, sparkling clementine, and spiced cloves that’ll have you reminiscing about walks in the snow and spiced mugs of cider. Since it’s not explicitly Christmas, this is a great one to give to anyone this time of year. It’s perfect for your office gift exchange or your end-of-the-semester teacher gift.
Buy It: Winter 3-Wick Candle, $24
Rounding out the top five list is Winter Candy Apple, a cult favorite Christmas scent at Bath & Body Works. With the scents of candied apples, crisp pears, and oranges, this one is a bright and happy smell that’ll instantly put you in the holiday spirit.
Buy It: Winter Candy Apple 3-Wick Candle, $24
