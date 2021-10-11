Amazon Dropped Thousands of Early Holiday Deals on Home Decor and Gifts That Are Too Good to Miss
Shopping early for the holidays is always a smart decision. In between cooking up family feasts, spending quality time with loved ones, and prepping your winter garden, finding time to sit down and shop can be difficult. A good rule of thumb is to start browsing as soon as there's a slight chill in the air—you'll get all your shopping done early whether you're hunting for seasonal home decor, kitchen must-haves, or gifts for friends and family. Plus, you'll be able to take advantage of a few holiday sales without any shipping delays. Amazon just dropped thousands of holiday deals—up to 50% off—early, so you can shop for those on your list and treat yourself to something new, too.
Getting in the Christmas spirit starts with decorating your home with cozy accents and accessories that will complement your existing seasonal decor. Think fleece throw blankets that are available in 42 colors and four sizes or chic-looking soy candles that are just $17, with notes of amber and patchouli or pine birchwood (which smells like Christmas).
For all your holiday cooking, you want to make sure you have the basics—and then some. A Lodge Cast Iron Dutch Oven is a great place to start because it can make hearty chili, stews, and comforting soups. You can get the best-seller for $80. If you're more of a "set it and forget it" home cook, look no further than the Crockpot Slow Cooker for delicious meals with minimal effort. Anyone who has kiddos in the house knows sweet treats are a must. That's why you have to check out Cuisinart's popular hand mixer for $40 and Farberware's impressive 10-piece nonstick bakeware set at just $43. And for Thanksgiving turkey? The Circulon Nonstick Roasting Pan will handle the cooking. It even has a rack!
Whether you're shopping for beauty essentials for yourself, your sister, or your mom, Amazon has got you covered with the best at great prices. Shop skincare heroes like RoC's wrinkle treatment and serum set that's 37% off and the $13 L'Oreal Revitalift anti-aging moisturizer that has over 11,400 five-star ratings. Plus, browse Amazon best-selling makeup like the $8 Maybelline's Instant Age Rewind concealer that's earned more than 76,100 five-star ratings and the Revlon suede lipstick that's going for just $6 and comes in tons of holiday shades.
As for gifting friends and family, a stocking stuffer goes a long way, which is why your gardening friends will love this chic and functional glass watering plant mister, as well as these floral gardening gloves that protect the skin and look cute. Plus, consider gifting a pair of slippers, like these with a memory foam bottom for comfy walks indoors or outdoors. And don't forget about cracked hands: Soothe them this winter with the Burt's Bees Hand Repair gift set.
Browse some of the best deals available right now ahead of the holiday season, or shop gift guides directly on Amazon. Happy shopping!