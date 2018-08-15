Hang the Christmas lights and bust out the handmade ornaments, because you're about to get a big dose of Christmas cheer: Aldi's wine Advent calendars are officially coming back this year—and there are only six weeks until the release date.

Two years ago, Aldi sold their world-famous wine Advent calendar in the U.S. for the very first time—and it sold out almost immediately. Last year, the calendars again sold out within minutes due to a large number of people who had camped out in the early morning hours, waiting for the store to open. Yesterday, Aldi announced that the calendar will be available earlier than ever this year. It hits shelves as soon as stores open on November 4, which means you’ll only have to wait a few weeks to open your first bottle."

Image zoom Courtesy of Aldi

You can grab the calendar for $70, which is a steal since each box comes with 24 mini bottles of wine (they're each 187 ml, which is a little more than 6 ounces each). If you’ve shopped Aldi wine before, you know their award-winning wines are priced so they don’t break your budget. While Aldi doesn't release which wines will be included in the calendars, you can plan on counting down to Christmas with a different variety of red, white, bubbly, or rosé each day. If you're not an experienced wine connoisseur, our wine pairing guide can help you decide what to eat with each bottle.

But before you run to the store to get your own wine calendar, keep in mind that some states don’t allow alcohol to be sold in grocery stores, which means you may need to phone a friend in another state or make your own Advent calendar this year.

But here's some more delicious news: This isn't the only Advent calendar Aldi is releasing this year. Their holiday lineup includes a whopping 20 themed Advent calendars, which include treats like coffee, candles, cheese, and chocolate. If you're looking for another spirited countdown, pick up their $50 beer Advent calendar or the $35 calendar filled with Vista Bay hard seltzers. You can also treat yourself to 24 days of cheese, no matter where you live, with Aldi’s tasty cheese Advent calendar. It’s only $15 and offers 24 pieces of imported cheese. Yes, please!

Here's the full list of Advent calendars that will be available this season—and you already know I'll be first in line to grab them.