2015 Christmas Gift Guide from Better Homes & Gardens
Monogram Wine Stoppers
There's no mistaking your bottle of wine with these chic monogram wine stoppers. We love the two-tone metallic finish.
$4.99 each
Salad Servers
Eat your greens! These polished horn servers are a stylish way to serve up dinner.
$55
Spice and Chocolate Set
This one's for that sweet-and-spicy friend! This irresistible gift pairs dark chocolate with a blend of French herbs and Fleur de Sel salt.
$45
Bluetooth Speaker
The Bass Egg uses good vibrations to turn any surface into a speaker. Larger, less dense surfaces work best.
$99
Watercolor Tea Towels
Pretty and touchable: Printed with dye, these romantic cotton-linen towels won't fade when washed. Watercolor artist Yao Cheng signs each towel.
$35 each
Lip Gloss
This Plexi-Gloss by Make Up For Ever delivers five hours of pigment-packed color and super-shine. Plus, it's available in 35 chic shades.
$19
Canteen
Thanks to this canteen's triple-insulated walls, drinks will stay warm for 12 hours -- perfect for the outdoor adventurer.
$32.95
Apron
The master chef in your life needs the ultimate apron. With two-tone fabric, adjustable straps, brass hardware, and a towel strap, this Sweet Pea apron totally fits the bill.
$105
Portable Power
Perfect for hikers and bikers that want to stay connected, this device is three-in-one. A Bluetooth speaker, phone charger, and flashlight is perfectly packed in this waterproof gadget.
$79.95
Cocktail Candle
Named for classic cocktails, these candles are packed in colorful printed glasses. When the candles burn out, use the glasses for their namesake drinks.
$16
Colorful Coasters
The entertainer in your life will love these colorful coasters. The eye-catching print says style.
$12 for four
Available at Caroline Gardner; 843-815-2289.
Hot Buttered Rum
Just add rum! These batter balls transform boiling water and rum into winter's must-have cozy cocktail.
$12 for six
Bike Repair Kit
Ride easy! Tire levers, multifunction tool, rubber solution, wrench, patches, and instructions can be found in this pocket-sized tin.
$24.95
Scarf
Ward off winter in style with this exta-long 6-foot scarf. We love the vintage stripe.
$70
Bath Oils
For the luxury-lover, these aromatherapy oils relax, destress, and revive. They come in 10 spa-like scents.
$98 for 10
Phone Lenses
Capture the great outdoors with snap-on wide-angle and telephoto lenses. Plus, get a matching case with a shutter button.
$99.99 each
Spice Blends
Perfect for that friend who loves to cook, these custom rubs will totally up their meat game. We love the "Gimme Steak" blend.
$51 for six
Cocktail Binder
For the organized mixologist: Letterpress pages hold more than 60 recipes. Plus, seasonal dividers let you file cocktails by time of year.
$42
Tassel Earrings
Give the glam girls in your life these dazzling dangling earrings. We love the modern take on classic flapper fashion.
$28
Brushes
These top-notch brushes will help makeup lovers contour, color, and powder to their hearts content.
Sets, starting at $19.99
Party Pitcher
Help the hostess with the mostess upgrade her drink service. We love the chic copper finish on this 32-oz. vessel.
$88
Sunglasses
Pack your bags! These bendy frames are practically indestructible.
$78
Cake Stand
This curvy cake stand is made from sustainable maple. Perfect for the conscientious cook.
$70
Clutch
Attention tech-lovers! This pretty plaid pouch is the perfect size for carrying your tablet.
$109
Necklace
A minimal white cord and gold design means this necklace is both polished and rock 'n' roll.
$38
Hats
Keep outdoor lovers cute and cozy with these pom-pom topped beanies.
$28 each
Gold Vest
Calling all fashionistas. This warm vest packs a major style punch, thanks to shiny gold fabric.
$59.50
Fruit Tools
For the gadget-geek: A citrus zester, melon baller, and apple corer handmade in Thiers, France. We love the colorful wood handles.
$45 for the set