2015 Christmas Gift Guide from Better Homes & Gardens

Our holiday gift guide is like having elves of your own! We've hand-picked every product here, for everyone on your list. Your holiday shopping just got merrier!
Start Slideshow

1 of 28

Monogram Wine Stoppers

There's no mistaking your bottle of wine with these chic monogram wine stoppers. We love the two-tone metallic finish.

$4.99 each

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 28

Salad Servers

Eat your greens! These polished horn servers are a stylish way to serve up dinner.

$55

3 of 28

Spice and Chocolate Set

This one's for that sweet-and-spicy friend! This irresistible gift pairs dark chocolate with a blend of French herbs and Fleur de Sel salt.

$45

Advertisement

4 of 28

Bluetooth Speaker

The Bass Egg uses good vibrations to turn any surface into a speaker. Larger, less dense surfaces work best.

$99

5 of 28

Watercolor Tea Towels

Pretty and touchable: Printed with dye, these romantic cotton-linen towels won't fade when washed. Watercolor artist Yao Cheng signs each towel.

$35 each

6 of 28

Lip Gloss

This Plexi-Gloss by Make Up For Ever delivers five hours of pigment-packed color and super-shine. Plus, it's available in 35 chic shades.

$19

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 28

Canteen

Thanks to this canteen's triple-insulated walls, drinks will stay warm for 12 hours -- perfect for the outdoor adventurer.

$32.95

8 of 28

Apron

The master chef in your life needs the ultimate apron. With two-tone fabric, adjustable straps, brass hardware, and a towel strap, this Sweet Pea apron totally fits the bill.

$105

9 of 28

Portable Power

Perfect for hikers and bikers that want to stay connected, this device is three-in-one. A Bluetooth speaker, phone charger, and flashlight is perfectly packed in this waterproof gadget.

$79.95

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 28

Cocktail Candle

Named for classic cocktails, these candles are packed in colorful printed glasses. When the candles burn out, use the glasses for their namesake drinks.

$16

11 of 28

Colorful Coasters

The entertainer in your life will love these colorful coasters. The eye-catching print says style.

$12 for four

Available at Caroline Gardner; 843-815-2289.

12 of 28

Hot Buttered Rum

Just add rum! These batter balls transform boiling water and rum into winter's must-have cozy cocktail.

$12 for six

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 28

Bike Repair Kit

Ride easy! Tire levers, multifunction tool, rubber solution, wrench, patches, and instructions can be found in this pocket-sized tin.

$24.95

14 of 28

Scarf

Ward off winter in style with this exta-long 6-foot scarf. We love the vintage stripe.

$70

15 of 28

Bath Oils

For the luxury-lover, these aromatherapy oils relax, destress, and revive. They come in 10 spa-like scents.

$98 for 10

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 28

Phone Lenses

Capture the great outdoors with snap-on wide-angle and telephoto lenses. Plus, get a matching case with a shutter button.

$99.99 each

17 of 28

Spice Blends

Perfect for that friend who loves to cook, these custom rubs will totally up their meat game. We love the "Gimme Steak" blend.

$51 for six

18 of 28

Cocktail Binder

For the organized mixologist: Letterpress pages hold more than 60 recipes. Plus, seasonal dividers let you file cocktails by time of year.

$42

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

19 of 28

Tassel Earrings

Give the glam girls in your life these dazzling dangling earrings. We love the modern take on classic flapper fashion.

$28

20 of 28

Brushes

These top-notch brushes will help makeup lovers contour, color, and powder to their hearts content.

Sets, starting at $19.99

21 of 28

Party Pitcher

Help the hostess with the mostess upgrade her drink service. We love the chic copper finish on this 32-oz. vessel.

$88

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

22 of 28

Sunglasses

Pack your bags! These bendy frames are practically indestructible.

$78

23 of 28

Cake Stand

This curvy cake stand is made from sustainable maple. Perfect for the conscientious cook.

$70

24 of 28

Clutch

Attention tech-lovers! This pretty plaid pouch is the perfect size for carrying your tablet.

$109

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

25 of 28

Necklace

A minimal white cord and gold design means this necklace is both polished and rock 'n' roll.

$38

26 of 28

Hats

Keep outdoor lovers cute and cozy with these pom-pom topped beanies.

$28 each

27 of 28

Gold Vest

Calling all fashionistas. This warm vest packs a major style punch, thanks to shiny gold fabric.

$59.50

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

28 of 28

Fruit Tools

For the gadget-geek: A citrus zester, melon baller, and apple corer handmade in Thiers, France. We love the colorful wood handles.

$45 for the set

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Advertisement