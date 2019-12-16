An expensive store-bought bow works in a pinch, but it's easy—and way cheaper—to make your own at home. Use patterned paper (or pretty wrapping paper scraps!) to make a pretty bow that perfectly matches any wrapped gift. All you need is paper, scissors, and a stapler—we promise no one will know this bow didn't come from the store.

We'll walk you through our helpful folding hack to help you put together your gift bow.

How to Make a Paper Gift Bow

Supplies Needed

Patterned paper

Scissors

Stapler

Glue dots

Step-by-Step Directions

Follow these easy directions to learn how to make your own gift bows. You should be able to finish one bow in about 5 minutes.

Step 1: Cut and Fold Paper

Use patterned paper or gift wrap to cut nine 3/4-inch-wide strips. You'll need three 10 1/2-inch strips, three 9 1/2-inch strips, two 8 1/2-inch strips, and one 3 1/2-inch strip. Then, fold each strip into a loop: Place a strip vertically on the table in front of you, wrong side up. Pull the top and bottom ends so they meet in the center, twisting each half a turn so the decorative side is exposed on the loops, and staple the ends together at the center.

Repeat for all but the shortest strip. For the shortest strip, make a simple loop and secure with a glue dot.

Step 2: Stack Paper Loops

Working from largest to smallest, layer strips over each other in a pinwheel formation so they cross each other at the center. Secure each layer with a glue dot (like Dot N Go Adhesive Dots, $3.69, Michaels). Once you've layered all eight stapled loops, place the smallest loop in the center of the pinwheel and secure.

Step 3: Attach to Gift

Once you've wrapped your gift and added a ribbon, use an additional glue dot to secure the paper bow to your package.