Skip the traditional ribbons this year and make these adorable paper bows instead. They're so easy, you can customize each bow in any size, pattern, and texture for the perfect gift toppers. These pretty handmade bows are so picture-perfect, you won't believe how easy they are to create. We'll show you how to make a bow out of paper in two sizes—just use our free pattern!

Whether you use store-bought wrapping paper, make your own (here's how to make DIY stamped wrapping paper), or wrap your boxes in fabric, these gorgeous three dimensional bows will make a bold statement on top of your gift boxes. This year, you'll have the prettiest presents under the tree.

How to Make a Paper Bow

Supplies Needed

Cardstock, wrapping paper, or felt

Double-sided tape

Hot glue

Scissors

Step-by-Step Directions

With a few supplies and these how-to instructions, we'll show you how to make a bow out of wrapping paper. Customize your handmade bow with patterned paper, felt, or embellishments like glitter.

Step 1: Cut Pattern

You can make the bows out of felt or cardstock—the process is the same either way! To begin, trace and cut the bow pattern on to your desired material: Lightweight cardstock, wrapping paper, scrapbook paper, and craft felt ($6, Joann) all work well with this technique. Keep in mind that because the bow folds over, you'll want to work with a double-sided material; if you use a patterned paper that is only printed on one side, the blank side will show.

Step 2: Attach Bow

Once you've cut out the three bow pieces, it's time to start assembling. Fold the rounded piece of the pattern so that each end meets in the middle (this will form the three-dimensional part of the bow). If you're using felt, attach this area with hot glue and a hot glue gun ($12, Target). If you're creating a paper bow, you can use hot glue, but double-sided tape ($3, Target) will also do the trick. Press the center of the bow firmly to ensure it sticks.

Step 3: Finish Bow