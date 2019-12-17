Skip the expensive store-bought bows this year! This festive layered bow is so easy to make yourself, you'll wonder why you haven't been making it for years. All you need is a roll of ribbon, scissors, and tape—we'll walk you through the rest! Make one for the next birthday gift you have to wrap or make several bows in advance to speed up your holiday gift wrapping process.

No matter the occasion, it's easy to wow your friends and family with your bow-making abilities. We'll show you how to make a bow with ribbon in just four simple steps.

How to Make a Layered Bow

Supplies Needed

Ribbon

Scissors

Tape

Ruler

Step-by-Step Directions

Follow these simple directions to learn how to tie a bow out of ribbon. You should be able to make one in about 5 minutes.

Image zoom Step 1

Step 1: Cut Ribbon

Cut several pieces of ribbon, each two inches longer than the previous one. For the center loop, cut a piece two to three times as long as the ribbon is wide. We cut our ribbon into 3-inch, 5-inch, 7-inch, and 9-inch pieces.

Editor's Tip: We love the look of velvet or grosgrain ribbon for this handmade bow.

Image zoom Step 2

Step 2: Form Loops

Lay the ribbon facedown. Adhere a piece of double-stick tape to the center of each ribbon, then fold the ends to the center and press down to adhere, forming two loops. Tape ends of the center loop together. For the bottom layer, cut a piece of ribbon slightly longer than the longest looped piece, and notch the ends.

Related: Make a DIY Pom-Pom Bow

Image zoom Step 3

Image zoom Step 4

Step 3: Stack Loops

Stack the looped ribbons on top of the bottom layer from the longest to the shortest. Adhere the centers with double-stick tape. Center the bow on the package. Thread a long ribbon through the center loop and wrap it around the package, securing it at the back using tape. Now that you've mastered how to tie a bow with ribbon, try making handmade gift toppers for any occasion!

Related: Learn How to Make a Classic Bow for Any Gift