Your packages have never looked prettier! Once you’ve mastered wrapping your Christmas gifts, a professional-looking classic bow is the perfect way to top off the gifts under your tree. And not only is a handmade bow is the perfect topper for packages, it will also put the finishing touches on a variety of handmade holiday decorations, like a DIY Christmas wreath or a festive holiday garland.

Making a full and elegant classic bow is simple, and you probably already have all of the materials you need. We're sharing our tried and tested tips for creating simple bows perfectly every time.

How to Make a Classic Bow

Cut 15 inches of ribbon.

Form two large loops.

Cross the right loop over the left and bring the left loop under and through.

Pull the loops tight.

Supplies Needed

Ribbon of your choice

Ruler, if desired

Scissors

Step-by-Step Directions

Likely one of the first bows you learned to tie, the classic bow is still a timeless gift topper. Our steps below explain how to make a bow out of ribbon perfectly every time.

Step 1: Cut Ribbon

Making pretty ribbon bows is so simple you might decide to skip store-bought from now on. Cut about 15 inches of ribbon for a medium-size bow. Being careful not to twist the ribbon, fold it back and forth over itself, forming two loops at the top and one loop in the bottom center. Think about the bunny ear trick for tying shoelaces you learned as a kid.

Step 2: Create Loops

Cross the right loop over the left loop, creating a third small loop where the bases meet. Make sure the tails are equal lengths and flat. This will help when it comes time to trim your bow.

Step 3: Fold Loops

Fold what is now the left loop down behind the right loop and through the bottom loop.

Editor's Tip: If you're using a wire-edged ribbon, be sure the edges stay smooth so the finished bow lays flat and looks polished.

Step 4: Trim Bow

Pull the top loops taut to form a knot in the center of the bow. Trim the tails and notch the ends. Tug gently on the loops of the bow and tails to even out each side. Finesse your bow to any size and shape you like. It's OK if it doesn't look perfect, you can always pull the bow apart and start again! Once you've mastered how to make a classic bow out of ribbon, try making another handmade bow to add the finishing touch to wrapped gifts.

