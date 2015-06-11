How to Make a Pom-Pom Bow in Less Than 5 Minutes

Wrapping a beautiful gift doesn't have to be hard. We'll show you how to create your own lovely, full bows to help you get the department store look in just a few minutes. Whether you make your own wrapping paper or wrap your gifts with fabric, a classic pom-pom bow makes a fabulous topper for every gift-giving occasion. Making your own allows you to customize your bow with your favorite colors and patterns.

You don't have to be a regular at Santa's workshop to master this bow. Our technique is easy enough for any beginner and works for all kinds of ribbons. If this is your first time making an intricate bow, we recommend starting with a wire-edged ribbon, like the one we used (Plaid Check Wired Ribbon, $14.99, Walmart). The wiring will allow you to style the bow's loops, which will easily hide any imperfections.

How to Make a Pom-Pom Bow

Form ribbon into a circle and wrap eight times.

Flatten the loops and make diagonal cuts at each corner.

Refold the loops and secure with string or wire.

Pull loops out to form the bow.

Supplies Needed

Ribbon

Scissors

Craft wire

Step-by-Step Directions

Follow these instructions to make a pom-pom bow that looks just as good as store-bought. You can use any kind of ribbon for this, but a ribbon with wire edges will be the easiest to style.

Image zoom

Step 1: Form a Ribbon Circle

Form a ribbon circle that's approximately the width of the bow you'd like to make; ours measures about six inches across. Continue winding the ribbon around, forming at least eight circles. The more times you wrap the ribbon around, the fuller your bow will be.

Image zoom

Step 2: Trim Corners

When you're done wrapping the ribbon into circles, flatten the loops, and using scissors, make a diagonal cut at each corner. Be careful not to cut too much off, or the center of your finished bow will look a little flat.

Image zoom

Step 3: Secure Center

After cutting the four corners, refold the flattened loops, so that the cut notches meet in the center. Firmly tie a thin piece of string or craft wire around the center notches, tying the ribbon as tight as you can. Leave the strings hanging; they'll be hidden by the loops later on.

Image zoom

Step 4: Fluff Loops

Working on one side of the bow, pull out the innermost loop, and twist it to the right. Pull out the next innermost loop, and twist it to the left. Continue in this way until all loops on one side have been twisted. Repeat for the other side of the bow.

Image zoom Image zoom

Step 5: Adjust Loops

Arrange the loops as needed to finish the bow. If you used a wire-rimmed ribbon, the loops should stay in place as you style them. Use the thin ribbon or wire ends to attach the bow to the top of your wrapped gift.

Related: Learn How to Make a Bow with Ribbon in 4 Easy Steps