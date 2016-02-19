You know those gorgeous bows department stores add to their wrapped gifts? You can make them yourself! Save the few dollars you would spend on each bow at the store and make a whole batch of these DIY bows at home. You can use any kind of paper, which means they're guaranteed to match your gifts. Cut nine paper strips in varying sizes; our smallest was 3 inches and the largest was about 7 inches. Fold each strip into a figure eight and secure with glue, tape or staples. Then, stack the shapes largest to smallest to create the bow form. Secure the pieces together and add to your gift.