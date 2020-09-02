Furoshiki Wraps Are the Eco-Friendly Packaging You'll See Everywhere This Holiday Season

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

I love wrapping Christmas gifts. Every year I choose a color scheme and cover my boxes in various shades of shiny, patterned paper and color-coordinating ribbons and bows. But I recently found out that gift wrap is not great for the environment because it actually can’t be recycled (because of the dyes and shiny elements used on the paper). Instead, 4 million pounds of wrapping paper goes into the landfill each year—not great. So, as I start thinking about what Christmas gifts to buy this year, I’ve also been on the lookout for alternative wrapping solutions. Gift bags are a step up from wrapping paper because they can be reused, but they also can’t be recycled. So I’ve settled on Furoshiki wraps—otherwise known as fabric gift wrap.

Furoshiki wraps have been used in Japan for centuries, and they’re a gorgeous solution to the environmental problem. The wraps are colorful, patterned pieces of fabric that are meant to be tied around a gift and reused over and over again. And there are tons of pretty, budget-friendly options online!

The wraps retail for around $15, which might seem like a lot compared to a $5 roll of wrapping paper. But when you consider that you’ll need at least one $5 roll every year, a $15 reusable wrap will pay for itself in just three years—and won’t hurt the environment. If you’re interested in making the switch, here are a few of our favorite options available online.