Once you've mastered how to perfectly wrap a gift, you'll need a festive gift topper to finish the look. Luckily, you don't have to empty your wallet to stock up on expensive store-bought bows—it's actually easier (and way less expensive) to make your own at home. We’ve rounded up our best bow tutorials to help you make the perfect gift bow, every time. By mastering these five simple bow-making techniques and your gifts will always stand out in a crowd—or under the tree. We’ve got a bow technique for any materials you have at home: Make a bow out of plain or wired ribbon, or opt for a paper option you can make from leftover wrapping paper scraps.

Whether you're wrapping Christmas gifts for the family or embellishing a birthday package, these how-to techniques are easy to learn. To get started, grab your best scissors and raid the ribbon drawer.

Make a Classic Bow with Ribbon

This might be the easiest bow you've ever made. Our tutorial makes it so easy to learn how to tie a bow that looks like it came directly from the department store gift-wrapping station. All you need is a wide ribbon and a pair of scissors—we'll walk you through the rest!

Learn how to tie a classic bow with ribbon.

Make a Rosette Bow

The rosette bow (also known as a pom-pom bow) looks intimidating because of the number of loops, but it's actually fairly simple to create. Use our easy ribbon folding hack to make even loops all the way around. To get perfectly-styled loops, we'll show you how to make a bow with wired ribbon.

Editor's Tip: This is one of our favorite holiday bows. To make a Christmas bow, use red and green patterned ribbon!

Learn how to make a pom-pom bow.

Make a Gift Bow

This paper creation looks just like our favorite go-to gift bow from the store. Our easy instructions will show you how to make a Christmas bow out of patterned paper, wrapping paper, or even ribbon! Our easy folding technique will help you make and fold loops that easily stack into a gorgeous gift bow you can make in under a minute.

Learn how to make a Christmas bow.

Make a Paper Bow

Who says you have to make bows out of ribbon? This paper bow hack might be the fastest bow hack we've ever tried—and the finished product is adorable. You can make them out of scrapbook paper, wrapping paper, or even felt! Our free template and easy instructions will help you make a whole set of gorgeous paper bows in just a few minutes.

Learn how to make a paper bow.

Make a Layered Bow

This layered gift topper is one of our favorite ways to make a bow out of ribbon. While it looks like an intricate DIY bow—it's so simple to create! All you have to do is cut lengths of ribbon to size, attach the ends to form loops, then stack the loops on top of each other. Your friends and family will be so impressed with this festive gift topper!

Learn how to tie a layered bow.

Once you know how to make a bow with ribbon or paper, you can customize them to fit an holiday or occasion. These homemade gift bows will make any package look like it was professionally wrapped—and only you'll know how easy it was!