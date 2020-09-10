My Family Switched to Fabric Gift Bags and We’ve Never Looked Back

The first year, my mom sewed several different sizes of drawstring bags. Now, when my family gets together at Thanksgiving everyone takes the bags they need and uses them to “wrap” their Christmas gifts. When we’re done opening gifts on Christmas morning, we collect all the bags and store them until the next year. We’ll sew a new bag if we don’t have the right size, but so far the system of reusing bags has worked really well for us. Plus, we’ve saved hundreds of dollars not buying gift wrap—not to mention the amount of wrapping paper we’ve saved from being tossed into the landfill.