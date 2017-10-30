How to Make Dip-Dyed Gift Wrap
This handmade gift wrap gets its bold color from a pantry staple—food coloring!
To make this stunning handmade Christmas gift wrap, all you need to do is head to the pantry! You can turn plain white tissue paper into a kaleidoscope of bright hues thanks to a few drops of food coloring. Simply fold, dip, and dry—it's that easy!
This bold DIY gift wrap is so colorful, you don't even need to add bows or ribbon to your wrapped gifts. We'll show you how to create a rainbow of colorful gift wraps this holiday season with a simple fold-and-dip technique. Plus, it's so easy, anyone can do it (no special craft skills required!). Grab a stack of plain tissue paper, pick your colors, and make enough gorgeous gift wrap for all your handmade holiday gifts.
Supplies Needed
- Uncoated white or ivory tissue paper sheets
- Gloves
- Food coloring (1–2 oz. of each color)
- Small bowls
- Paper towels
- Iron
Step 1: Fold Paper and Prep Dye
Pick up a stack of uncoated ivory or white tissue paper sheets ($3, Target) to dye. To get started, fold a tissue paper sheet into even accordion pleats, then into triangles or squares. Be creative with folding; each way you fold will produce a unique pattern when the tissue paper is dyed. Wearing protective gloves ($3, Walmart), squeeze bottles of food coloring into separate bowls. Look for liquid food color, rather than gel coloring.
Step 2: Dip and Unfold
Once Dip a corner or edge of the tissue paper into the liquid, then pinch tightly to stop color from bleeding. Blot with paper towels. Repeat with different colors until you achieve the look you want.
Step 3: Let Dry and Iron
Lay the tissue paper on paper towels, newspaper, or another protective surface and let it dry completely (ideally overnight). When they're dry, carefully unfold the layers and lay the tissue paper between two dry sheets of tissue paper and press with a warm iron.
