How to Make Dip-Dyed Gift Wrap

This handmade gift wrap gets its bold color from a pantry staple—food coloring!

By Emily VanSchmus and Kim Hutchison
Updated July 20, 2021
To make this stunning handmade Christmas gift wrap, all you need to do is head to the pantry! You can turn plain white tissue paper into a kaleidoscope of bright hues thanks to a few drops of food coloring. Simply fold, dip, and dry—it's that easy!

This bold DIY gift wrap is so colorful, you don't even need to add bows or ribbon to your wrapped gifts. We'll show you how to create a rainbow of colorful gift wraps this holiday season with a simple fold-and-dip technique. Plus, it's so easy, anyone can do it (no special craft skills required!). Grab a stack of plain tissue paper, pick your colors, and make enough gorgeous gift wrap for all your handmade holiday gifts.

Credit: Adam Albright

How to Make Dip-Dyed Gift Wrap

Supplies Needed

  • Uncoated white or ivory tissue paper sheets
  • Gloves
  • Food coloring (1–2 oz. of each color)
  • Small bowls
  • Paper towels
  • Iron
Credit: Adam Albright

Step 1: Fold Paper and Prep Dye

Pick up a stack of uncoated ivory or white tissue paper sheets ($3, Target) to dye. To get started, fold a tissue paper sheet into even accordion pleats, then into triangles or squares. Be creative with folding; each way you fold will produce a unique pattern when the tissue paper is dyed. Wearing protective gloves ($3, Walmart), squeeze bottles of food coloring into separate bowls. Look for liquid food color, rather than gel coloring.

Credit: Adam Albright

Step 2: Dip and Unfold

Once Dip a corner or edge of the tissue paper into the liquid, then pinch tightly to stop color from bleeding. Blot with paper towels. Repeat with different colors until you achieve the look you want.

Credit: Adam Albright

Step 3: Let Dry and Iron

Lay the tissue paper on paper towels, newspaper, or another protective surface and let it dry completely (ideally overnight). When they're dry, carefully unfold the layers and lay the tissue paper between two dry sheets of tissue paper and press with a warm iron.

    Comments (1)

    Anonymous
    November 9, 2018
    I got these instructions from a BH&G magazine article in December 1975! We have been making this ever since and shared it many, many times. We also dip the folded paper in water and blot (a lot!) before dipping in the food color, the colors will bleed and blend with a more pastel effect. Don't forget that when using more than one color on a corner you dip the lighter color first. We have found that using lots of newspaper sheets also works very well to blot and iron the tissue, with no transfer of newsprint. My most craft-challenged friends have had great success with this method of dying paper. You really can't make a mistake! Also, we do this year round with other colors for birthdays, etc. I'm so happy to see this come up again after all these years, and I encourage you to try it. It's a great way to have a craft day with family and friends.
