Christmas Gift Wrapping

Add a personal touch to Christmas gifts for friends and family with our simple Christmas gift-wrapping ideas. Start with our quick and clever ways to jazz up a Christmas gift, from turning family photos into gift wrap to adorning a wrapped gift with sweet candy pieces. If you're running low on time, try our last-minute Christmas gift-wrapping ideas -- we show you how to repurpose Mason jars, take-out boxes, and more as fun and creative gift containers. You can make a gift extra personal with our easy Christmas gift tags that come together in minutes with materials such as kraft paper, holiday cutouts, stamps, rhinestones, and ribbon. If you're giving someone a gift card for Christmas, dress it up in one of our homemade holders -- gift-card holders can be made from things you might not expect, from leftover pieces of scrapbook paper to petite mittens and recycled mint tins. Dress up a wrapped Christmas gift with our ideas for handmade bows -- we give you tips for making beautiful bows so you can get the sophisticated look of department store gift wrap.

Most Recent

It Took Us Two Hours and an Entire Roll of Paper to Master That Viral Wrapping Hack

It Took Us Two Hours and an Entire Roll of Paper to Master That Viral Wrapping Hack

The hack totally works—but your paper has to be exactly the right size. 
How to Make a Layered Bow in 4 Simple Steps

How to Make a Layered Bow in 4 Simple Steps

This looks like an intricate, store-bought bow but it's actually super simple to make at home.
How to Make a Perfect Gift Bow, Every Time

How to Make a Perfect Gift Bow, Every Time

This easy paper-folding hack will help you make a gorgeous bow every time.
Ditch the Paper: Learn How to Wrap a Gift with Fabric

Ditch the Paper: Learn How to Wrap a Gift with Fabric

Ditch the wrapping paper and learn to wrap your gifts with fabric this holiday season. This eco-friendly swap couldn't be easier.
Make a Gift Bow From Cardboard

Make a Gift Bow From Cardboard

Tie up a brown paper package with a corrugated bow, and soon it will be one of your favorite things.
Here's Why You Shouldn't Recycle Most Wrapping Paper

Here’s Why You Shouldn’t Recycle Most Wrapping Paper

Every Christmas, people toss gift wrap scraps into their recycling bin without thinking twice. See why most wrapping paper belongs in the trash and what you can do to reduce waste.
More Christmas Gift Wrapping

This Japanese Gift Wrapping Technique is Brilliant

This Japanese Gift Wrapping Technique is Brilliant

This Japanese gift-wrapping technique can help you wrap presents faster than the traditional method you're probably used to. Learn how to become a speed-wrapper with this one easy folding technique!
This Year's Prettiest Christmas Wrapping Papers

This Year's Prettiest Christmas Wrapping Papers

It’s never too early to start wrapping! These are our favorite gift wrap picks for 2018.
5 DIY Gift Wrap Ideas That Just Might Outshine the Gift

5 DIY Gift Wrap Ideas That Just Might Outshine the Gift

How to Make a Paper Bows

How to Make a Paper Bows

Dip-Dyed Gift Wrap

Dip-Dyed Gift Wrap

Metallic Medallion Paper Gift Topper

Metallic Medallion Paper Gift Topper

Woven Gift Topper

This woven Christmas gift will be the prettiest package under the tree. Grab some colorful ribbon and get weaving. We'll show you how to make this DIY gift topper.

All Christmas Gift Wrapping

Paper Wreath Toppers for Gorgeous Wrapped Gifts

Paper Wreath Toppers for Gorgeous Wrapped Gifts

Easy
Our Best Gift-Wrapping Videos from Better Homes & Gardens

Our Best Gift-Wrapping Videos from Better Homes & Gardens

Last-Minute Christmas Gift-Wrapping Ideas

Last-Minute Christmas Gift-Wrapping Ideas

Festive Red & White Gift Wrapping Ideas

Festive Red & White Gift Wrapping Ideas

Pretty Christmas Gift Wraps and Bows

Pretty Christmas Gift Wraps and Bows

Creative Gift-Card Holders for Christmas

Creative Gift-Card Holders for Christmas

Free Patterned Wrapping Paper and Gift-Wrapping Tips

Free Patterned Wrapping Paper and Gift-Wrapping Tips

Make Your Own Sensational Stripes Gift Wrap

Make Your Own Sensational Stripes Gift Wrap

Dapper Stacked Snowman Gift Boxes

Dapper Stacked Snowman Gift Boxes

How to Make a Chrysanthemum Bow

How to Make a Chrysanthemum Bow

DIY Package Toppers

DIY Package Toppers

Rhinestone-Studded Gift Card Holder

Rhinestone-Studded Gift Card Holder

Boxes-and-Bows Gift Bags

Boxes-and-Bows Gift Bags

Stained Glass Sacks

Stained Glass Sacks

How to Make a Florist Bow in Just 4 Simple Steps

How to Make a Florist Bow in Just 4 Simple Steps

How to Make a Two-Toned Bow

How to Make a Two-Toned Bow

How to Make a Tiered Bow

How to Make a Tiered Bow

How to Make Stamped Wrapping Paper

How to Make Stamped Wrapping Paper

How to Make a Pom-Pom Bow in Less Than 5 Minutes

How to Make a Pom-Pom Bow in Less Than 5 Minutes

How to Make a Bow with Ribbon in 4 Easy Steps

How to Make a Bow with Ribbon in 4 Easy Steps

