How to Make a Recycled Egg Carton Holly Garland

This handmade garland is made from egg cartons. You'll need around 18 of them to make a 5-foot strand.

The whimsical nature of this berry-brightened garland belies its humble recycling bin origins. Embrace your creativity and thriftiness to create a colorful Christmas garland made from cardboard egg cartons. We'll show you how to cut the cartons to create holly leaves (use extra-sharp craft scissors for clean edges). Finish the garland with a few coats of green paint and red and pink felt balls for berries. Drape the DIY garland on your decorated Christmas tree or hang it on the mantel as part of a festive Christmas display.

Image zoom Credit: Carson Downing

How to Make an Egg Carton Garland

Supplies Needed

Egg cartons

Assorted green spray paints (we used three shades)

Green craft paint

Paintbrush

5/8-inch wood beads

Tapestry needle

Green twine or cording

Hot-glue gun

Fabric-wrapped florists wire

Assorted small and extra small felt balls in reds and pinks

Silver glitter spray paint

Step-by-Step Directions

With a few supplies and these how-to instructions, you can create your own recycled Christmas craft. Customize your handmade holiday garland with your favorite colors.

Image zoom Credit: Carson Downing

Step 1: Create the Leaves

The “leaves” are made from the tall pointed dividers running down the middle of an egg carton. The easiest way to cut out the divider section is to cut down the length of the carton through the middle of both rows of the egg cups, using quality sharp scissors. You’ll be left with a strip of five divider cones from a carton for a dozen eggs. Separate dividers, then trim the four corners of each divider to points to form a tulip shape.

Step 2: Paint

Working in a well-ventilated area, spray-paint the leaves assorted greens. Let dry. Meanwhile, use craft paint to paint wood beads green. (They’ll be mostly hidden, so any green works.) Let dry.

Step 3: Assemble Leaf Sections

Poke a hole in the top of each leaf with a nail or wooden skewer. Assemble leaf sections: Apply a ring of hot glue around the inside of one leaf. Insert another leaf (like you’re stacking cups); hold for a few seconds. Repeat with four or five leaves. Repeat with the rest of the leaves, creating stacks of five or six leaves each. Let dry.

Step 4: Thread Garland

Thread needle with green twine. Push the needle through the center holes of one leaf section, a wood bead, another leaf section, then another wood bead. Repeat until the garland is the desired length.

Image zoom Credit: Carson Downing

Step 5: Add Berries