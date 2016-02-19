43 Festive DIY Christmas Garland Ideas

Loop and drape faux garland ($38, Overstock) around the banister and let it puddle on the ground for dramatic effect. To add more punch to a basic style, add sprigs of silvery juniper berries, silver ornament, and a rope of pretty felted balls.

Editor's Tip: Always buy more garland than you think you will need. You'll want to allow excess for draping. We've found that one-and-a-half times the length of your space is enough.