Christmas Garlands

Make a Wood Bead Greenery Garland
Create a stunning Christmas centerpiece with a homemade greenery garland and pretty holiday accents. Find out how to make the perfect garland and get our best holiday decorating ideas.Read More
Freshen Up Your Thanksgiving Decor With a DIY Magnolia Garland You Can Make in an Hour
Skip the traditional table runner for this year's holiday meal and create a luscious garland of magnolia leaves and festive embellishments. We'll show you how to make the garland and give you our best styling inspiration.Read More
How to Make Leather Star Garlands
Forget the cranberries and popcorn, these holiday garlands take decorating to the next level! These gold stars shine whether they're on a tree or wrapped around a gift. Use our free printable template to make your own garlands today.Read More
Felt Popcorn Garland
Deck the tree with this take on the traditional popcorn and cranberry garland. This hand-sewn garland will last year after year and is the perfect piece of classic holiday decor.Read More
Wrapping Paper Garland
Don't toss that leftover wrapping paper. String it together to make a gorgeous DIY Christmas garland.Read More
How To Make a Paper Christmas Garland
Learn how to make this elegant christmas garland using white crepe paper and copper wire. Download the pattern for free then follow this simple tutorial by DIY designer Lia Griffith.Read More