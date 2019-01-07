Christmas Garlands

Christmas garlands add holiday flair to stairways, doorways, mantels, and more, plus they bring the fresh scent of pine and evergreen into your home for the holiday season. Check out our Christmas garland decorating ideas, which will give you fun and unique ways to adorn a leafy garland -- from felt flowers and Christmas cards to wide bows and pinecones, we have several creative ideas for garland decorations. If you want to try something that's less traditional, we show you how to fashion a Christmas garland from pom-poms, mittens, ribbons and wreaths, or tinsel. Use cranberries, jingle bells, gingerbread, and other bits and baubles to create a one-of-a-kind Christmas garland -- plus try our fun ideas for easy-to-make Christmas tree skirts. For an artistic and colorful Christmas project, we show you how to assemble a garland made from delicate glass ornaments and give you several other ideas for decorating your home with garlands. Other fun-to-make garland projects include ideas for a colorful pepperberry garland, a festive pine garland, a chenille-poinsettia garland, and a paper-dove garland.

Most Recent

Make a Wood Bead Greenery Garland

Create a stunning Christmas centerpiece with a homemade greenery garland and pretty holiday accents. Find out how to make the perfect garland and get our best holiday decorating ideas.
Freshen Up Your Thanksgiving Decor With a DIY Magnolia Garland You Can Make in an Hour

Skip the traditional table runner for this year's holiday meal and create a luscious garland of magnolia leaves and festive embellishments. We'll show you how to make the garland and give you our best styling inspiration.
How to Make Leather Star Garlands

Forget the cranberries and popcorn, these holiday garlands take decorating to the next level! These gold stars shine whether they're on a tree or wrapped around a gift. Use our free printable template to make your own garlands today.
Felt Popcorn Garland

Deck the tree with this take on the traditional popcorn and cranberry garland. This hand-sewn garland will last year after year and is the perfect piece of classic holiday decor.
Wrapping Paper Garland

Don't toss that leftover wrapping paper. String it together to make a gorgeous DIY Christmas garland.
How To Make a Paper Christmas Garland

Learn how to make this elegant christmas garland using white crepe paper and copper wire. Download the pattern for free then follow this simple tutorial by DIY designer Lia Griffith.
More Christmas Garlands

Make an Easy Geometric Wood Bead Garland

Use an assortment of wooden beads and geometric brass pieces to create a bright and modern garland. Display this DIY garland on your tree or fireplace for a stunning holiday accent.
10 Holly Jolly Christmas Decorations for the Most Wonderful Time of the Year

Santa Claus is coming to town! We've rounded up our favorite red and green decor that Saint Nick will love.
How to Make a Paper Poinsettia Garland

7 Cheap Christmas Decorations Made with Fir

Instantly Festive: Garland for Indoors and Out

43 Festive DIY Christmas Garland Ideas

3 Cute DIY Christmas Garlands

Deck the tree -- or the mantel, doorway, or stairs -- with a homemade Christmas garland that calls for some crafting but not a lot of cash.

All Christmas Garlands

Make This Fun Paper Tree Garland

Kind of easy
How to Make Eucalyptus Garland

Easy
Felt Medallion Window Garland

Citrus and Lemon Leaf Garland

Holly Garland

Pretty Chenille Poinsettia Garland

