19 Vegetarian Dishes for the Ultimate Holiday Feast

Satisfy your holiday guests with a spectacular vegetarian Christmas dinner! Some of the best holiday dishes are already meat-free, including mashed potatoes, roasted vegetables, and of course, pie. Indulge in our vegetarian Christmas recipes to fill your holiday menu.
Savory Red and Green Monkey Bread

Wrap refrigerated biscuit dough around cubes of mozzarella cheese, then douse in pesto and Parmesan for an easy, cheesy appetizer that tastes totally festive, even without an ounce of meat.

Caramelized Squash Salad with Pistachios and Goat Cheese

Our caramelized squash salad is the perfect starter for your Christmas dinner. The marinade of orange juice, maple syrup, and mustard perfectly balances the sweetness of the squash.

Pear and Brussels Sprout Slaw

Cannellini beans and walnuts ensure that this fruit and vegetable salad eats more like a meal than "rabbit food." Opt for red pears to play off the green spinach for an elegant nod to Christmas.

Winter Garden Polenta

Pair this slow cooker polenta, decorated with sun-dried tomatoes and spinach, with your favorite meatless entree. Be careful, though: Guests might leave your vegetarian Christmas dinner talking more about this hearty, cheesy Italian side than any other dish!

Medley of Roasted Root Vegetables

Roast an array of winter vegetables the day before your vegetarian Christmas dinner, then store in the refrigerator. Come party time, simply reheat for 20 minutes in the oven and sprinkle with fresh herbs like rosemary, sage, or parsley.

Gluten Free Pumpkin-Parmesan Risotto

Celebrate the fan-favorite flavor of pumpkin in our creamy risotto recipe. Paired with Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, white wine, and freshly snipped sage, the scrumptious side dish is a terrific vegetarian option.

Beet, Fennel, and Apple Slaw

Fresh, seasonal ingredients such as beets, jicama, and apples fill our flavorful (and colorful!) winter slaw. The combination of sweet fruits and savory veggies makes a light and bright dish.

Mushroom Fricassee with Fresh Herbs

Utilize the fricassee method of cooking meat in this vegetarian side dish recipe by thinly slicing your mushrooms, sauteing, and serving in a white wine sauce. The hearty Christmas dish is full of robust garlic and fresh herbs, and it has under 200 calories per serving!

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

Add a hidden source of protein to your vegetarian Christmas dinner with our tofu-based mashed potatoes (so long, milk and butter!). Tomato-basil feta cheese and loads of fresh garlic pack the low-fat side dish with flavor.

Orange- and Balsamic-Glazed Tricolor Carrots

Steaming tricolor carrots enhances the natural flavor of the sweet veggie. Drizzle with an orange juice and balsamic vinegar glaze to amp up the Christmas side dish recipe.

Creamy Tortellini Soup

A hearty holiday soup is the perfect main course for your Christmas dinner (and it's meat-free!). With a white sauce mix, dried tortellini, and some time in your slow cooker, the satisfying soup is surprisingly easy to make.

Garlicky Asparagus Flatbread

The perfect vegetarian Christmas dinner starts with a standout appetizer recipe. Try our veggie-topped flatbread -- every bite is full of tasty asparagus and squash.

Baked Eggplant Parmesan

Try a classic Italian comfort food for your Christmas dinner main dish this year. By choosing eggplant Parmesan instead of the usual chicken-filled version, the hearty pasta recipe easily sticks to your vegetarian diet. And by baking instead of frying, you can feel less guilty about enjoying another cookie!

Gluten Free Baked Butternut Squash Mac and Cheese

Free of meat and gluten but full of gooey cheese, this casserole is the crowd-pleasing holiday entree solution you've been searching for. Butternut squash puree combines with mozzarella, white cheddar, and Parmesan to make the dreamy pasta sauce.

Farro-Stuffed Peppers

Our stuffed red pepper halves are surprisingly easy, delicious, and full of nutrients, too. We love the squash, sweet corn, and high-in-fiber farro that fills each veggie.

Nutty Meatless Loaf

Who says meat loaf needs meat? Our meatless version is packed with lentils, nuts, and veggies -- and is just as packed with fiber, protein, and flavor as the original.

Mint Chocolate Chip Cake

Now that you've satisfied your cravings for all things savory, dig into something sweet. This mint chocolate chip ice cream cake takes the  -- well, cake -- with its luscious texture and mint overload topping.

Chocolate Mixed Nut Pie

A lighter, vegetarian entree leaves more room for a second slice of dessert, right? This nut pie takes the classic pecan pie to new flavor heights, with coffee and Mexican chocolate notes in the mix, too.

Raspberry-Champagne Fizz

Cheers to you, for hosting one amazing vegetarian Christmas dinner! Time to celebrate with a champagne cocktail that's sweetened up with a splash of fruit juice and fresh berries. For a mocktail version, try sparkling apple cider instead of bubbly.

