13 Impressive Roast Beef Recipes You Should Make for Christmas Dinner

By BH&G Holiday Editors
Updated October 20, 2020
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Jeff Kauck
When it comes to Christmas dinner, it doesn't get more traditional than roast beef. Looking for a new way to serve it up? Choose from these Christmas roast recipes that range from grandma's to gourmet.
Start Slideshow

1 of 13

Roast Beef with Rosemary

Jennifer Davick
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Family will flock to the table once they get a whiff of this aromatic beef tenderloin roast. Rosemary, pepper, anchovies, and garlic come together to season this Christmas roast dinner. Serve the finished dish with crispy smashed potatoes and a sprinkle of fresh rosemary.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 13

Coffee-Crusted Beef Tenderloin

Andy Lyons
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Your morning cup of joe just found a new job: moonlighting at Christmas dinner. Rubbed with ground coffee, brown sugar, garlic, and paprika, this revamped roast beef is wonderfully robust.

Test Kitchen Tip: Like a smokey flavor in your Christmas roast? Substitute the same amount of smoked paprika for the regular paprika.

3 of 13

Roast Beef with Horseradish Cream

Christina Schmidhofer
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This roast beef recipe is spiced with a peppercorn rub and creamy horseradish sauce. Serve it to your guests with crisp green beans and roasted vegetables to round out the classic Christmas dinner menu.

Advertisement

4 of 13

Beef Tenderloin with Parmesan-Herb Stuffing

Andy Lyons
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Roast beef gets even more delicious when it’s filled with crowd-pleasing ingredients. Cremini mushrooms, prosciutto, garlic, and croutons make the stuffing, while a wine sauce is drizzled over every mouthwatering bite.

5 of 13

Balsamic Beef Roast with Polenta

Andy Lyons
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Shake up Christmas dinner with a meal the family will love. Balsamic roast beef grows tender after spending a day in the slow cooker ($17, Target) beside balsamic vinegar, onions, and Italian seasonings. Soft polenta serves as the perfect accompaniment to this bold, flavorful dish.

6 of 13

Pan-Roasted Beef Tenderloin with Mushrooms

Blaine Moats
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Serve up a showstopping beef tenderloin Christmas dinner in just 20 minutes. This quick holiday recipe is pan-roasted until tender and juicy. In the same skillet ($45, Target), whip up a quick creamy mushroom sauce. Finish the dish with freshly ground black pepper and a sprinkle of thyme.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 13

German-Style Beef Roast

Scott Little
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Go for international flair with this German-inspired pot roast. Dill, mustard, and pepper flavor the hearty meal, and the spaetzle side completes this authentic and delicious dinner.

Related: Try Making Homemade Spinach Spaetzle

8 of 13

Rosemary Beef Tenderloin

James Carriere
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Warm, creamy goat cheese nestled between cuts of beef tenderloin makes this dish platter-worthy. Add freshly sliced figs, radishes, and miniature globe artichokes to complete the display. Just before serving, sprinkle the Christmas roast with fresh rosemary.

9 of 13

Peppercorn Roast Beef with Herbed Yorkshire Puddings

Kritsada Panichgul
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Go totally classic and cook up this beef roast recipe, complete with Yorkshire pudding on the side. Despite its name, Yorkshire pudding is similar to a popover, and it provides the perfect mop-up for your juicy roast.

Test Kitchen Tip: No need for a special popover pan, these puddings bake in a muffin tin ($20, Williams Sonoma).

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 13

Grilled Beef Tenderloin with Mediterranean Relish

Jim Krantz
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Put a surprising twist on an old favorite by moving your beef tenderloin from the oven to the grill. Add Mediterranean standbys like Kalamata olives, plum tomatoes, and sweet peppers for a delightful new way to enjoy this Christmas roast dinner.

11 of 13

Beef Tenderloins with Wine Sauce

Mike Dieter
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Simple flavor combos are often the most decadent. Take a note from classic French cooking and create this pan sauce with sauteed onions and red wine, then add to the beef tenderloin drippings for a delicious Christmas meal that will make a cold night cozy.

12 of 13

Slow-Roasted Beef Tenderloin

Jeff Kauck
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Christmas is all about traditions, and this classic dish will never go out of style. Tenderloin roasted with rosemary, oregano, and thyme will be a comfort to those gathered around your table this holiday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 13

Roast Beef with Beets and Chicories

Blaine Moats
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Balance the spiciness of this peppercorn-crusted Christmas roast beef with a bright and colorful vegetable salad. We're using in-season chicories (bitter greens including radicchio, escarole, frisee, and Belgium endive) to balance the earthy beets. Serve the dish with a homemade horseradish sauce.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By BH&G Holiday Editors