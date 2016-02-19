13 Impressive Roast Beef Recipes You Should Make for Christmas Dinner
Roast Beef with Rosemary
Family will flock to the table once they get a whiff of this aromatic beef tenderloin roast. Rosemary, pepper, anchovies, and garlic come together to season this Christmas roast dinner. Serve the finished dish with crispy smashed potatoes and a sprinkle of fresh rosemary.
Coffee-Crusted Beef Tenderloin
Your morning cup of joe just found a new job: moonlighting at Christmas dinner. Rubbed with ground coffee, brown sugar, garlic, and paprika, this revamped roast beef is wonderfully robust.
Test Kitchen Tip: Like a smokey flavor in your Christmas roast? Substitute the same amount of smoked paprika for the regular paprika.
Roast Beef with Horseradish Cream
This roast beef recipe is spiced with a peppercorn rub and creamy horseradish sauce. Serve it to your guests with crisp green beans and roasted vegetables to round out the classic Christmas dinner menu.
Beef Tenderloin with Parmesan-Herb Stuffing
Roast beef gets even more delicious when it’s filled with crowd-pleasing ingredients. Cremini mushrooms, prosciutto, garlic, and croutons make the stuffing, while a wine sauce is drizzled over every mouthwatering bite.
Balsamic Beef Roast with Polenta
Shake up Christmas dinner with a meal the family will love. Balsamic roast beef grows tender after spending a day in the slow cooker ($17, Target) beside balsamic vinegar, onions, and Italian seasonings. Soft polenta serves as the perfect accompaniment to this bold, flavorful dish.
Pan-Roasted Beef Tenderloin with Mushrooms
German-Style Beef Roast
Go for international flair with this German-inspired pot roast. Dill, mustard, and pepper flavor the hearty meal, and the spaetzle side completes this authentic and delicious dinner.
Rosemary Beef Tenderloin
Warm, creamy goat cheese nestled between cuts of beef tenderloin makes this dish platter-worthy. Add freshly sliced figs, radishes, and miniature globe artichokes to complete the display. Just before serving, sprinkle the Christmas roast with fresh rosemary.
Peppercorn Roast Beef with Herbed Yorkshire Puddings
Go totally classic and cook up this beef roast recipe, complete with Yorkshire pudding on the side. Despite its name, Yorkshire pudding is similar to a popover, and it provides the perfect mop-up for your juicy roast.
Test Kitchen Tip: No need for a special popover pan, these puddings bake in a muffin tin ($20, Williams Sonoma).
Grilled Beef Tenderloin with Mediterranean Relish
Put a surprising twist on an old favorite by moving your beef tenderloin from the oven to the grill. Add Mediterranean standbys like Kalamata olives, plum tomatoes, and sweet peppers for a delightful new way to enjoy this Christmas roast dinner.
Beef Tenderloins with Wine Sauce
Simple flavor combos are often the most decadent. Take a note from classic French cooking and create this pan sauce with sauteed onions and red wine, then add to the beef tenderloin drippings for a delicious Christmas meal that will make a cold night cozy.
Slow-Roasted Beef Tenderloin
Christmas is all about traditions, and this classic dish will never go out of style. Tenderloin roasted with rosemary, oregano, and thyme will be a comfort to those gathered around your table this holiday.
Roast Beef with Beets and Chicories
Balance the spiciness of this peppercorn-crusted Christmas roast beef with a bright and colorful vegetable salad. We're using in-season chicories (bitter greens including radicchio, escarole, frisee, and Belgium endive) to balance the earthy beets. Serve the dish with a homemade horseradish sauce.