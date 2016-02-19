15 Christmas Pork Dinner Recipes to Serve This Year
Stuffed Pork Loin
Choose from two types of succulent stuffings—spinach and apricot or cherry and wild rice—to fill your holiday pork roast. Homemade pan gravy keeps the lean meat moist and full of traditional flavor.
Roasted Pork and Duck with Lentils
Medallions of skillet-crisped pork and duck breast are the guaranteed highlight of your special occasion. Gourmet ingredients like black lentils, shiitake mushrooms, and pancetta round out the luxurious pork dinner.
Pork Roast with Baby Artichokes
Perfect your Christmas pork roast with a garlicky rosemary rub and a bed of tender new potatoes, carrots, and baby artichokes. For seriously juicy pork, allow the meat to stand for 10 minutes before slicing.
Pork, Portobello, and Mashed Roots Shepherd's Pie
Keep Christmas dinner casual with this twist on a comforting cold-weather classic. Mashed root vegetables, including parsnips, carrots, potatoes, and rutabaga, soak up the rich gravy of seasoned ground pork and portobello mushrooms in this updated shepherd's pie.
Breaded Pork with Cabbage and Kale
Center-cut pork loin gets a crispy finish with a coating of corn bread stuffing mix. Colorful kale and red cabbage join the Christmas pork entree as a nutritious winter side slaw.
Air-Fryer Pork Chops with Brussels Sprouts
Garlic Pork with Kale and Walnut Barley
Prep a moist and flavorful Christmas pork tenderloin in just 20 minutes with minced garlic and a few pantry spices. Complete the easy yet elegant holiday main dish with a hearty side of kale, barley, bacon, and walnuts.
Braised Pork Sandwiches with Berry-Basil Sauce
Prepare a fuss-free holiday feast with these sweet and savory slow cooker sandwiches. A bubbly berry-balsamic blend provides finger-licking flavor to pork roast, which is piled high onto ciabatta bread.
Pork Loin with Parsnips and Pears
Transform ordinary pork from ho-hum to holiday in just 25 minutes with the sweet, nutty flavor of in-season parsnips and pears. Worcestershire sauce and a sprinkle of fresh parsley help add holiday color to the Christmas pork dinner.
Pan-Roasted Pork Tenderloin with Carrots, Chickpeas, and Cranberries
Sometimes simplicity is best, and this easy roasted pork requires just salt, pepper, and a quick sear before baking to perfection. The standout holiday dinner recipe also features comforting root vegetables and tart cranberries.
Mustard-Rubbed Pork Loin with Rhubarb Sauce
Swap traditional Christmas cranberry dressing for our tart rhubarb sauce. The acidity of the ruby-red topper complements the spicy kick of Dijon mustard that coats this delectable pork roast.
Roasted Pork Tenderloin with Red Pepper Pesto
Serve this garlicky roast pork with a homemade red pepper pesto. As one reviewer raved, "So delicious! High heat and the pesto made the tenderloin especially good". Finish the dish with a sprinkle of fresh oregano.
Italian Pork with Sweet Potatoes
No knives required for this peppery pork recipe! The lean meat simmers low and slow with sweet potatoes in an aromatic Italian broth for fork-tender pork that melts in your mouth.
Honey-Glazed Pork Roast
Give your pork dinner rich, complex flavor with a smoked paprika rub and tangy honey-lime glaze. A rainbow of sweet peppers finishes this top-rated pork roast recipe.
Roasted Pork with Apples
Impress your guests with a sage-seasoned pork roast and pan-roasted apples and red onions. An apple juice reduction keeps the meat moist and gives the pork dinner a double dose of crisp fruit flavor.