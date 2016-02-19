19 Recipes to Try for a Mexican Christmas Dinner
Mexican Chiles and Peaches
Mexican Christmas Menu: Appetizer
Enjoy digging into a meal full of the foods that are traditionally eaten at Christmastime in Mexico. Your friends and family will love sampling this delicious Mexican appetizer idea. A homemade spice blend brightens up cut fruits and veggies like cucumbers, jicama, and peaches.
Chunky Guacamole
Mexican Christmas Menu: Appetizer
For a guacamole recipe you can't get enough of, turn to our simple blend of tomatoes and avocados flavored with garlic, lime, and onion. The traditional Mexican side dish is the perfect addition to any crowd-worthy dinner.
Mini Tamales
Mexican Christmas Menu: Appetizer
Tamales just might be the most important part of creating a traditional Mexican Christmas dinner. Because tamales take a little extra kitchen energy, they're generally saved for special occasions, such as the holidays. Pick from four fillings—cheese, pork, chicken, or shrimp—to make our version of the cornmeal dumplings.
Gazpacho Verde with Papaya
Mexican Christmas Menu: Side dish or appetizer
Just 10 minutes of prep and some chilling time and you'll be devouring this savory and slightly sweet soup. It's a must-have starter recipe for your Mexican Christmas menu.
Salsa Picante
Mexican Christmas Menu: Appetizer
Finely chopped tomatoes, onions, and cilantro make up this classic salsa picante. Note: You'll need a blender or food processor to get everything ready.
Refried Beans
Mexican Christmas Menu: Side dish
To complete your meal, look no further. It's just not a Mexican dinner without homemade refried beans. Ours come together in your Dutch oven ($70, Target) with just five ingredients.
Mexican Red Rice
Mexican Christmas Menu: Side dish
No Mexican menu, Christmas or not, is complete without this classic red rice side dish. The topping of fresh cilantro plays up the classic Christmas color combo of red and green to add even more festivity to your Christmas dinner menu.
Black-Eyed Pea & Quinoa Salad
Mexican Christmas Menu: Side dish
Get a leg up on your Mexican Christmas menu with a make-ahead holiday salad. Assemble everything the night before, and add the avocado just before serving to prevent browning.
Pork Ribs in Mole Verde
Mexican Christmas Menu: Entree
There's no Christmas dinner without a wow-worthy main-dish affair, and our pork ribs are no exception. Traditional mole verde covers every inch of our juicy, tender pork.
Slow-Cooked Beef Pozole
Mexican Christmas Menu: Appetizer or side dish
Pozole is a hominy soup made with meat and seasoned with chiles and garlic. The hearty big-batch meal is made hands-off in your slow cooker ($17, Target), making it perfect for feeding hungry holiday crowds.
Pork Tenderloin with Red Mole
Mexican Christmas Menu: Entree
Sink your teeth into this succulent Mexican meat entree. It's all about the homemade mole. After all, a special Christmas menu calls for a special sauce.
Sopa de Albondigas
Mexican Christmas Menu: Side dish or light entree
This Mexican recipe is a rich, brothy soup filled with meatballs, vegetables, and smoky chipotle chiles. In fact, the name "Sopa de Albondigas" means "Soup of Meatballs."
Puebla Shrimp Rellenos Casserole
Mexican Christmas Menu: Entree
Represent traditional Mexican chiles Rellenos in our hearty casserole. Tender shrimp and chopped poblano peppers combine with cheddar cheese and fresh tomatoes to make this delicious Christmas recipe.
Lamb Birria with Barley and Dried Plums
Mexican Christmas Menu: Entree
Originally from Jalisco, Mexico, birria is a spicy stew typically served with tortillas, onions, and limes. Our take on the Mexican Christmas recipe features lamb, ancho chile pepper, and sweet dried plums.
Canela Bunuelos with Anise Syrup
Mexican Christmas Menu: Dessert
Canela, meaning "cinnamon" in Spanish, is the perfect way to describe these Mexican treats. The light and crispy fried cookies are traditionally sprinkled in sugar or doused in syrup—ours feature both.
Chocolate Icebox Cookies with Dulce de Leche
Mexican Christmas Menu: Dessert
Stop your search for a Mexican dessert right here! Trust us, you'll do no better than this just slightly spiced chocolate cookie sandwich oozing with salty-sweet dulce de leche. It's a dream Mexican Christmas dessert.
Anise Churros with Chocolate Sauce
Mexican Christmas Menu: Dessert
Try our street-fare-inspired homemade churros to finish off your Mexican Christmas dinner. Don't forget to dunk them in a creamy bowl of coffee-infused chocolate.
Mexican Hot Chocolate
Mexican Christmas Menu: Drink or dessert
Finish off your Christmas dinner with a warm, cozy mug of rich Mexican hot chocolate, also known as champurrado. Our version adds a hint of sophistication thanks to the cinnamon we've added into the mix.
Caramel Flans
Mexican Christmas Menu: Dessert
Elegant, sophisticated flan is a smooth, melt-in-your-mouth dessert that originated in Mexican culture. Our sweet individual custards are topped with a tasty caramel sauce.