19 Recipes to Try for a Mexican Christmas Dinner

By BH&G Holiday Editors
Updated October 21, 2020
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Karla Conrad
Make Christmas dinner a fiesta with delicious Mexican Christmas dinner recipes! Try our recipes for tamales, churros, and more. Each recipe is perfect for creating a traditional Mexican Christmas dinner.
Start Slideshow

1 of 19

Mexican Chiles and Peaches

Buff Strickland
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Mexican Christmas Menu: Appetizer

Enjoy digging into a meal full of the foods that are traditionally eaten at Christmastime in Mexico. Your friends and family will love sampling this delicious Mexican appetizer idea. A homemade spice blend brightens up cut fruits and veggies like cucumbers, jicama, and peaches.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 19

Chunky Guacamole

Karla Conrad
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Mexican Christmas Menu: Appetizer

For a guacamole recipe you can't get enough of, turn to our simple blend of tomatoes and avocados flavored with garlic, lime, and onion. The traditional Mexican side dish is the perfect addition to any crowd-worthy dinner.

3 of 19

Mini Tamales

Jacob Fox
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Mexican Christmas Menu: Appetizer

Tamales just might be the most important part of creating a traditional Mexican Christmas dinner. Because tamales take a little extra kitchen energy, they're generally saved for special occasions, such as the holidays. Pick from four fillings—cheese, pork, chicken, or shrimp—to make our version of the cornmeal dumplings.

Related: Host a Tamalada This Christmas

Advertisement

4 of 19

Gazpacho Verde with Papaya

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Mexican Christmas Menu: Side dish or appetizer

Just 10 minutes of prep and some chilling time and you'll be devouring this savory and slightly sweet soup. It's a must-have starter recipe for your Mexican Christmas menu.

5 of 19

Salsa Picante

Kritsada Panichgul
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Mexican Christmas Menu: Appetizer

Finely chopped tomatoes, onions, and cilantro make up this classic salsa picante. Note: You'll need a blender or food processor to get everything ready.

6 of 19

Refried Beans

Andy Lyons
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Mexican Christmas Menu: Side dish

To complete your meal, look no further. It's just not a Mexican dinner without homemade refried beans. Ours come together in your Dutch oven ($70, Target) with just five ingredients.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 19

Mexican Red Rice

Andy Lyons
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Mexican Christmas Menu: Side dish

No Mexican menu, Christmas or not, is complete without this classic red rice side dish. The topping of fresh cilantro plays up the classic Christmas color combo of red and green to add even more festivity to your Christmas dinner menu.

8 of 19

Black-Eyed Pea & Quinoa Salad

Buff Strickland
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Mexican Christmas Menu: Side dish

Get a leg up on your Mexican Christmas menu with a make-ahead holiday salad. Assemble everything the night before, and add the avocado just before serving to prevent browning.

9 of 19

Pork Ribs in Mole Verde

Karla Conrad
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Mexican Christmas Menu: Entree

There's no Christmas dinner without a wow-worthy main-dish affair, and our pork ribs are no exception. Traditional mole verde covers every inch of our juicy, tender pork.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 19

Slow-Cooked Beef Pozole

Karla Conrad
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Mexican Christmas Menu: Appetizer or side dish

Pozole is a hominy soup made with meat and seasoned with chiles and garlic. The hearty big-batch meal is made hands-off in your slow cooker ($17, Target), making it perfect for feeding hungry holiday crowds.

11 of 19

Pork Tenderloin with Red Mole

Kritsada Panichgul
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Mexican Christmas Menu: Entree

Sink your teeth into this succulent Mexican meat entree. It's all about the homemade mole. After all, a special Christmas menu calls for a special sauce.

12 of 19

Sopa de Albondigas

Blaine Moats
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Mexican Christmas Menu: Side dish or light entree

This Mexican recipe is a rich, brothy soup filled with meatballs, vegetables, and smoky chipotle chiles. In fact, the name "Sopa de Albondigas" means "Soup of Meatballs."

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 19

Puebla Shrimp Rellenos Casserole

Kritsada Panichgul
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Mexican Christmas Menu: Entree

Represent traditional Mexican chiles Rellenos in our hearty casserole. Tender shrimp and chopped poblano peppers combine with cheddar cheese and fresh tomatoes to make this delicious Christmas recipe.

Related: Side Dishes to Complete Your Holiday Meal

14 of 19

Lamb Birria with Barley and Dried Plums

Karla Conrad
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Mexican Christmas Menu: Entree

Originally from Jalisco, Mexico, birria is a spicy stew typically served with tortillas, onions, and limes. Our take on the Mexican Christmas recipe features lamb, ancho chile pepper, and sweet dried plums.

15 of 19

Canela Bunuelos with Anise Syrup

Kritsada Panichgul
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Mexican Christmas Menu: Dessert

Canela, meaning "cinnamon" in Spanish, is the perfect way to describe these Mexican treats. The light and crispy fried cookies are traditionally sprinkled in sugar or doused in syrup—ours feature both.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 19

Chocolate Icebox Cookies with Dulce de Leche

Blaine Moats
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Mexican Christmas Menu: Dessert

Stop your search for a Mexican dessert right here! Trust us, you'll do no better than this just slightly spiced chocolate cookie sandwich oozing with salty-sweet dulce de leche. It's a dream Mexican Christmas dessert.

17 of 19

Anise Churros with Chocolate Sauce

Jason Donnelly
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Mexican Christmas Menu: Dessert

Try our street-fare-inspired homemade churros to finish off your Mexican Christmas dinner. Don't forget to dunk them in a creamy bowl of coffee-infused chocolate.

18 of 19

Mexican Hot Chocolate

Andy Lyons
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Mexican Christmas Menu: Drink or dessert

Finish off your Christmas dinner with a warm, cozy mug of rich Mexican hot chocolate, also known as champurrado. Our version adds a hint of sophistication thanks to the cinnamon we've added into the mix.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

19 of 19

Caramel Flans

Scott Little
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Mexican Christmas Menu: Dessert

Elegant, sophisticated flan is a smooth, melt-in-your-mouth dessert that originated in Mexican culture. Our sweet individual custards are topped with a tasty caramel sauce.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By BH&G Holiday Editors