A French-Canadian Christmas Dinner That Puts a Twist on Traditional

The traditional version of this meat pie usually includes ground beef and pork. Using pork shoulder and sirloin tip results in a more elegant rendition. The use of root vegetables creates a hearty entrée with a modern twist that retains its French-Canadian tradition.

Making the pie ahead of time and pulling it out of the freezer on Christmas Eve frees you up for more holiday family time.

Prep: 45 minutes

Cook: 15 minutes

Bake: 2 hours 35 minutes at 375°F

Cool: 20 minutes

Filling:

4 tablespoons butter, softened

2 tablespoons grapeseed oil or olive oil

3/4 cup chopped onion

3/4 cup chopped carrot

3/4 cup chopped parsnip

1 leek, chopped (1 cup)

1 tablespoon minced shallot

1 clove garlic, minced

Kosher salt and ground black pepper

1 pound boneless pork shoulder, cut in 1/2-inch cubes

3/4 pound beef sirloin tip, cut in 1/2-inch cubes

2 links Boudin blanc or mild Italian sausage, casing removed, divided into large chunks (about 7-1/2 ounces)

6 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon ground allspice

1/4 cup brandy

1-1/4 cups chicken stock

2 bay leaves

1 cup peeled and chopped Yukon gold potatoes

3/4 cup milk

2 teaspoons snipped fresh rosemary, savory, or sage

1 egg, lightly beaten

Crust:

1 egg

1 egg yolk

4 to 5 tablespoons cold water

3-1/3 cups all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons kosher salt

1 teaspoon sugar

1 cup unsalted butter, cut up

For filling, preheat oven to 375°F.

In oven-safe 12-inch skillet heat 1 tablespoon butter and 1 tablespoon grapeseed oil over medium heat until butter melts. Add onion, carrot, and parsnip. Cook 2 minutes, stirring frequently.

Add leek, shallot, and garlic. Reduce heat to low. Cook 2 minutes or until tender. Season with salt and pepper. Remove from skillet; set aside.

In large bowl toss pork, beef, and sausage with 4 tablespoons flour to coat. In same skillet heat remaining 1 tablespoon grapeseed oil and 1 tablespoon butter until butter melts. Add meat mixture. Season with additional salt and pepper. Cook and stir 5 minutes or until meat is browned. Stir in allspice.

Return vegetables to skillet. Remove skillet from heat. Add brandy, return skillet to low heat. Cook until brandy is evaporated, stirring to scrape any browned bits from bottom of skillet.

Add chicken stock and bay leaves to skillet; bring to boil. Cover skillet; bake in oven 50 minutes.

Stir potatoes into mixture in skillet. Cover and return skillet to oven. Bake 10 minutes more.

In small bowl stir together remaining 2 tablespoons butter and 2 tablespoons flour.

Remove skillet from oven. Remove and discard bay leaves. Stir in milk, rosemary, and butter-flour mixture. Cook and stir over medium heat until thickened. Set aside; allow to cool.

Roll half of crust (see recipe, below) to 14-inch circle. Transfer to bottom of freezer-to-oven-safe deep-dish pie dish. Add filling. Roll remaining crust to 14-inch circle. Place atop filling. Roll and crimp edges. Make five slits in middle of top crust in star shape to let steam escape. Brush top crust with beaten egg. Wrap; freeze up to 3 months.

Remove from freezer. Let stand at room temperature 30 minutes. Preheat oven to 375°F. Bake 1 hour and 35 to 45 minutes or until hot and bubbly in center. Cover edges with foil toward end of baking to avoid overbrowning. Let cool 20 minutes before serving. Makes 8 servings.

For crust, in small bowl, beat together egg, egg yolk, and 2 tablespoons water. Set aside.

In large bowl combine flour, salt, and sugar. Using pastry blender, cut in butter until mixture resembles wet sand.

Use fork to mix in egg mixture. Add remaining water, 1 tablespoon at a time until dough is able to form a ball. Divide in half. Form discs from each half. Wrap and chill 15 minutes. Makes 2 crusts.

Tip: If baking Tourtière immediately, bake in 375°F oven 45 minutes or until golden brown and bubbly in center.

Arugula and Brussels Sprouts Salad with Champagne Vinaigrette

The acid in the bright, citrusy vinaigrette helps balance the rich Tourtière. It's a pleasant palette cleanser before dessert but also rounds out the main course with its combination of lettuce and Brussels sprouts. All the ingredients can be prepped in the morning and tossed together before dinner.

Hands-on: 20 minutes

Total Time: 50 minutes

Champagne Vinaigrette:

1/2 cup olive oil

1/4 cup lemon juice

1/4 cup orange juice

2 tablespoons mayonnaise

1 tablespoon minced shallot

1 tablespoon champagne vinegar

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper

Arugula and Brussels Sprouts Salad:

4 ounces Brussels sprouts (about 1 cup), leaves separated from core, or peeled and shredded*

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper

1 (5-ounce) package arugula

1/4 cup sliced almonds, toasted

Lemon juice

For vinaigrette, in small bowl or blender combine oil, lemon juice, orange juice, mayonnaise, shallot, vinegar, salt, and pepper. Mix well to emulsify using an immersion or stand blender.

For salad, in medium bowl combine shredded Brussels sprouts, 1/4 cup vinaigrette, salt, and pepper. Marinate mixture in refrigerator 30 minutes.

In large bowl combine arugula, Brussels sprouts mixture, almonds, and 2 tablespoons prepared vinaigrette. Drizzle with lemon juice, if desired. Makes 8 servings.

*Tip: To shred Brussels sprouts, remove tough outer leaves and thinly slice each head with a chef’s knife or use a food processor with the slicing attachment.

Storage: Place remaining vinaigrette in airtight container and refrigerate up to 1 week.