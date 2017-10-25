Cozy Up With This Comforting Christmas Soup Menu

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

For some, soup for Christmas is a tradition. For others, it's a cozy new way to enjoy the holiday. No matter your camp, we thought of everything you'll need in our Christmas soup menu—even homemade bread for dunking!

Instead of the classic roast or holiday ham, serve up a comforting bowl of soup for Christmas dinner. This cozy holiday meal idea is a total crowd-pleaser and couldn't be easier to make. Cook the New Potato Chicken Soup in your slow cooker and prepare the Caramelized Shallot BLT Soup with just five inexpensive ingredients. Round out the Christmas dinner with a crisp kale salad and garlicky homemade bread. A chocolate cupcake with marshmallow frosting and a glass of winter sangria are our favorite ways to round out this Christmas dinner menu.

Side Dish: Kale Caesar Salad

Supplement your Christmas soup menu with a refreshing kale salad—the perfect complement to the savory soup. Shred earthy winter greens, and show them off with a creamy Caesar dressing. Finish the bowl with a pile of homemade garlic ciabatta croutons.

Christmas Soup Menu Tip: Make this salad a day ahead, and let it rest for an even bolder flavor.

Get the Recipe: Kale Caesar Salad

Side Dish: Rosemary-Parmesan Bread with Garlic Butter

No soggy crusts here. This herby loaf is loaded with savory Parmesan, and thanks to a semolina crust, it will hold up to a night of dunking. Prepare the loaf in your slow cooker ($17, Target) two hours before the meal. A final sprinkle of garlic salt adds big flavor to each slice.

Get the Recipe: Rosemary-Parmesan Bread with Garlic Butter

Entree: New Potato Chicken Soup

Ladles ready: The star of this Christmas soup menu is a wholesome blend of potatoes, chicken, and veggies made glam with goat cheese and caramelized onions. Best of all, once it's in the slow cooker ($50, Williams Sonoma), this holiday entree is hands-off.

Get the Recipe: New Potato Chicken Soup

Entree: Caramelized Shallot BLT Soup

Serve a broth-based soup alongside the creamy potato soup. This take on a classic BLT sandwich is loaded with bacon, Roma tomatoes, and chopped escarole (a bitter winter lettuce). Round out the five-ingredient Christmas soup recipe with caramelized shallots and chicken broth. Just before serving, top each bowl with more crispy bacon.

Get the Recipe: Caramelized Shallot BLT Soup

Dessert: Hot Cocoa Cupcakes

Rich cocoa cupcakes keep the cozy going long after soup bowls are cleared. To mimic your favorite winter beverage, we added espresso powder, coffee liqueur, and a marshmallow frosting.

Get the Recipe: Hot Cocoa Cupcakes

Drink: Winter Fruit Sangria

A bold, fruity wine matches well with every course of our Christmas soup menu. Opt for this seasonal sangria, which features figs and cranberries. Garnish each glass with a few fresh cranberries.