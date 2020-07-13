Christmas Dinner

Gather family and friends for a Christmas dinner filled with delicious holiday recipes, pretty centerpiece displays, and delightful conversation. Our dinner recipes are focused on Christmas: hams, turkey, and roasts, plus side dishes that everyone can agree on, like mashed potatoes and green beans. Warm the house with the smells of fresh Christmas cookies or pie that can serve as the finale to your Christmas dinner feast. Beyond the food, set the tone for a festive evening with pretty napkins and place settings. Our tutorials ensure your Christmas dinner is one to remember.

Most Recent

A French-Canadian Christmas Dinner That Puts a Twist on Traditional

A French-Canadian Christmas Dinner That Puts a Twist on Traditional

A design-centric pair basks in the festivity, the food, and all the glory of Christmas—Canadian style.
Read More
Crowd-Pleasing Christmas Menu Ideas

Crowd-Pleasing Christmas Menu Ideas

If your ideal Christmas meal includes beef tenderloin and sugar cookies, follow our traditional Christmas dinner menu that offers a taste of the classics. If you're craving Christmas recipes that stray a bit more from grandma's line-up, try our menus that feature pizza, brunch, and even vegan options. There's no wrong way to enjoy Christmas dinner as long as you're enjoying it with those you love!
Read More
International Christmas Menu

International Christmas Menu

Celebrate the holiday season with a spread of global flavors. Our international Christmas menu, starting with an Italian appetizer and ending with a Greek dessert, doesn't require a passport or waiting in long airport lines to enjoy.
Read More
Cajun Christmas Menu

Cajun Christmas Menu

Bring the bayou to your holiday table with a full meal of authentic Cajun cuisine. With heaps of seasoning, rich meats, and savory simmers, this Cajun Christmas menu has all the flavor you need.
Read More
Elegant Christmas Menu

Elegant Christmas Menu

You don't need a reservation to enjoy this elegant Christmas menu. All seven holiday recipes, from a champagne cocktail to a crown roast entree, can be enjoyed in your own home -- all the posh vibes without all of the price!
Read More
Barbecue Christmas Menu

Barbecue Christmas Menu

Grilling isn't just for summer! This crowd-pleasing BBQ Christmas menu will quickly convince you that it's always a "grate" time to cook over an open flame.
Read More

More Christmas Dinner

Elegant Dinner Party Buffet

Elegant Dinner Party Buffet

From appetizers to desserts, these Christmas dinner recipes will help you create a holiday spread with something for everyone.
Read More
The Best Christmas Dinner Menus to Share This Holiday Season

The Best Christmas Dinner Menus to Share This Holiday Season

Prepare a delicious yet easy Christmas dinner menu with inspiration from our timeless holiday food pairings. Each traditional Christmas dinner menu features a main course—including ham, turkey, beef, and vegetarian options—paired with two or three side dishes, desserts, or drinks to jump-start your Christmas or Christmas Eve dinner menu planning. No matter which you choose, guests are sure to love one of these delectable Christmas dinner menu ideas.
Read More
25+ Simple Christmas Centerpieces

25+ Simple Christmas Centerpieces

Read More
21 Fabulous Ideas for a Festive Christmas Table

21 Fabulous Ideas for a Festive Christmas Table

Read More
Holiday Appetizer Buffet Recipes

Holiday Appetizer Buffet Recipes

Read More
Holiday Buffet Serving Tips and Display Ideas

Holiday Buffet Serving Tips and Display Ideas

Read More

Roast Beef Christmas Menu

Serve up a spread of hearty fare this holiday season. Follow along with our roast beef Christmas menu, gather your friends and family, and feast on the best meal you'll eat all year.

All Christmas Dinner

Christmas Pizza Menu

Christmas Pizza Menu

Read More
Make-Ahead Christmas Menu

Make-Ahead Christmas Menu

Read More
Seafood Christmas Menu

Seafood Christmas Menu

Read More
5 Calorie-Light Dinner Sides You Need to Try Now

5 Calorie-Light Dinner Sides You Need to Try Now

Read More
Not Your Grandmother's China: Holiday Dinnerware We Love

Not Your Grandmother's China: Holiday Dinnerware We Love

Read More
Classic Holiday Recipes

Classic Holiday Recipes

Read More
Traditional Christmas Dinners

Traditional Christmas Dinners

Read More
Christmas Pork Dinner Recipes

Christmas Pork Dinner Recipes

Read More
Side Dishes for a Traditional Christmas Dinner

Side Dishes for a Traditional Christmas Dinner

Read More
Healthy Side Dishes for the Holidays

Healthy Side Dishes for the Holidays

Read More
Healthy Christmas Menu

Healthy Christmas Menu

Read More
19 Vegetarian Dishes for the Ultimate Holiday Feast

19 Vegetarian Dishes for the Ultimate Holiday Feast

Read More
Mexican Christmas Dinners

Mexican Christmas Dinners

Read More
Christmas Roast Beef Dinners

Christmas Roast Beef Dinners

Read More
Christmas Ham Dinners

Christmas Ham Dinners

Read More
Turkey Roasting 101

Turkey Roasting 101

Read More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com